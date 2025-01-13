Foxconn Sets Its Sights on Ever More Crowded EV Market

Two automotive companies that partnered with the iPhone maker have filed for bankruptcy.

Elaine Kurtenbach
Jan 13, 2025
Foxconn's Foxtron Model C electric car is displayed during the Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD 24) at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 8, 2024.
Foxconn's Foxtron Model C electric car is displayed during the Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD 24) at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 8, 2024.
AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File

BANGKOK (AP) — Auto industry newcomers like Taiwan-based iPhone maker Foxconn and China's Huawei Technologies are maneuvering to gain an edge in the electric vehicle sector, prompting automakers like Japan's Nissan and Honda to announce plans to join forces against a flood of ambitious competitors.

Also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn has been snapping up links in the automotive supply chain, one of a growing number of technology companies that are leveraging their knowhow in electronics and communications.

Foxconn's auto venture with Taiwan automaker and importer Yulon Motor Co., Foxtron, showcased its Model B, a sleek EV hatchback, as well as its automotive electronics, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week.

Honda and Nissan announced in December that they plan to seek a merger, a move that reports said may have partly been driven by Foxconn's interest in Nissan.

Here's an update on Foxconn's auto ambitions.

From iPhones to electric vehicles

Whether or not Foxconn wanted to make a bid for Nissan, it has big ambitions, saying it eventually intends to make four of every 10 EVs sold in the world. The contract manufacturer has invested nearly $1.3 billion in auto-related acquisitions in the past decade, according to Mergermarket, a merger and acquisitions research firm.

In addition to Foxtron, its automaking joint venture with Taiwan's Yulon Motor, it has a 50% joint venture with Stellantis NV to design and sell automotive semiconductors and a 50% joint venture with Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a major auto supplier, to make passenger car chassis. It has invested in Indigo Technologies, which is commercializing a road sensing system developed at MIT. It also has a collaboration agreement with Blue Solutions to develop solid state batteries and has a collaboration with Italian auto designer Pininfarina.

Foxconn holds a 34% stake in Japanese electronics company Sharp, which has been inching toward the automotive sector. This year, Foxconn and Sharp introduced an LDK+ (living, dining, kitchen) concept vehicle, a boxy minivan that converts to a living space with solar and storage battery and a big LCD screen.

"Leveraging a plug-and-play strategy similar to its electronics operations, Foxconn's foray into electric vehicles is a pre-emptive move in anticipation of the increasing convergence of electronics and automotive technologies," Vivian Wong, head of Mergermarkets' M&A Analytics for the Asia Pacific, said in an emailed comment.

Other new tech companies turned automakers

China's Huawei Technologies, smartphone and appliance maker Xiaomi and e-commerce giant Alibaba and Baidu also are scaling up their EV operations, relying on their scale and strength in advanced technologies as vehicles become ever more computerized.

Huawei has several EV joint ventures in what it has dubbed its Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance, including Luxeed brand EVs with Chery Automobile and Aito brand EVs with Seres Group. Its joint venture with JAC Motor, an automaker based in eastern China's Anhui province, has announced plans to compete with luxury brands such as Rolls-Royce and Mercedes Benz AG.

Some Japanese electronics companies also are jumping on the bandwagon. Apart from Sharp's partnership with Foxconn, entertainment and technology giant Sony Corp. has an EV joint venture with Honda that plans to introduce the EV Afeela sedan for pre-sale this year.

The increasing reliance on connectivity between cars, phones, laptops and televisions has lured such companies into a market that is quickly being transformed by electrification, even if inroads into some markets have stalled due to tariffs and other factors.

What about Nissan?

Nissan introduced the Leaf, the first mass-market EV, in 2010 and has strong EV technology, vehicle platforms and sales capacity that would appeal to a newcomer like Foxconn.

Reports by Japanese media and by Taiwan's Central News Agency said Hon Hai's chief strategy officer, Nissan veteran executive Jun Seki, visited France for talks with France's Renault SA, which holds a 15% stake in Nissan and more shares held in a French trust. Seki is a former chief operating officer of Nissan and former president of Dongfeng Nissan, a joint venture in China.

In formally announcing plans to attempt a merger with Honda, Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Makoto Uchida said Foxconn had not directly approached his company about a possible merger. Foxconn did not respond to requests for comment.

Nissan's internal woes are a small part of the bigger challenge posed to all major automakers by the ascent of Tesla, which makes more than half of its EVs in China, and Chinese automakers like BYD in an industry so competitive that more than a dozen Chinese EV makers have already folded, bested by bigger and stronger companies that got into the game before them.

So far, the road's not been smooth

As the pace of sales growth slows, with car buyers questioning the affordability and convenience of switching to electrics, the going has been rough, and Foxconn has a long way to go before it can compete with industry leaders like BYD and Tesla.

It was set to manufacture the Endurance battery EV truck at a former General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which it acquired in 2023. Lordstown Motors Corp. then filed for bankruptcy. Foxconn also set up a partnership in 2021 with Fisker Inc., maker of the Ocean EV truck, that called for making up to 250,000 vehicles. Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June.

But the company appears undaunted.

Foxconn lists six models of EVs on its website, including its Model T bus, Model V pickup truck, Moden N van, its Model B and its "luxury flagship" Model E sedan.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 8, 2025
A live streamer works near the Volvo EX30 fully electric small SUV unveiled during Auto China 2024 in Beijing, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
China's Electric Car Sales Grew in 2024 as Sales of Gasoline Cars Plunged
January 13, 2025
President-elect Donald Trump listens to Elon Musk as he arrives to watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lift off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024.
Hyundai CEO Says Musk’s Influence on Trump ‘Positive’ for EV Industry
January 10, 2025
Aptera's Solar EV.
LG Energy to Exclusively Supply Cylindrical Batteries for Aptera's Solar EVs
January 10, 2025
Related Stories
President-elect Donald Trump listens to Elon Musk as he arrives to watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lift off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024.
Automotive
Hyundai CEO Says Musk’s Influence on Trump ‘Positive’ for EV Industry
A first generation battery swapping station by China-based CATL battery manufacturing company, is seen in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
Automotive
China Getting Big Electric Car Battery Swapping Boost in 2025
U.S. based manufacturers stand ready to churn out fleets of electric buses for K-12 schools, college campuses and public transportation.
Automotive
U.S. Manufacturers Stand Ready to Churn Out Fleets of Electric Buses
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 8, 2025
President-elect Donald Trump listens to Elon Musk as he arrives to watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lift off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024.
Automotive
Hyundai CEO Says Musk’s Influence on Trump ‘Positive’ for EV Industry
Trump previously promised to end any Biden-era EV incentives.
January 10, 2025
Aptera's Solar EV.
Automotive
LG Energy to Exclusively Supply Cylindrical Batteries for Aptera's Solar EVs
The company will supply 2,170 battery cells over seven years.
January 10, 2025
The Ferrari F80.
Automotive
DXC Partners with Ferrari to Develop Driver HMI for NextGen Vehicles
DXC software powers the infotainment system in Ferrari's new supercar.
January 10, 2025
Yadea's new sodium battery and two-wheeler.
Automotive
Yadea Launches Sodium Battery Electric Two-Wheelers
Users can charge the battery to 80% in just 15 minutes.
January 9, 2025
Tesla Cybertrucks are displayed at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show, Nov. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Automotive
Uncertainty Over Trump's EV Policies Clouds 2025 Forecast for Carmakers
The presidency could mean big policy shifts in tax and other incentives.
January 9, 2025
The Honda 0 SUV, right, and Honda 0 Saloon EV prototypes are on display at the Honda booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Automakers Showcase AI Assistants, Holographic Displays at CES
Many enhancements aim to "make life on board more comfortable."
January 8, 2025
GM's Technical Center campus.
Automotive
GM Design Chief to Retire After 42 Years
He is responsible for reshaping the organization.
January 8, 2025
The logo on the grille of a Hyundai vehicle.
Automotive
Hyundai Starts Selling Cars on Amazon
Amazon's online vehicle sales are available across 54 national markets.
January 8, 2025
Tesla vehicles are displayed at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show, in Los Angeles, Nov. 21, 2024.
Automotive
U.S. Opens Another Tesla Probe
The latest probe is focused on tech that remotely returns car to driver.
January 7, 2025
May Mobility partnership with Tecnobus to bring new autonomous minibus.
Automotive
May Mobility Unveils High-Capacity Electric Autonomous Vehicle with Tecnobus
May Mobility and Tecnobus look to address transportation gaps with the new electric minibus.
January 7, 2025
Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill briefs the media about the Tesla Cybertruck which exploded in front of the entrance to Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Tesla Data Helped Police After Las Vegas Truck Explosion
But experts have wider privacy concerns.
January 6, 2025
Suzuki Motor Corp. President and Chairman Osama Suzuki, right, and Vice President Osamu Honda pose with a Suzuki X-Lander hybrid concept car on display at a media preview for the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Nov. 20, 2013.
Automotive
Suzuki Motor Former Boss Osamu Suzuki Dies at 94
He turned the minicar maker into a global player.
December 27, 2024
U.S. based manufacturers stand ready to churn out fleets of electric buses for K-12 schools, college campuses and public transportation.
Automotive
U.S. Manufacturers Stand Ready to Churn Out Fleets of Electric Buses
For K-12 schools, college campuses and public transportation for city buses.
December 16, 2024
The VW headquarters are pictured, when employees of Germany's largest carmaker Volkswagen went on strike at the main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Automotive
VW Wage Deal for 120,000 German Workers Avoids Layoffs, Plant Closures
The agreement includes provisions for VW to shed more than 35,000 jobs through early retirement and buyouts by 2030.
December 20, 2024