Japan's Ishiba Says He Will Push for U.S. Auto Tariffs Exemption

The higher tariffs are a worry for Toyota and Honda.

Mari Yamaguchi
Apr 1, 2025
Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday his government is making last ditch efforts to get U.S. President Donald Trump to exclude his country from an increase in auto tariffs due to take effect from Wednesday.

Ishiba told reporters he is willing to fly to Washington to negotiate directly with Trump. The U.S. will begin collecting 25% tariffs on auto imports on Thursday, with taxes on fully-imported cars kicking in at midnight, U.S. time. The tariffs are set to expand to applicable auto parts in weeks to come.

So far, Japan has not managed to win exemptions from the tariffs hitlist despite its status as the biggest U.S. ally in Asia. Japan has stepped up cooperation with other countries that also are being affected. Japanese Trade Ninister Yoji Muto flew to Seoul to meet with his counterparts from South Korea and China and agreed to promote a free and fair trade and investment, saying Trump's trade policies are fueling protectionism.

The higher tariffs are a worry for Japan and major automakers like Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. Their exports to the United States are a major driver for the Japanese economy. A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan released Tuesday showed business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened in the past quarter for the first time in a year.

"I don't mind going to Washington, if necessary," Ishiba said.

He said officials from all related ministries, including foreign, trade and finance, are working "day and night," to negotiate with their U.S. counterparts to resolve the issue. "When I see the overall picture and judge that it is appropriate for me to go, I must do so without hesitation, he said.

If the tariffs are imposed, he said the government will do what it must to minimize their impact on Japanese industries and jobs.

As short-term measures, the government plans to set up 1,000 consultation windows across the country to respond to concerns of small to medium-size auto parts makers and other manufacturers that would be affected by the U.S. tariff increase.

In case of damage to actual businesses, the government will do its utmost to support cash-strapped business owners, Ishiba said.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 26, 2025
The teased Hyundai Insteroid EV.
Hyundai Motor Teases Insteroid
March 31, 2025
Nikola
Trump Pardons Nikola Founder
March 28, 2025
Unifor auto workers stand behind Liberal Leader Mark Carney as he speaks during a campaign stop at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
Canadian Prime Minister Calls Trump's Auto Tariffs a 'Direct Attack'
March 28, 2025
Related Stories
Nikola
Automotive
Trump Pardons Nikola Founder
An aerial view shows auto dealerships in Cerritos, Calif., Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Automotive
Noted Economist Honored by Trump Warns 25% Tariffs Risk 'Irreparable Damage' to U.S. Automakers
This is the grill on a GMC Sierra Heavy Duty Denali HD 2500 truck on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Automotive
Shares of GM, Other Automakers Slump as They Face Higher Costs From Trump Tariffs
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 26, 2025
Nikola
Automotive
Trump Pardons Nikola Founder
The former CEO donated nearly $1 million to the president's 2024 campaign.
March 28, 2025
Unifor auto workers stand behind Liberal Leader Mark Carney as he speaks during a campaign stop at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
Automotive
Canadian Prime Minister Calls Trump's Auto Tariffs a 'Direct Attack'
Autos are Canada’s second-largest export.
March 28, 2025
New vehicles are seen at an auto-processing facility at the Atlantic Terminal of the Port of Baltimore, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Baltimore.
Automotive
Trump's Latest Auto Tariffs Explained: What Car Buyers Should Know This Year
The tariffs effect everyone from auto manufacturers to used car buyers.
March 28, 2025
An aerial view shows auto dealerships in Cerritos, Calif., Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Automotive
Noted Economist Honored by Trump Warns 25% Tariffs Risk 'Irreparable Damage' to U.S. Automakers
He said the taxes could weaken the ability of U.S. automakers to compete with foreign rivals.
March 28, 2025
This is the grill on a GMC Sierra Heavy Duty Denali HD 2500 truck on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Automotive
Shares of GM, Other Automakers Slump as They Face Higher Costs From Trump Tariffs
GM sources about 40% of vehicles sold in the U.S. from Mexico and Canada.
March 27, 2025
A Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership in Dublin, Calif., Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Automotive
Tesla is Suing to Open Dealerships in Wisconsin
And it's become a big deal in the Supreme Court race.
March 27, 2025
A Boston Dynamics robot works on the line during a media tour at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
Automotive
Hyundai Shows Off Its New $7.6B Electric Vehicle Plant in Georgia
The automaker plans to expand its production capacity to a total of 500,000 vehicles per year.
March 27, 2025
New Toyota vehicles are stored at the Toyota Logistics Service, their most significant vehicle imports processing facility in North America, at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
Automotive
Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos
The president said the tariffs are "permanent."
March 27, 2025
In this photo provided by Nissan Motor Corp., Ivan Espinosa, who will become the chief executive at Japanese automaker Nissan in April, speaks at the Nissan Technical Center in Atsugi, Japan, Wednesday, March 25, 2025.
Automotive
Nissan's New CEO Says the Japanese Automaker Will Move Faster to Achieve a Turnaround
The CEO-to-be highlights company culture, and a need to be nimble.
March 26, 2025
A general view of the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Automotive
Tesla Sales Fall By 49% in Europe Even As the Electric Vehicle Market Grows
The company posted its first annual sales drop in more than a dozen years in January.
March 26, 2025
Ap25084786470882
Automotive
8 New Corvettes Were Stolen from a GM Plant in Kentucky
But the conspicuous muscle cars have since been recovered.
March 26, 2025
53
Automotive
Pilot, GM and EVgo's EV Charging Now Spans More than 25 States
Drivers can recharge in as little as 15 minutes.
March 25, 2025
Pcc5 Live Fire Deep Strike
Automotive
U.S. Army Holds Live Fire Demonstration of Driverless Rocket Launcher
The demonstration used a new missile created via a rapid prototyping initiative.
March 25, 2025
The Hyundai NACS adapter being plugged into a 2024 IONIQ 5.
Automotive
Hyundai Owners Gain Access to Tesla Superchargers With Complimentary Adapters
The complimentary-adapter offer applies to qualified Hyundai Motor America EV customers only.
March 25, 2025