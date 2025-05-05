Musk's Next Task? Reviving Tesla in Europe

Sales have plunged by more than half in a year.

Bernard Condon
May 5, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
AP Photo/Noah Berger, file

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla sales plunged by more than half last month in several European countries in a sign that Elon Musk could struggle to revive the company after he shifts from his Washington work to running the automaker again.

Tesla sales collapsed in April by more than two-thirds from a year earlier in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark, according to auto groups and government agencies Friday. Sales at the Austin, Texas, company dropped by 59% in France and 38% in Norway.

The countries are not major drivers of sales overall, but they are the first to report April results and thus a foretaste of possible trouble elsewhere as Tesla reels from protests and boycotts over Musk wading into politics.

In Germany, where he told voters their country was lost if they didn't vote for a candidate widely derided for her extreme views, sales plunged 62% in the first three months this year. German sales for April are not out yet.

Financial analysts covering Tesla are worried about the Musk backlash but caution it's not clear exactly how much to blame politics for the hit. Other factors suppressing sales include Tesla's aging model lineup and new offerings from rival electric vehicles makers, such as China BYD.

Tesla also had to shut down factories for several weeks this year while upgrading its best selling Model Y sport utility vehicle, pinching supply. And the company is still waiting for European regulators to approve its partial self-driving features in its cars, a big selling point in the U.S. and China.

"We could see sales come back once they get it," said Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein, though he added about the April figures, "It's never a good thing when you have large sales declines like this."

The disappointing numbers come a little over a week since Musk told investors on a first-quarter conference call that he would be stepping back from his work in Washington as President Donald Trump's chain-saw wielding cost-cutting czar. Musk has shut down whole government departments as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and thrown tens of thousands of public workers out of their jobs.

On the call, Musk said he would be spending only one or two days a week on DOGE work starting in May, acceding to demands that he refocus on his job as Tesla's chief executive officer.

The stock has been rising since that announcement despite crumbling financial figures. Profits in the first quarter fell 71%.

The sales hit in April was the worst in Sweden, where Mobility Sweden said they fell 81%. That was followed by a 74% plunge in the Netherlands and a 67% drop in Denmark, according to the Dutch trade association BOVAG and Mobility Denmark respectively.

The Norwegian Road Traffic Information Council reported a 38% drop in that country.

One bright spot: Tesla was able to sell more cars in Italy, according to an Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation report, registering a 3% gain for the month.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Musk's Next Task? Reviving Tesla in Europe
May 5, 2025
Workers at Kandi's production facility with the first vehicle off the line.
Kandi Rolls Out First U.S.-Made Electric Golf Cart
May 1, 2025
Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, speaks at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant to launch the 2025 Ford Expedition, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Ford CEO Welcomes Tariff Relief; Says More Work Is Needed
May 1, 2025
Related Stories
Flowers line a memorial in Renton, Wash., April 2, 2024, near where a speeding motorist crashed into a minivan, killing four people and seriously injuring two.
Automotive
U.S. States Push for Speed-Limiting Devices on Cars of Dangerous Drivers
The General Motors logo is displayed at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
Automotive
GM Recalls Nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC Cars
President Donald Trump arrives to welcome the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team to the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
Trump to Offer Automakers Some Relief on His 25% Tariffs
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Workers at Kandi's production facility with the first vehicle off the line.
Automotive
Kandi Rolls Out First U.S.-Made Electric Golf Cart
It's a milestone for the Chinese company's "Made in North America" initiative.
May 1, 2025
Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, speaks at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant to launch the 2025 Ford Expedition, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Automotive
Ford CEO Welcomes Tariff Relief; Says More Work Is Needed
The company is calling for policies that encourage exports and reward companies.
May 1, 2025
A General Motors logo is seen on a building, April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Automotive
General Motors Trims 2025 Guidance, Anticipating Potential $5 Billion Tariff Impact
Tariffs could raise prices, reduce sales and make U.S. production less competitive worldwide.
May 1, 2025
A Waymo self-driving vehicle sits curbside on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix.
Automotive
Japan's Toyota Starts Collaborating with Self-Driving Leader Waymo On Autonomous Cars
Both sides are exploring how their collaboration might develop into actual products.
April 30, 2025
Vehicles move along the 710 highway, Long Beach, Calif., March 10, 2025.
Automotive
California Floats Testing Self-Driving Heavy Trucks
Self-driving trucks are already being tested in a handful of other states.
April 29, 2025
Hyundai Motor and Plus Unveil Concept for Autonomous Hydrogen Freight Ecosystem.
Automotive
Hyundai Motor, Plus Unveil Concept for Autonomous Hydrogen Freight Ecosystem
Concept showcases a scalable path to zero-tailpipe emission autonomous long-haul freight.
April 29, 2025
President Donald Trump arrives to welcome the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team to the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
Trump to Offer Automakers Some Relief on His 25% Tariffs
Automakers have indicated that the tariffs could make U.S. production less competitive worldwide.
April 29, 2025
Vehicles move along the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV assembly line at the General Motors Orion Assembly on June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich.
Automotive
GM Posts Strong Q1 Results, Will Reassess Expectations for 2025 Due to Auto Tariffs
Industry groups have urged the White House to scrap plans for tariffs on imported auto parts.
April 29, 2025
Tesla
Automotive
Tesla Could Benefit Most From New Rules on Reporting of Self-Driving Car Crashes
Automakers will no longer need to report certain kinds of non-fatal crashes.
April 28, 2025
Slate Auto
Automotive
The American-Made Slate Truck EV Arrives Priced at $20K with No Frills
It's got steel wheels, hand crank windows, HVAC knobs and no stereo.
April 25, 2025
Visitors look at a bare-bones version of Tesla's Cybertruck with devices from AOD Technology, which makes domain control units that process various commands such as opening doors and controlling running boards on SUVs, displayed at the Shanghai auto show on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
Automotive
Automakers Focus on Global Market, Scold U.S. Over Tariffs at Shanghai's Auto Show
With U.S. tariffs so high, companies can focus elsewhere, such as trade between China and Europe.
April 25, 2025
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference, March 11, 2025, at the Department of Transportation in Washington.
Automotive
U.S. Automakers Will Face Easier Federal Rules in Race with China to Develop Self-Driving Cars
The new procedures will allow U.S. automakers to skip certain safety rules.
April 24, 2025
Demonstrators protest against Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency cuts outside a Tesla dealership, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Automotive
Musk Damaged Tesla's Brand in Just a Few Months
Fixing it will likely take longer.
April 24, 2025
A model poses near the Sea Lion 06 DM-i model from BYD at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Automotive
China's Fast-Growing EV Makers Pursuing Varied Routes to Global Expansion
A look at how some of the key players like BYD and Geely operate.
April 24, 2025