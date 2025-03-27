Hyundai Shows Off Its New $7.6B Electric Vehicle Plant in Georgia

The automaker plans to expand its production capacity to a total of 500,000 vehicles per year.

Russ Bynum
Mar 27, 2025
A Boston Dynamics robot works on the line during a media tour at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
A Boston Dynamics robot works on the line during a media tour at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai celebrated the opening of its new $7.6 billion electric vehicle factory in Georgia on Wednesday by announcing plans to expand its production capacity by two-thirds to a total of 500,000 vehicles per year.

The news came as President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on auto imports at the White House. Hyundai will be spared from those tariffs on its U.S.-made vehicles. Trump praised the South Korean automaker on Monday, saying its American investments are "a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work."

Hyundai began producing EVs just shy of six months ago at its sprawling manufacturing plant in southeast Georgia. More than 1,200 people are working there.

With employees in blue shirts filling bleachers behind him Wednesday, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Chung said the company plans to increase the plant's capacity from 300,000 vehicles per year to 500,000. He said it shows Hyundai has come to Georgia "to stay, to invest and to grow."

"Standing here today, I can say I have never been more confident about building the future of mobility with America, in America," Chung said.

Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jose Munoz said the Georgia expansion was "like building a new plant."

"This plant couldn't come at a better time than now," Munoz told reporters, "because definitely all the cars that we would produce here are going to be exempted from any tariffs."

Hyundai employees worked the assembly line Wednesday alongside hundreds of robots that stamp sheets of steel into fenders and door panels, weld and paint auto bodies and even park finished vehicles awaiting their final inspections.

The plant that sprawls across 3,000 acres churns out a finished vehicle about once a minute. Its 1,200 workers are currently producing two electric SUV models — the Ioniq 5 and the larger Ioniq 9 set for release this spring. Hyundai also plans for the plant to make hybrids, which Munoz predicted will eventually make up one-third of the vehicles produced there.

The newly announced Georgia expansion is part of $21 billion in U.S. investments over the next three years that Hyundai announced at the White House with Trump on Monday. They also include a $5.8 billion steel mill in Louisiana to produce auto parts for Hyundai's assembly plants in Georgia and Alabama.

Chung told Trump at the White House: "We are really proud to stand with you and proud to build the future together."

Before the expansion was announced, Hyundai said it planned to employ 8,500 total workers at the Bryan County site, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Savannah. Two partners making batteries at the site are expected to add another 3,500 workers.

Hyundai hasn't said how many additional workers would be needed to increase capacity by 200,000 vehicles per year.

During the first half of 2024, the Ioniq 5 was America's second-best-selling electric vehicle not made by industry leader Tesla.

Hyundai took less than two years to start making EVs in Georgia after breaking ground in the fall of 2022. It was the largest economic development project the state had ever seen, and it came with a whopping $2.1 billion in tax breaks and other incentives from the state and local governments.

EVs accounted for 8.1% of new vehicle sales in the U.S. last year, up from 7.9% in 2023, according to Motorintelligence.com.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 26, 2025
A Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership in Dublin, Calif., Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Tesla is Suing to Open Dealerships in Wisconsin
March 27, 2025
A Boston Dynamics robot works on the line during a media tour at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
Hyundai Shows Off Its New $7.6B Electric Vehicle Plant in Georgia
March 27, 2025
New Toyota vehicles are stored at the Toyota Logistics Service, their most significant vehicle imports processing facility in North America, at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos
March 27, 2025
Related Stories
This is the grill on a GMC Sierra Heavy Duty Denali HD 2500 truck on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Automotive
Shares of GM, Other Automakers Slump as They Face Higher Costs From Trump Tariffs
New Toyota vehicles are stored at the Toyota Logistics Service, their most significant vehicle imports processing facility in North America, at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
Automotive
Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos
Car
Automotive
Automotive Sector Offers Road to Commercialization of Self-Healing Materials
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 26, 2025
A Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership in Dublin, Calif., Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Automotive
Tesla is Suing to Open Dealerships in Wisconsin
And it's become a big deal in the Supreme Court race.
March 27, 2025
New Toyota vehicles are stored at the Toyota Logistics Service, their most significant vehicle imports processing facility in North America, at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
Automotive
Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos
The president said the tariffs are "permanent."
March 27, 2025
In this photo provided by Nissan Motor Corp., Ivan Espinosa, who will become the chief executive at Japanese automaker Nissan in April, speaks at the Nissan Technical Center in Atsugi, Japan, Wednesday, March 25, 2025.
Automotive
Nissan's New CEO Says the Japanese Automaker Will Move Faster to Achieve a Turnaround
The CEO-to-be highlights company culture, and a need to be nimble.
March 26, 2025
A general view of the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Automotive
Tesla Sales Fall By 49% in Europe Even As the Electric Vehicle Market Grows
The company posted its first annual sales drop in more than a dozen years in January.
March 26, 2025
Ap25084786470882
Automotive
8 New Corvettes Were Stolen from a GM Plant in Kentucky
But the conspicuous muscle cars have since been recovered.
March 26, 2025
53
Automotive
Pilot, GM and EVgo's EV Charging Now Spans More than 25 States
Drivers can recharge in as little as 15 minutes.
March 25, 2025
Pcc5 Live Fire Deep Strike
Automotive
U.S. Army Holds Live Fire Demonstration of Driverless Rocket Launcher
The demonstration used a new missile created via a rapid prototyping initiative.
March 25, 2025
The Hyundai NACS adapter being plugged into a 2024 IONIQ 5.
Automotive
Hyundai Owners Gain Access to Tesla Superchargers With Complimentary Adapters
The complimentary-adapter offer applies to qualified Hyundai Motor America EV customers only.
March 25, 2025
Visitors check the China made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2023.
Automotive
Chinese EV Maker BYD Reports 2024 Revenue Over $100B, Topping Tesla's Sales
Profits jumped 34% from the year before.
March 25, 2025
Two Waymo driverless taxis stop before passing one another on a San Francisco street on Feb. 15, 2023.
Automotive
Waymo Plans to Bring its Driverless Taxis to Washington in 2026
Waymo has been sending taxis out for Washington trials since January.
March 25, 2025
Large 65487 Hyundai Motor Celebrates18i F Design Awardsfor2025 Showcasing Design Excellence Across Multiple Categories
Automotive
Hyundai Investing $21B to Boost U.S. Automotive Production
The company anticipates it will create 14,000 new direct full-time jobs in the U.S. by 2028.
March 24, 2025
Car
Automotive
Automotive Sector Offers Road to Commercialization of Self-Healing Materials
Self-healing materials can be used in a range applications, including tires, paints and coatings.
March 24, 2025
Tesla vehicles are displayed at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Automotive
Trump is Buying a Tesla. Here Are Some Harsh Things He's Said About EVs
The president did, however, once cheer an all-electric Lordstown Motors Endurance truck.
March 12, 2025
A 2003 Ford Model T-100, a replica of a 1914 Model T and part of Ford Motor Co.’s Heritage Fleet, is on display Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Dearborn, Mich.
Automotive
Ford Shows Off Treasure Trove of Rarely Seen Vehicles
Ford's American fleet is now 175 vehicles strong.
March 12, 2025