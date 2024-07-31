Toyota Acknowledges More Certification Cheating

The false tests included pedestrian protection, side collisions and steering impact.

Yuri Kageyama
Jul 31, 2024
Toyota's President and CEO Koji Sato attends a news conference after receiving a corrective order from the transport ministry in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Toyota's President and CEO Koji Sato attends a news conference after receiving a corrective order from the transport ministry in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Kenichiro Kojima/Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.

In the latest report, Toyota Motor Corp. said it failed to carry out proper certification on seven models, including the Camry sedan and RAV 4 sport utility vehicle. The false tests included pedestrian protection, side collisions and steering impact.

No safety problems were associated with the misconduct and people who own Toyota vehicles don't need to take any action, according to Toyota. Toyota's overseas production was not affected.

Toyota's chairman, Akio Toyoda apologized in June while announcing massive testing irregularities involving six models, including the Crown and the Lexus RX luxury models. Production of some models in Japan was halted.

"It is with deep regret that we were not able to properly conduct our certification operations, and we apologize to our stakeholders for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused them," Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota said workers did not clearly understand the rules for preparing documents required for certification applications or the basic importance of such work. Managers also lacked that understanding and were not adequately involved.

The company was carrying out an internal investigation after the earlier mishap, trying to correct the problem, when the latest oversight surfaced.

The wide-ranging fraudulent testing, which surfaced earlier at Japan's top automaker, involved the use of inadequate or outdated data in collision tests and incorrect testing of airbag inflation and rear-seat damage in crashes. Engine power tests also were falsified. The deceptive test results were also found on discontinued models.

Similar fraudulent tests were found at Mazda Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., and at Toyota group makers Hino Motors and Daihatsu Motor Co.

Toyota reported the latest findings to the government and renewed its promise to correct its corporate culture and its work habits.

Production of the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross, all small models for the Japanese market, has been suspended since June 3. It is scheduled to resume in September once the transport ministry confirms they comply with standards.

