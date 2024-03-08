Stellantis Challenges High School Students to Design Their Dream Vehicle

The 12th annual Drive for Design contest kicks off today and the Stellantis North America design team is asking high school students to create their dream vehicle for the year 2040 using inspiration from the company’s North American or global brands. This year’s top prize is an opportunity to intern this summer in the Ram Truck design studio.

Drive for Design is powered by Mark Trostle, vice president, Ram Truck and Mopar design, who won one of the program’s early iterations as a high schooler in 1987. Since bringing back the contest in 2012, it has highlighted the path to a career in automotive design and illustrated the many creative opportunities available within the automotive industry.

In addition to the summer designer internship in the Ram Truck Exterior Design Studio, the grand prize winner will also receive a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 tablet and have their winning sketch featured on the Stellantis North America social media platforms. Prizes for the second and third place finishers include an Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, virtual portfolio review with members of the Stellantis design team and a scholarship to College for Creative Studies’ four-week summer program. All three winners will also be invited to be a student judge at this summer’s car show, EyesOn Design at Ford House, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

All student-created entries must be submitted by Friday, April 12, 2024. One grand prize winner and two additional finalists will be selected from all valid entries received.

Students, teachers and parents can follow the contest on the Stellantis North America social media channels and learn about automotive design. Weekly contest updates and content will be posted every Tuesday with the hashtag #DriveForDesign.