Musk-Trump Feud Triggers Tesla Stock Market Meltdown

However, Trump's threat to cut government contracts seems targeted more to SpaceX.

Bernard Condon
Jun 6, 2025
President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters as they sit in a red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House, March 11, 2025, in Washington.
Pool via AP, File

Investors bought hundreds of billions of dollars of Tesla stock after Donald Trump was elected on a bet that politics were more important than profits.

In three hours Thursday, they learned yet again how dangerous that gamble could be.

Shares of Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker plunged more than 14% in a stunning wipeout as investors dumped holdings amid a bitter war of words between the president and the world's richest man. By the end of the trading day, $150 billion of Tesla's value had been erased, more than what it would take to buy all the shares of Starbucks and hundreds of other big publicly traded U.S. companies.

In after-hours trading, Tesla shares rose 0.8%.

The disagreement started over the president's budget bill, then quickly turned nasty. After Musk said that Trump wouldn't haven't gotten elected without his help, Trump implied that he may turn the federal government against his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump wrote on his social messaging service Truth Social. "I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!"

The drop on Thursday partially reversed a big runup in the eight weeks since Musk confirmed that Tesla would be testing an autonomous, driverless "robotaxi" service in Austin, Texas, this month.

Investors fear Trump might not be in such a rush to usher in a future of self-driving cars in the U.S., and that could slam Tesla. So much of its real business selling electric cars is struggling now and so it needs the promise of a new age of driverless cars to be realized— and fast.

"The whole goal of robotaxis is to have them in 20 or 25 cities next year," said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, one of Tesla's biggest fans, but now worried. "If you start to heighten the regulatory environment, that could delay that path."

He added, "There is a fear that Trump is not going to play Mr. Nice Guy."

Trump's threat to cut government contracts seems targeted more to another of Musk's businesses, SpaceX, than his car company. The privately held rocket company has received billions of dollars for sending astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station, providing launches and doing other work for NASA. The company is currently racing to develop a mega rocket for the space agency to send astronauts to moon next year.

A subsidiary of SpaceX, the satellite internet company Starlink, appears to also have benefited from Musk's once-close relationship with the president.

On a trip with Trump to the Middle East last month, Musk announced that Saudi Arabia had approved Starlink for aviation and maritime use. Though its not clear how much politics has played a role, a string of other recent deals in Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and elsewhere has come as Trump has threatened tariffs and sent diplomats scrambling to please the president.

One measure of SpaceX's success: A private financing round followed by a private sale of shares in recent months reportedly valued it at an $350 billion, up from an estimated $210 billion a year ago.

Now all that is possibly in danger. Tesla shares got even a bigger lift from Musk's close relationship with Trump, initially at least.

After the presidential election in November, investors rushed into the stock, adding more than $450 billion to its value in a few weeks. The belief was that the company would see big riches as Trump eased regulatory oversight of Tesla. They also were betting that the new administration would embrace Musk's plans for millions of cars on U.S. roads without drivers behind the wheel.

After hitting an all-time high on Dec. 17, the shares retreated as Musk's time as head of a government cost-cutting group led to boycotts and a hit to Tesla's reputation. They've recently popped higher again after Musk vowed to focus more on Tesla and its upcoming driverless taxi launch.

Now investors aren't so sure, a worry that has translated into big paper losses in Tesla stock held by Musk personally — down $20 billion for the day.

An Oshkosh Defense JLTV variant.
Oshkosh Defense Rebrands; Appoints New President
June 5, 2025
A large auto carrier ship sits at a port. Known as RO-RO vessels, these types of carriers can contain thousands of vehicles.
Ship Carrying 3,000 Vehicles Abandoned in Pacific Ocean
June 4, 2025
An electric school bus being charged.
Study Finds Electric Buses Struggle in the Cold
May 30, 2025
A large auto carrier ship sits at a port. Known as RO-RO vessels, these types of carriers can contain thousands of vehicles.
Automotive
Ship Carrying 3,000 Vehicles Abandoned in Pacific Ocean
Ocean's gamble: Crew abandons blazing ship loaded with vehicles.
June 4, 2025
An electric school bus being charged.
Automotive
Study Finds Electric Buses Struggle in the Cold
Electric buses use nearly 50% more energy in colder weather.
May 30, 2025
GM's Tonawanda Propulsion plant in Western New York.
Automotive
GM to Invest $888 Million to Upgrade Engine Factory in Western New York
It will be the single largest investment the company has ever made in an engine plant.
May 28, 2025
BYD vehicles are for sale in a dealership in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Automotive
Brazilian Prosecutors Sue China's BYD Over Allegations of Slave-Like Labor Conditions
Lawyers say the company and two of its contractors are engaging in human trafficking.
May 28, 2025
The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis on April 26, 2023.
Automotive
Stellantis Names New CEO
He will replace Carlos Tavares, who resigned under pressure last year.
May 28, 2025
Factory Fire
Automotive
How to Prevent Fires in Automobile Factories
There were 2,299 recorded factory fires worldwide last year.
May 27, 2025
A Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo., June 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla's Monthly Sales in Europe Plunge by Half
At the same time, EV sales by all manufacturers rose about 28%.
May 27, 2025
The Volvo logo is displayed on the front grille in Miami, July 19, 2009.
Automotive
Volvo Cars Cutting 3,000 Jobs to Reduce Costs
Most of the jobs being cut are office positions.
May 26, 2025
Reporters try out Nissan’s e-Power electrification technology on the current Qashqai model at the company’s Grandrive facility in Yokosuka, Japan, outside Tokyo, Monday, May 26, 2025.
Automotive
Japan's Troubled Automaker Nissan Banks on Hybrid EV Tech
Nissan hopes "e-Power" can deliver a turnaround.
May 26, 2025
I Stock 2180556125
Automotive
Mercedes-Benz to Establish North American HQ in Georgia
The move will add about 500 jobs.
May 22, 2025
Stellantis' Detroit Megahub mockup.
Automotive
Stellantis Announces $388 Million Investment in Metro Detroit Megahub
The investment aims to enhance service parts distribution efficiency for Mopar.
May 22, 2025
Charging bays are seen at the new Electrify America indoor electric vehicle charging station in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Automotive
What to Know About the U.S. Senate's Effort to Block Vehicle-Emission Rules in California
California looks to implement a rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
May 21, 2025
Elon Musk gestures as he arrives for a state dinner hosted by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in honor of President Donald Trump at Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Automotive
Elon Musk Expects to Still Be Tesla CEO in Five Years
And he vows to put hundreds of thousands of self-driving Teslas on U.S. roads by the end of next year.
May 20, 2025
Robin Zeng, chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), center right, strikes the gong at the listing ceremony in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May. 20, 2025.
Automotive
Shares in China's CATL, World's Biggest EV Battery Maker, Surge in Hong Kong After $4.6 Billion IPO
The company held a nearly 38% global market share for EV batteries in 2024.
May 20, 2025