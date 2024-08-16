Production of Polestar 3 Starts in South Carolina

Polestar announced that production of its luxury SUV, Polestar 3, has started in South Carolina.

Polestar is also taking additional steps to diversify its wider manufacturing footprint, with production of Polestar 4 set to start in South Korea from the middle of 2025.

Polestar 3 is the performance SUV for the electric age, combining Scandinavian design, cutting-edge technology and excellent driving dynamics. It features the latest in high-tech components, including centralized core computing powered by NVIDIA and a long list of advanced safety systems.

The factory in South Carolina produces cars for customers in the U.S. and Europe, complementing existing production in Chengdu, China.

