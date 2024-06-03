Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Elon Musk Sees Another Big Advisory Firm Come Out Against His Multibillion Dollar Pay Package

Saying Musk's stock-based package was outsized when it was approved in 2018.

Tom Krisher
Jun 3, 2024
Elon Musk, center, arrives for the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Elon Musk, center, arrives for the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 20, 2024.
AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File

DETROIT (AP) — A second shareholder advisory firm has come out against reinstating a pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk that was voided earlier this year by a Delaware judge.

ISS late Thursday joined Glass Lewis in recommending against the package, recently valued by the company at $44.9 billion but in January had a value of about $56 billion.

Shareholders of the electric vehicle and solar panel company are voting on the package, with the results to be tabulated at Tesla's June 13 annual meeting.

ISS said in its recommendations on Tesla's proxy voting items that Musk's stock-based package was outsized when it was approved by shareholders in 2018, and it failed to accomplish board objectives voiced at that time.

The firm said that Tesla met the pay package's performance objectives, and it recognized the company's substantial growth in size and profitability. But concerns about Musk spending too much time on other ventures that were raised in 2018 and since then have not been sufficiently addressed, ISS said.

"The grant, in many ways, failed to achieve the board's other original objectives of focusing CEO Musk on the interests of Tesla shareholders, as opposed to other business endeavors, and aligning his financial interests more closely with those of Tesla stockholders," ISS wrote.

Also, future concerns remain unaddressed, including a lack of clarity on Musk's future compensation and the potential for his pay to significantly dilute shareholder value, ISS wrote.

Musk plays big roles in his other ventures including SpaceX, Neuralink and the Boring Company. Last year he bought social media platform X and formed an artificial intelligence unit called xAI.

Last week the other prominent proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, also recommended against reinstating Musk's 2018 compensation package. The firm said the package would dilute shareholders' value by about 8.7%. The rationale for the package "does not in our view adequately consider dilution and its long-lasting effects on disinterested shareholders," Glass Lewis wrote.

But in a proxy filing, Tesla said that Glass Lewis failed to consider that the 2018 award incentivized Musk to create over $735 billion in value for shareholders in the six years since it was approved.

"Tesla is one of the most successful enterprises of our time," the filing said. "We have revolutionized the automotive market and become the first vertically integrated sustainable energy company."

Tesla is struggling with falling global sales, slowing electric vehicle demand, an aging model lineup and a stock price that has tumbled about 30% this year.

Tesla asked shareholders to restore Musk's pay package after it was rejected by a Delaware judge this year. At the time, it also asked to shift the company's legal corporate home to Texas.

Glass Lewis recommended against moving the legal corporate home to Texas, but ISS said it favored the move.

California's public employee retirement system, which holds a stake in Tesla, said it has not made a final decision on how it will vote on Musk's pay. But CEO Marcie Frost told CNBC that as of Wednesday, the system would not vote in favor. CalPERS, which opposed the package in 2018, said it will discuss the matter with Tesla "in the coming days."

In January, Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ruled that Musk is not entitled to the landmark stock compensation that was to be granted over 10 years.

Ruling on a lawsuit from a shareholder, she voided the pay package, saying that Musk essentially controlled the board, making the process of enacting the compensation unfair to stakeholders. "Musk had extensive ties with the persons tasked with negotiating on Tesla's behalf," she wrote in her ruling.

In a letter to shareholders released in a regulatory filing last month, Tesla Chairwoman Robyn Denholm said that Musk has delivered on the growth it was looking for at the automaker, with Tesla meeting all of the stock value and operational targets in the 2018 package. Shares at the time were up 571% since the pay package began.

"Because the Delaware Court second-guessed your decision, Elon has not been paid for any of his work for Tesla for the past six years that has helped to generate significant growth and stockholder value," Denholm wrote. "That strikes us — and the many stockholders from whom we already have heard — as fundamentally unfair, and inconsistent with the will of the stockholders who voted for it."

Tesla posted record deliveries of more than 1.8 million electric vehicles worldwide in 2023, but the value of its shares has eroded quickly this year as EV sales soften.

The company said it delivered 386,810 vehicles from January through March, nearly 9% fewer than it sold in the same period last year. Future growth is in doubt and it may be a challenge to get shareholders to back a fat pay package in an environment where competition has increased worldwide.

Starting last year, Tesla has cut prices as much as $20,000 on some models. The price cuts caused used electric vehicle values to drop and clipped Tesla's profit margins.

In April, Tesla said that it was letting about 10% of its workers go, about 14,000 people.

Latest in Automotive
Elon Musk, center, arrives for the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Elon Musk Sees Another Big Advisory Firm Come Out Against His Multibillion Dollar Pay Package
June 3, 2024
The entrance to the Michigan Central Station is seen, Monday, May 13, 2024 in Detroit.
Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station
June 3, 2024
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 3, 2024.
Toyota Apologizes for Cheating on Vehicle Testing, Halts Production of Three Models
June 3, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Warning System
May 31, 2024
Related Stories
The entrance to the Michigan Central Station is seen, Monday, May 13, 2024 in Detroit.
Automotive
Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 3, 2024.
Automotive
Toyota Apologizes for Cheating on Vehicle Testing, Halts Production of Three Models
A Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. is shown on Aug. 15, 2019.
Automotive
How to Tell if Your Older Vehicle Has a Potentially Dangerous Takata Air Bag Under Recall
The Nissan logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., July 22, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Automotive
Nissan Warns Against Driving Older Vehicles Due to Risk of Exploding Air Bag Inflators
More in Automotive
The entrance to the Michigan Central Station is seen, Monday, May 13, 2024 in Detroit.
Automotive
Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station
The six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation created a hub for mobility projects.
June 3, 2024
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 3, 2024.
Automotive
Toyota Apologizes for Cheating on Vehicle Testing, Halts Production of Three Models
Mazda also reported similar irregular certification testing and halted production of two models.
June 3, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Warning System
Audible and visual seat belt reminders are not working on some vehicles.
May 31, 2024
A Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. is shown on Aug. 15, 2019.
Automotive
How to Tell if Your Older Vehicle Has a Potentially Dangerous Takata Air Bag Under Recall
About 100 million inflators were recalled worldwide.
May 30, 2024
Super Truck Still 3
Automotive
Ford Teases Electric Supertruck that Will Attempt to Scale Pike's Peak
It's based on the F-150 Lightning.
May 29, 2024
Ford Mustang Gtd Asv Dampers Suspension Window 03
Automotive
Ford Builds Suspension Window into Mustang Performance Supercar
It puts the hard work of the engineering teams on display like a finely crafted precision timepiece.
May 29, 2024
The Nissan logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., July 22, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Automotive
Nissan Warns Against Driving Older Vehicles Due to Risk of Exploding Air Bag Inflators
Nissan recalled 736,422 of the vehicles, but about 84,000 remain unrepaired and are still in use.
May 29, 2024
Kodiak Snow Blower
Automotive
Powerful Battery Electric Vehicle to Enter America's Airports
More than 35 airports are now in talks to order and implement the vehicles.
May 28, 2024
An all-electric school bus sits on display in front of the Blue Bird Corp. factory in Fort Valley, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2023.
Labor
Workers at Georgia School Bus Maker Blue Bird Approve Their First Union Contract
The contract will provide all 1,500 covered workers with at least a 12% raise.
May 28, 2024
Koji Sato, chief executive of Toyota Motor Corp., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. “An engine reborn.” That's how Japanese automaker Toyota introduced plans for a new lean compact motor that will cast a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine.
Automotive
Toyota Shows 'an Engine Reborn' with Green Fuel Despite Global Push for EVs
The carmaker is putting a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine.
May 28, 2024
ZM Trucks made its North American debut this week at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Las Vegas.
Automotive
ZM Trucks Displays Electric Fleet in North American Debut
The company unveiled five models expected to be available by the end of the year.
May 24, 2024
A Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo., June 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Breaks Ground on Megapack Energy Storage Battery Factory in Shanghai
The $200 million plant will be the carmaker's first battery factory outside the U.S.
May 23, 2024
1573702725402 (1)
Automotive
BAE Systems, Eaton Test Electric Drive Technology on Commercial Truck
It uses a reduced number of components, cables and connections.
May 22, 2024
A person watches as traffic drives across the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, Calif., on March 1, 2024.
Automotive
New Cars in California Could Alert Drivers for Breaking the Speed Limit
The proposed law would require all new cars sold in the state to beep at drivers when they exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph.
May 22, 2024
A commercial cargo ship as it leaves the Port of Savannah in Georgia at sunset.
Automotive
Georgia's Auto Port Has its Busiest Month Ever
The port took on 9,000 imports diverted from Baltimore.
May 21, 2024