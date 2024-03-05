Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Production at Tesla Plant Halted After Power Outage

Officials suspect arson.

Associated Press
Mar 5, 2024
A vehicle from the security service drives by the Tesla car factory after production came to a standstill and workers were evacuated following a power outage, in Grünheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
A vehicle from the security service drives by the Tesla car factory after production came to a standstill and workers were evacuated following a power outage, in Grünheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP

BERLIN (AP) — Production at Tesla's electric vehicle plant near Berlin came to a standstill and workers were evacuated on Tuesday after a power outage that officials suspect was caused by arson. Elon Musk, who is Tesla's CEO, condemned the incident.

The interior ministry in the state of Brandenburg, where the plant is located, said unidentified people are suspected of deliberately setting fire to a high-voltage transmission line on a power pylon. The state criminal investigation department began an investigation into the fire.

Police said they have been made aware of an emailed claim of responsibility, which they were examining, German news agency dpa reported.

The report said a far-left group called "Volcano Group" said it was behind the fire, accused Tesla in the email of "extreme exploitation conditions" and called for the "complete destruction of the gigafactory." It was not immediately clear who the email was sent to or who was behind the group.

Referring to the possible attackers, Musk, who owns about 13% of the Tesla stock, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that "these are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they're puppets of those who don't have good environmental goals."

"Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm," he added, using the German words for "extremely stupid."

The power outage comes as environmental activists have been staging a protest in a forest near the plant against plans by Tesla to expand.

In the "Stop Tesla" protest, dozens of activists have put up tents and built treehouses, some of them several meters (yards) above the ground, a tactic used in previous German environmental protests.

The early morning fire caused power to fail in surrounding towns, including Grünheide, where the Tesla factory is located. Electricity was restored after a few hours in the nearby towns and villages, but Tesla remained without it in the early afternoon.

Tesla opened the factory in March 2022, launching a challenge to German automakers on their home turf.

The company now wants to expand the facility to add a freight depot, warehouses and a company kindergarten. Those plans would entail felling more than 100 hectares (247 acres) of forest.

That has drawn opposition from environmentalists and some other local groups, which also worry about the possible effect on the area's water supply. In a nonbinding vote in mid-February, residents of the municipality rejected Tesla's plans, which still need approval by local authorities.

About 12,500 people work at the plant.

Brandenburg Gov. Dietmar Woidke condemned the alleged attack.

"This is obviously a serious attack on our critical infrastructure with consequences for thousands of people and many small and large companies in our state," he said. "Attacks on our critical infrastructure are a form of terrorism."

Latest in Automotive
Bae Systems Has Delivered A First In Its Kind Armored Multi Purpose Vehicle Turreted Mortar Prototy
BAE Systems' Armored Vehicle Prototype Packs an Unmanned Mortar Turret
March 6, 2024
Uae Summer Trials Isv In Orange Edit
GM Defense's Infantry Squad Vehicle Wraps Summer Trials in UAE
March 6, 2024
A 1909 Model T in front of the factory where it was made, the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant.
Henry Ford's Piquette Plant Celebrates 120 Years
March 6, 2024
People exit the General Motors World Headquarters building in Detroit, Michigan, in 2014.
GM Brings Hydrogen Trucks to Microgrid Pilot Project in Georgia
March 5, 2024
Related Stories
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Lawyers Who Successfully Argued Musk Pay Package Was Illegal Seek $5.6 Billion in Tesla Stock
A vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Electric Vehicle Owners Can Now Charge on Tesla's Network
Evs
Automotive
EV Supplier Jing-Jin Electric North America Expanding Manufacturing Operations
This Jan. 5, 2015, file photo shows a Ford logo shines on the front grille of a 2014 Ford F-150, on display at a local dealership in Hialeah, Fla.
Automotive
Ford, UAW Reach Local Contract Agreement at Kentucky Truck Plant
More in Automotive
Bae Systems Has Delivered A First In Its Kind Armored Multi Purpose Vehicle Turreted Mortar Prototy
Automotive
BAE Systems' Armored Vehicle Prototype Packs an Unmanned Mortar Turret
It would help keep soldiers completely under the armor protection provided by the vehicle.
March 6, 2024
Uae Summer Trials Isv In Orange Edit
Automotive
GM Defense's Infantry Squad Vehicle Wraps Summer Trials in UAE
It included traveling nearly 2,000 kilometers across highways and sand dunes.
March 6, 2024
A 1909 Model T in front of the factory where it was made, the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant.
Automotive
Henry Ford's Piquette Plant Celebrates 120 Years
It was the birthplace of the Model T.
March 6, 2024
People exit the General Motors World Headquarters building in Detroit, Michigan, in 2014.
Automotive
GM Brings Hydrogen Trucks to Microgrid Pilot Project in Georgia
The trucks are built on a frame similar to the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 MD.
March 5, 2024
The all-new Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., shown here in a photo released by Stellantis, offers performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options.
Automotive
Dodge Unveils New Charger Versions Powered by Electricity or Gasoline
The factory that will manufacture them will be able to flex between options depending on demand.
March 5, 2024
Image 1 Lge Ev Charger
Automotive
LG Is Latest Manufacturer to Join Electric Vehicle Charge Station Certification Program
The certification program includes testing and validation of charging stations.
March 5, 2024
I Stock 1397936522
Automotive
California Authorizes Expansion of Waymo's Driverless Car Services
The expansion comes after authorities revoked the license of a rival robotaxi service after determining its driverless cars were a dangerous menace.
March 4, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Lawyers Who Successfully Argued Musk Pay Package Was Illegal Seek $5.6 Billion in Tesla Stock
The requested award represents 11% of the Tesla stock.
March 4, 2024
Activists occupy an area in the forest in Groenheide, Germany, Friday March 1, 2024.
Automotive
Activists Build Treehouses to Protest Tesla's Plans to Expand Plant Near Berlin
The tactic has been used in previous German environmental protests.
March 1, 2024
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens during a House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology hearing on Capitol Hill Sept. 19, 2023, in Washington.
Automotive
Officials to Investigate National Security Risks Posed by Chinese-Made 'Smart Cars'
They are concerned that features like driver assistance technology could be used to effectively spy on Americans.
February 29, 2024
A vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Electric Vehicle Owners Can Now Charge on Tesla's Network
But they'll need an adapter first.
February 29, 2024
Evs
Automotive
EV Supplier Jing-Jin Electric North America Expanding Manufacturing Operations
The project is expected to generate $16.5 million in capital investment and create 100 jobs.
February 23, 2024
Ap24053511627560
Automotive
Volkswagen Recalls 261,000 Cars to Fix Pump Problem
It can let fuel leak and increase fire risk.
February 22, 2024
This Jan. 5, 2015, file photo shows a Ford logo shines on the front grille of a 2014 Ford F-150, on display at a local dealership in Hialeah, Fla.
Automotive
Ford, UAW Reach Local Contract Agreement at Kentucky Truck Plant
Averting the threat of a strike.
February 21, 2024
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Automotive
5 Things You Need to Know Before Buying a Used EV
Used EVs will have less range.
February 21, 2024