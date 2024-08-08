        An unexpected error occurred: Timed out after 10000ms

NHTSA Seeks Information from Tesla on Fatal Cybertruck Crash and Fire in Texas

The death apparently is the first involving the angular stainless steel-clad truck.

Associated Press
Aug 8, 2024
A Tesla charger is seen, Oct. 19, 2022, in Freeport, Maine.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

DETROIT (AP) — Federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it is gathering information from Tesla. The agency did not send crash investigators, nor has it opened a formal investigation into the crash. It did not say if it is investigating the cause of the fire or whether the driver was using a partially automated driving system.

Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The death apparently is the first involving the angular stainless steel-clad truck, which went on sale Nov. 30.

KHOU-TV reported that state troopers are investigating the crash, which occurred in the Baytown area of Chambers County early Monday. The truck was heading down a parkway when it left the road for an unknown reason, hit a concrete culvert and went up in flames, the station reported.

The Cybertruck was recalled twice in June to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail. It has been recalled four times since its introduction.

