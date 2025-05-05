U.S. States Push for Speed-Limiting Devices on Cars of Dangerous Drivers

Fleet vehicles including school buses have been trying it out for years.

Jeff McMurray
May 5, 2025
Flowers line a memorial in Renton, Wash., April 2, 2024, near where a speeding motorist crashed into a minivan, killing four people and seriously injuring two.
Flowers line a memorial in Renton, Wash., April 2, 2024, near where a speeding motorist crashed into a minivan, killing four people and seriously injuring two.
Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP

A teenager who admitted being "addicted to speed" behind the wheel had totaled two other cars in the year before he slammed into a minivan at 112 mph (180 kph) in a Seattle suburb, killing the driver and three of the five children she was transporting for a homeschool co-op.

After sentencing Chase Daniel Jones last month to more than 17 years in prison, the judge tacked on a novel condition should he drive again: His vehicle must be equipped with a device that prevents accelerating far beyond the speed limit.

Virginia this year became the first state to give its judges such a tool to deal with the most dangerous drivers on the road. Washington, D.C., already is using it and similar measures await governors' signatures in Washington state and Georgia. New York and California also could soon tap the GPS-based technology to help combat a recent national spike in traffic deaths.

"It's a horror no one should have to experience," said Amy Cohen, who founded the victims' advocacy group Families for Safe Streets after her 12-year-old son, Sammy Cohen Eckstein, was killed by a speeding driver in front of their New York home more than a decade ago.

Turning tragedy into activism

Andrea Hudson, 38, the minivan driver who was killed when Jones ran a red light, was building a backyard greenhouse with her husband to help educate several kids who shuttle between homes during the school day, her father, Ted Smith, said.

Also killed in the March 2024 crash near Hudson's home in Renton, Washington, were Boyd "Buster" Brown and Eloise Wilcoxson, both 12, and Matilda Wilcoxson, 13. Hudson's two children were sitting on the passenger side and survived, but they spent weeks in a hospital.

"You always hear of these horrific accidents, and it's always far away, you don't know anybody. But all of a sudden, that's my daughter," Smith said. "This guy did not swerve or brake. And it was just a missile."

Smith knew Washington state Rep. Mari Leavitt, who reached out to offer condolences and tell him she was sponsoring legislation to mandate intelligent speed assistance devices as a condition for habitual speeders to get back their suspended licenses.

Leavitt predicts it will have an even more powerful impact than revoking driving privileges, citing studies showing around three-quarters of people who lose their licenses get behind a wheel anyway.

Between 2019 and 2024, the state saw a 200% increase in drivers cited for going at least 50 mph (80 kph) over the speed limit, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

"I guess I don't understand why someone is compelled to want to drive that fast," Leavitt said. "But if they choose to drive that fast with the speed limiter, they can't. It's going to stop them in their tracks."

The measure, which Washington legislators passed last month and Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson is expected to soon sign, is called the BEAM Act, using the first letters of the names of the four victims: Buster, Eloise, Andrea and Matilda.

Because Jones, 19, didn't receive a speeding ticket in his two previous crashes, he likely wouldn't have been required to use the speed-limiter ahead of the fatal one. And because it could be 2029 before the law takes effect, the judge's requirement at sentencing only applies to his time on probation after being released from prison, Smith said.

Evolution of a safety tool

Competing tech companies that joined forces to lobby for ignition interlock requirements for drunken drivers have been working in unison again the last few years to pitch intelligent speed assistance.

Brandy Nannini, chief government affairs officer at one manufacturer, Grapevine, Texas-based Smart Start, said fleet vehicles including school buses in the nation's capital have been trying it out for years.

But it took a lot of refinement before the GPS technology could instantly recognize speed limit changes and compel vehicles with the devices installed to adjust accordingly.

"We've got a lot more satellites in the sky now," said Ken Denton, a retired police officer who is the chief compliance officer at Cincinnati-based LifeSafer, part of the coalition of companies.

When court-mandated, the devices would prevent cars from exceeding speed limits or whatever threshold regulators set. An override button allows speeding in emergencies, but states can decide whether to activate it and authorities would be alerted any time the button is pushed.

A more passive version, which beeps to alert drivers when they are going too fast, is required for new cars in the European Union. California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a similar proposal last year, explaining vehicle safety requirements are set by the federal government and he was concerned a patchwork of state laws could stir confusion.

Parents take up the cause

Before Del. Patrick Hope agreed to sponsor the proposal in the Virginia Legislature, he tried out the device in Nannini's car, which was calibrated to not go more than 9 mph (14 kph) over the speed limit.

"That was my first question: Is it safe?" Hope said.

Not only did he come away convinced it was safe, Hope is now pondering whether to install it on the cars of his three children, all of whom are new drivers.

For those mandated by a court, the price could be hefty: $4 per day and a $100 installation fee. The fee would be reduced for low-income offenders.

Cohen with Families for Safe Streets, which provides support services to the loved ones of crash victims, knows firsthand the kind of impact slowing down speeders can make. A year after her son was struck and killed in front of their New York apartment, another boy was injured in the same spot.

By then, the road's speed limit had been lowered.

"That boy lived when he was hit, and mine did not," she said. "When you are going a few miles slower, there's more time to stop. And when you hit somebody, it's much less likely to be deadly."

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Musk's Next Task? Reviving Tesla in Europe
May 5, 2025
Workers at Kandi's production facility with the first vehicle off the line.
Kandi Rolls Out First U.S.-Made Electric Golf Cart
May 1, 2025
Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, speaks at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant to launch the 2025 Ford Expedition, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Ford CEO Welcomes Tariff Relief; Says More Work Is Needed
May 1, 2025
Related Stories
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Musk's Next Task? Reviving Tesla in Europe
The General Motors logo is displayed at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
Automotive
GM Recalls Nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC Cars
President Donald Trump arrives to welcome the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team to the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
Trump to Offer Automakers Some Relief on His 25% Tariffs
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Workers at Kandi's production facility with the first vehicle off the line.
Automotive
Kandi Rolls Out First U.S.-Made Electric Golf Cart
It's a milestone for the Chinese company's "Made in North America" initiative.
May 1, 2025
Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, speaks at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant to launch the 2025 Ford Expedition, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Automotive
Ford CEO Welcomes Tariff Relief; Says More Work Is Needed
The company is calling for policies that encourage exports and reward companies.
May 1, 2025
A General Motors logo is seen on a building, April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Automotive
General Motors Trims 2025 Guidance, Anticipating Potential $5 Billion Tariff Impact
Tariffs could raise prices, reduce sales and make U.S. production less competitive worldwide.
May 1, 2025
A Waymo self-driving vehicle sits curbside on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix.
Automotive
Japan's Toyota Starts Collaborating with Self-Driving Leader Waymo On Autonomous Cars
Both sides are exploring how their collaboration might develop into actual products.
April 30, 2025
Vehicles move along the 710 highway, Long Beach, Calif., March 10, 2025.
Automotive
California Floats Testing Self-Driving Heavy Trucks
Self-driving trucks are already being tested in a handful of other states.
April 29, 2025
Hyundai Motor and Plus Unveil Concept for Autonomous Hydrogen Freight Ecosystem.
Automotive
Hyundai Motor, Plus Unveil Concept for Autonomous Hydrogen Freight Ecosystem
Concept showcases a scalable path to zero-tailpipe emission autonomous long-haul freight.
April 29, 2025
President Donald Trump arrives to welcome the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team to the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
Trump to Offer Automakers Some Relief on His 25% Tariffs
Automakers have indicated that the tariffs could make U.S. production less competitive worldwide.
April 29, 2025
Vehicles move along the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV assembly line at the General Motors Orion Assembly on June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich.
Automotive
GM Posts Strong Q1 Results, Will Reassess Expectations for 2025 Due to Auto Tariffs
Industry groups have urged the White House to scrap plans for tariffs on imported auto parts.
April 29, 2025
Tesla
Automotive
Tesla Could Benefit Most From New Rules on Reporting of Self-Driving Car Crashes
Automakers will no longer need to report certain kinds of non-fatal crashes.
April 28, 2025
Slate Auto
Automotive
The American-Made Slate Truck EV Arrives Priced at $20K with No Frills
It's got steel wheels, hand crank windows, HVAC knobs and no stereo.
April 25, 2025
Visitors look at a bare-bones version of Tesla's Cybertruck with devices from AOD Technology, which makes domain control units that process various commands such as opening doors and controlling running boards on SUVs, displayed at the Shanghai auto show on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
Automotive
Automakers Focus on Global Market, Scold U.S. Over Tariffs at Shanghai's Auto Show
With U.S. tariffs so high, companies can focus elsewhere, such as trade between China and Europe.
April 25, 2025
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference, March 11, 2025, at the Department of Transportation in Washington.
Automotive
U.S. Automakers Will Face Easier Federal Rules in Race with China to Develop Self-Driving Cars
The new procedures will allow U.S. automakers to skip certain safety rules.
April 24, 2025
Demonstrators protest against Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency cuts outside a Tesla dealership, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Automotive
Musk Damaged Tesla's Brand in Just a Few Months
Fixing it will likely take longer.
April 24, 2025
A model poses near the Sea Lion 06 DM-i model from BYD at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Automotive
China's Fast-Growing EV Makers Pursuing Varied Routes to Global Expansion
A look at how some of the key players like BYD and Geely operate.
April 24, 2025