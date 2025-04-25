Automakers Focus on Global Market, Scold U.S. Over Tariffs at Shanghai's Auto Show

With U.S. tariffs so high, companies can focus elsewhere, such as trade between China and Europe.

Elaine Kurtenbach
Apr 25, 2025
Visitors look at a bare-bones version of Tesla's Cybertruck with devices from AOD Technology, which makes domain control units that process various commands such as opening doors and controlling running boards on SUVs, displayed at the Shanghai auto show on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
Visitors look at a bare-bones version of Tesla's Cybertruck with devices from AOD Technology, which makes domain control units that process various commands such as opening doors and controlling running boards on SUVs, displayed at the Shanghai auto show on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

SHANGHAI (AP) — Booths of big Chinese, German and Japanese automakers were bustling at Shanghai's auto show this week as the industry kept its focus on a wider global market not subject to steep U.S. tariffs on imports of cars and auto parts.

Signs are that U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on auto imports is causing companies to recalibrate their strategies, and in some cases find new opportunities.

"When governments up above are at odds, it's going to impact the businesses down below," said Ma Lihua, general manager at Soling, a Chinese maker of domain control units and other electronics used in such things as rearview camera displays.

Soling, headquartered in Shanghai, counts Ford Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and many other top tier global and Chinese automakers among its customers. It's also setting up a manufacturing base in Vietnam, whose local electric vehicle maker VinFast has ambitions to become Southeast Asia's leading automaker.

Many of the dozens of auto parts and components companies exhibiting at the Shanghai auto show have operations spanning both the Chinese and world markets.

Metal components maker Gestamp, a supplier of chassis, battery boxes and other key auto parts, has suffered from a slowdown in the U.S. and western European markets but is expanding in Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

The tariffs are now an added complication, as automakers watch to see what comes.

"In the past, supply chains usually would run like Swiss clockwork, but now it's the opposite," Ernesto Barcelo, chief ESG officer for Gestamp, said of the uncertainty now dominating the market.

"The lack of stability now, it's something very ... fluffy," Barcelo said.

A fundamental criteria for investing in any market is political stability, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motor Co., told reporters when asked about his company's plans to expand manufacturing overseas. That applies to countries like Hungary, where the company has not yet decided on whether to build a factory, he said, but also to the United States under Trump.

"If a country is not politically stable, it's very risky," said Wei, who also goes by the name Jack Wey.

With U.S. tariffs so high, Great Wall can focus elsewhere, such as on trade between China and Europe, which is bound to grow, he said. He didn't address the tariffs of up 45.3% that the EU has imposed on electric vehicles made in China.

Tianshu Xin, CEO of Leapmotor International, a joint venture of Stellantis and China's Leapmotor, said the U.S. market wasn't its first focus.

Now, "we want to monitor the regulatory environment, and also customer preferences are slightly different compared with other markets," Xin said.

Japan's Nissan plans to launch 10 new EVs in China by 2027, nine of them its own brand, and to spend an extra $1.4 billion by the end of 2026 on its expansion there. In the U.S. it has the option to ramp up its spare capacity to make up for reduced imports due to the tariffs.

"Some doors have been shut, but others have been opened," Ma said. "But any plan you make you will change it very quickly. The market changes very quickly."

Apart from higher tariffs, automakers and suppliers also must contend with national security restrictions that are an increasingly important factor in auto electronics.

Wuhan Kotei Informatics, which provides software for autonomous driving, adapted its business model to cope with sanctions. Now the company based in central China's Wuhan acts as a consultant and allows foreign customers to adapt software to local requirements, said Ye Xiongfei, general manager for the company's autonomous driving division.

"It's like I teach you how to walk if you don't know how to walk, and I will help you walk if you aren't able to walk," Ye said.

Some restrictions on technology are understandable, but too many "will hurt the innovation of the U.S. itself, hindering the speed of the development of their supply chains if it tries to only use local companies," he said.

Some attending the show said they believe that ultimately Trump will end up softening his stance.

"Trump is a businessman and he hopes to boost the U.S. economy by imposing tariffs on other countries, but I do believe those measures are temporary," said Yang Jingdi, assistant to the CEO of LvXiang Automobile Parts Co., which makes electronics including rearview mirrors and pumps.

"We'll wait and see," he said. "China has full and abundant supply chains and it is the U.S. that won't hold on if the tariff measures from both sides remain unchanged."

AOD Technology, which makes domain control units that process various commands such as opening doors and controlling running boards on SUVs, was displaying a bare-bones version of Tesla's Cybertruck equipped with its devices — evidence of its ambition to eventually sell to the EV maker.

It might not be the best time to be planning on selling such components to a U.S. automaker for production in America, Claire Deng, a senior sales manager, conceded.

But she said AOD, based in south China's Zhongshan, had bought the Cybertruck as part of a process that can take years, developing what's needed to become a supplier.

"Who knows what will happen," she said. "We want to be ready."

___

Associated Press researcher Yu Bing contributed.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference, March 11, 2025, at the Department of Transportation in Washington.
U.S. Automakers Will Face Easier Federal Rules in Race with China to Develop Self-Driving Cars
April 24, 2025
Demonstrators protest against Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency cuts outside a Tesla dealership, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Musk Damaged Tesla's Brand in Just a Few Months
April 24, 2025
A model poses near the Sea Lion 06 DM-i model from BYD at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
China's Fast-Growing EV Makers Pursuing Varied Routes to Global Expansion
April 24, 2025
Related Stories
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference, March 11, 2025, at the Department of Transportation in Washington.
Automotive
U.S. Automakers Will Face Easier Federal Rules in Race with China to Develop Self-Driving Cars
Demonstrators protest against Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency cuts outside a Tesla dealership, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Automotive
Musk Damaged Tesla's Brand in Just a Few Months
A model poses near the Sea Lion 06 DM-i model from BYD at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Automotive
China's Fast-Growing EV Makers Pursuing Varied Routes to Global Expansion
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
Demonstrators protest against Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency cuts outside a Tesla dealership, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Automotive
Musk Damaged Tesla's Brand in Just a Few Months
Fixing it will likely take longer.
April 24, 2025
A model poses near the Sea Lion 06 DM-i model from BYD at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Automotive
China's Fast-Growing EV Makers Pursuing Varied Routes to Global Expansion
A look at how some of the key players like BYD and Geely operate.
April 24, 2025
Elon Musk flashes his T-shirt that reads 'DOGE' to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, March 9, 2025.
Automotive
Musk Says He'll Spend Less Time in Washington, More Time Running Tesla After Profit Plunges
Investors, who are down more than 40% for the year, say Musk is too distracted.
April 23, 2025
A concept car is shown during the Volkswagen Group media night ahead of the Auto Show in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Automotive
EVs, Tariffs in Spotlight as Chinese Automakers Take Leading Role at Shanghai Auto Ahow
The trade war has blocked exports from China to the U.S., but it hasn't blocked local production.
April 23, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Q1 Profit Falls Sharply
The company reported a 71% drop in profits.
April 22, 2025
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks to the stage to speak at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Automotive
Tesla to Report 1st Quarter Performance
The company has been hammered by protests and plummeting sales.
April 22, 2025
Vehicles for export are parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Automotive
As Trump Considers Auto Tariffs Pause, Parts Exemptions Could Be Key for U.S. Industry
"We are impacted by layer upon layer of additional compounding tariffs."
April 15, 2025
Rbw Facility Vehicle
Automotive
British Electric Vehicle Maker RBW Breaks Ground on First U.S. Manufacturing Plant
The facility will produce left-hand drive Roadster and GT models tailored for U.S. drivers.
April 15, 2025
President Donald Trump waits to greet El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
Trump Considers Pausing Auto Tariffs as World Economy Endures Whiplash
Trump previously described the 25% tariffs as "permanent."
April 14, 2025
Lucid
Automotive
Lucid to Acquire Nikola Facilities, Assets
The EV maker also plans to extend job offers to 300 former employees of the bankrupt company.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1272286238
Automotive
GM Pauses Production, Cuts Staff at Canadian Plant
The company says the layoffs are the result of lagging demand, not tariffs
April 11, 2025
Volunteers gather at The Rolls-Royce Foundation in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Automotive
Volunteers Dote Over Iconic Cars At Little Known Rolls-Royce Museum in Pennsylvania Farm Country
About 50 volunteers gather twice a month to clean, maintain and drive the fleet.
April 10, 2025
Rivian
Automotive
Rivian Spins Out Micromobility Business Into New Startup
The startup secured a $105 million investment.
April 9, 2025
Inside Harbinger's manufacturing facility.
Automotive
Harbinger Launches Serial Production of American-Made, Medium-Duty Electric Vehicle
Harbinger has already manufactured more than 100 units for electric trucks, motorhomes and more.
April 8, 2025