Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Stellantis Challenges High School Students to Design Their Dream Vehicle

This year’s top prize is an opportunity to intern this summer in the Ram Truck design studio.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 8, 2024
Stellantis
Stellantis

The 12th annual Drive for Design contest kicks off today and the Stellantis North America design team is asking high school students to create their dream vehicle for the year 2040 using inspiration from the company’s North American or global brands. This year’s top prize is an opportunity to intern this summer in the Ram Truck design studio.

Drive for Design is powered by Mark Trostle, vice president, Ram Truck and Mopar design, who won one of the program’s early iterations as a high schooler in 1987. Since bringing back the contest in 2012, it has highlighted the path to a career in automotive design and illustrated the many creative opportunities available within the automotive industry.

In addition to the summer designer internship in the Ram Truck Exterior Design Studio, the grand prize winner will also receive a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 tablet and have their winning sketch featured on the Stellantis North America social media platforms. Prizes for the second and third place finishers include an Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, virtual portfolio review with members of the Stellantis design team and a scholarship to College for Creative Studies’ four-week summer program. All three winners will also be invited to be a student judge at this summer’s car show, EyesOn Design at Ford House, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

All student-created entries must be submitted by Friday, April 12, 2024. One grand prize winner and two additional finalists will be selected from all valid entries received.

Students, teachers and parents can follow the contest on the Stellantis North America social media channels and learn about automotive design. Weekly contest updates and content will be posted every Tuesday with the hashtag #DriveForDesign.

Latest in Automotive
3 M Company Hd Hyundai Lh2 Carrier
3M, Hyundai to Develop Glass Bubbles for Storing Liquid Hydrogen
March 8, 2024
Stellantis
Stellantis Challenges High School Students to Design Their Dream Vehicle
March 8, 2024
A general view of the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Germany's Top Prosecutor Takes Over Tesla Fire Investigation, Suspecting Terrorism
March 8, 2024
A truck leaves the site of a planned Rivian electric truck plant Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Rutledge,Ga.
Automaker Rivian Pauses Construction of its $5B Electric Truck Plant in Georgia
March 8, 2024
Related Stories
A vehicle from the security service drives by the Tesla car factory after production came to a standstill and workers were evacuated following a power outage, in Grünheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Automotive
Production at Tesla Plant Halted After Power Outage
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Lawyers Who Successfully Argued Musk Pay Package Was Illegal Seek $5.6 Billion in Tesla Stock
A vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Electric Vehicle Owners Can Now Charge on Tesla's Network
Evs
Automotive
EV Supplier Jing-Jin Electric North America Expanding Manufacturing Operations
More in Automotive
3 M Company Hd Hyundai Lh2 Carrier
Automotive
3M, Hyundai to Develop Glass Bubbles for Storing Liquid Hydrogen
Hydrogen needs to be transported as a liquid and not a gas.
March 8, 2024
A general view of the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Automotive
Germany's Top Prosecutor Takes Over Tesla Fire Investigation, Suspecting Terrorism
Production halted this week after a power outage.
March 8, 2024
A truck leaves the site of a planned Rivian electric truck plant Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Rutledge,Ga.
Automotive
Automaker Rivian Pauses Construction of its $5B Electric Truck Plant in Georgia
Production of the R2 will instead begin at Rivian's existing plant in Normal, lllinois.
March 8, 2024
Bae Systems Has Delivered A First In Its Kind Armored Multi Purpose Vehicle Turreted Mortar Prototy
Automotive
BAE Systems' Armored Vehicle Prototype Packs an Unmanned Mortar Turret
It would help keep soldiers completely under the armor protection provided by the vehicle.
March 6, 2024
Uae Summer Trials Isv In Orange Edit
Automotive
GM Defense's Infantry Squad Vehicle Wraps Summer Trials in UAE
It included traveling nearly 2,000 kilometers across highways and sand dunes.
March 6, 2024
A 1909 Model T in front of the factory where it was made, the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant.
Automotive
Henry Ford's Piquette Plant Celebrates 120 Years
It was the birthplace of the Model T.
March 6, 2024
People exit the General Motors World Headquarters building in Detroit, Michigan, in 2014.
Automotive
GM Brings Hydrogen Trucks to Microgrid Pilot Project in Georgia
The trucks are built on a frame similar to the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 MD.
March 5, 2024
The all-new Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., shown here in a photo released by Stellantis, offers performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options.
Automotive
Dodge Unveils New Charger Versions Powered by Electricity or Gasoline
The factory that will manufacture them will be able to flex between options depending on demand.
March 5, 2024
Image 1 Lge Ev Charger
Automotive
LG Is Latest Manufacturer to Join Electric Vehicle Charge Station Certification Program
The certification program includes testing and validation of charging stations.
March 5, 2024
A vehicle from the security service drives by the Tesla car factory after production came to a standstill and workers were evacuated following a power outage, in Grünheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Automotive
Production at Tesla Plant Halted After Power Outage
Officials suspect arson.
March 5, 2024
I Stock 1397936522
Automotive
California Authorizes Expansion of Waymo's Driverless Car Services
The expansion comes after authorities revoked the license of a rival robotaxi service after determining its driverless cars were a dangerous menace.
March 4, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Lawyers Who Successfully Argued Musk Pay Package Was Illegal Seek $5.6 Billion in Tesla Stock
The requested award represents 11% of the Tesla stock.
March 4, 2024
Activists occupy an area in the forest in Groenheide, Germany, Friday March 1, 2024.
Automotive
Activists Build Treehouses to Protest Tesla's Plans to Expand Plant Near Berlin
The tactic has been used in previous German environmental protests.
March 1, 2024
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens during a House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology hearing on Capitol Hill Sept. 19, 2023, in Washington.
Automotive
Officials to Investigate National Security Risks Posed by Chinese-Made 'Smart Cars'
They are concerned that features like driver assistance technology could be used to effectively spy on Americans.
February 29, 2024
A vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Electric Vehicle Owners Can Now Charge on Tesla's Network
But they'll need an adapter first.
February 29, 2024