UAW Reaches Tentative Agreement at Ford’s River Rouge Complex

The deal could prevent a strike at a facility that employs 6,000 workers.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 26, 2024
Ford
iStock.com/jetcityimage

The United Auto Workers announced that Local 600’s Tool & Die Unit at Ford’s Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, reached a tentative local agreement with Ford Motor Company. 

According to the UAW, the deal strengthens job security by protecting against the impacts of advancements in 3D printing, along with establishing a process to secure additional die work as required. Additionally, the UAW achieved an agreement to eliminate the wage disparity for skilled trades, which the union said would ensure fair and equal pay across the board. 

The roughly 500 UAW members at the Dearborn facility, which employs 6,000 workers, will review the details of the agreement and hold a ratification vote in the coming days.

UAW workers at the complex's tool and die unit had threatened to strike on September 26 if the parties could not resolve local contract issues.

“The members at the Rouge Complex understand the power of strength in numbers,” UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said. “They stuck together and showed Ford that they were willing to stand up if necessary to win what they deserve.” 

