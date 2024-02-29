Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Ford Electric Vehicle Owners Can Now Charge on Tesla's Network

But they'll need an adapter first.

Associated Press
Feb 29, 2024
A vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022.
A vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — Owners of Ford electric vehicles can now use much of Tesla's charging network in the U.S. and Canada, but there's a hitch.

They'll need to get an adapter that Ford will provide for free, although the company won't start shipping those until the end of March.

Last May, Ford became the first automaker to reach an agreement with the Austin, Texas-based Tesla to charge on its network, which is the largest and most well-placed in the U.S.

Tesla has more than 26,000 plugs and nearly 2,400 Supercharger stations across the U.S. and Canada. Ford said its owners will have access to about 15,000 Tesla fast-charging plugs that are located strategically along travel corridors. Ford owners won't be able to use some older Tesla plugs.

Most other automakers followed Ford in joining Tesla's network and agreeing to switch to Tesla's plug, called the North American Charging Standard, which is smaller and easier to use than the current plugs on most other EVs sold in the two countries.

Ford said adding the Tesla plugs will double the size of the network that can be used by Ford EV owners. There are nearly 166,000 Ford EVs in the U.S.

Ken Williams, director of charging and energy services, said a top concern of its EV owners is charging, even though they charge 80% of the time at home.

"We wanted to make sure we are meeting that need," he said.

Ford is offering the adapters for free to the owners, who can sign up on the Ford.com website to reserve them between Thursday and June 30. The company will provide one free adapter per vehicle.

Tesla's network was turned on Wednesday morning, and software enabling the Ford vehicles to charge at Tesla stations was to be sent out around the same time.

Ford will switch to Tesla's charging connector with its second-generation EVs starting next year.

Customers will pay Tesla for the electricity, and Williams said they can find out the price at Ford's mobile app and on public charging apps on vehicle touch screens.

Latest in Automotive
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens during a House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology hearing on Capitol Hill Sept. 19, 2023, in Washington.
Officials to Investigate National Security Risks Posed by Chinese-Made 'Smart Cars'
February 29, 2024
A vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022.
Ford Electric Vehicle Owners Can Now Charge on Tesla's Network
February 29, 2024
Evs
EV Supplier Jing-Jin Electric North America Expanding Manufacturing Operations
February 23, 2024
Ap24053511627560
Volkswagen Recalls 261,000 Cars to Fix Pump Problem
February 22, 2024
Related Stories
Evs
Automotive
EV Supplier Jing-Jin Electric North America Expanding Manufacturing Operations
This Jan. 5, 2015, file photo shows a Ford logo shines on the front grille of a 2014 Ford F-150, on display at a local dealership in Hialeah, Fla.
Automotive
Ford, UAW Reach Local Contract Agreement at Kentucky Truck Plant
Ford Motor Co., President and CEO Jim Farley announces the automaker's new BlueOval Battery Park, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
Automotive
Ford to Rethink Where It Builds Vehicles
This photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis Profits Take Hit from North American Strikes
More in Automotive
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens during a House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology hearing on Capitol Hill Sept. 19, 2023, in Washington.
Automotive
Officials to Investigate National Security Risks Posed by Chinese-Made 'Smart Cars'
They are concerned that features like driver assistance technology could be used to effectively spy on Americans.
February 29, 2024
Evs
Automotive
EV Supplier Jing-Jin Electric North America Expanding Manufacturing Operations
The project is expected to generate $16.5 million in capital investment and create 100 jobs.
February 23, 2024
Ap24053511627560
Automotive
Volkswagen Recalls 261,000 Cars to Fix Pump Problem
It can let fuel leak and increase fire risk.
February 22, 2024
This Jan. 5, 2015, file photo shows a Ford logo shines on the front grille of a 2014 Ford F-150, on display at a local dealership in Hialeah, Fla.
Automotive
Ford, UAW Reach Local Contract Agreement at Kentucky Truck Plant
Averting the threat of a strike.
February 21, 2024
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Automotive
5 Things You Need to Know Before Buying a Used EV
Used EVs will have less range.
February 21, 2024
I Stock 481573294
Automotive
John Deere's Electric Self-Driving Sprayer Looks Like a Military Vehicle
It's designed to reduce the amount of herbicide needed.
February 21, 2024
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sharing remarks on new NEVI site.
Automotive
ABB E-Mobility Delivers EV Chargers to First Federally Funded NEVI Site in Southeastern U.S.
The site will be built with ABB E-mobility Terra 184 chargers.
February 20, 2024
Recall
Recalls
Hyundai Recalls More Than 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Due to Fire Risk
Water may enter the starter solenoid and cause an electrical short.
February 19, 2024
Ap24047672757020
Automotive
Auto Workers Threaten to Strike Again at Ford's Huge Kentucky Truck Plant
If there's a strike, it would be the second time the union has walked out at the sprawling factory in the past year.
February 19, 2024
I Stock 1472809625
Automotive
The EV Industry's Long Road to Relevance
Electric vehicles are suddenly hot.
February 16, 2024
Ap24046292036523
Automotive
Stellantis CEO Wary of Chinese Offensive as Market Moves into EVs
Stellantis will launch 18 new electric vehicles this year.
February 16, 2024
Scout Motors shows off one of its older gasoline powered models at a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of its new electric SUV, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Blythewood, S.C.
Automotive
Scout Motors Starts Construction on Electric SUV Plant
The plant in Blythewood, South Carolina, about 20 miles north of Columbia is expected to open in 2027.
February 16, 2024
Ford Motor Co., President and CEO Jim Farley announces the automaker's new BlueOval Battery Park, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
Automotive
Ford to Rethink Where It Builds Vehicles
The CEO says the UAW strike was a "watershed moment" for the company.
February 15, 2024
This photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis Profits Take Hit from North American Strikes
And it expects 2024 to be "turbulent."
February 15, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
Automotive
GM Nearly Doubling Road Miles Where Drivers Can Use Partially Automated Driving System
It includes limited-access divided highways and two-lane roads connecting cities to smaller towns.
February 15, 2024