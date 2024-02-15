Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

GM Nearly Doubling Road Miles Where Drivers Can Use Partially Automated Driving System

It includes limited-access divided highways and two-lane roads connecting cities to smaller towns.

Associated Press
Feb 15, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is adding about 350,000 miles (563,000 kilometers) of roadways in the U.S. and Canada to the area where drivers can use the company's "Super Cruise" partially automated driving system.

The expansion nearly doubles the road miles where the system can run. It includes both limited-access divided highways as well as some two-lane roads connecting cities to smaller towns and smaller towns to each other, the company said.

GM said the driver-assist system is ready to handle some roads with intersections and crossing traffic, which have been troublesome for systems from other companies such as Tesla.

With the system, drivers can take their hands off the steering wheel, although they must be ready to intervene at all times because the vehicles can't drive themselves, GM said.

Tesla's Autopilot system has had trouble spotting and stopping for crossing tractor-trailers, with at least three deaths reported. The most recent was last July in Fauquier County, Virginia.

Tesla tells owners that Autopilot is a driver-assist system that cannot drive itself, despite its name. It says they must be ready to take over at all times.

GM said in the case of crossing traffic, Super Cruise would either brake hard, change lanes if one is available, or alert the driver to take control, depending on the exact circumstances. Super Cruise also has radar in addition to camera sensors, and uses both to spot obstacles, the company said.

Kelly Funkhouser, associate director of vehicle technology at Consumer Reports' auto test center, said Super Cruise has one of the best driver-monitoring systems in the industry, with an infrared camera to make sure drivers are paying attention.

"The fact that they have the driver-monitoring camera making sure that the driver is looking at the road is definitely good," said Funkhouser.

Tesla's driver monitoring system relies on detecting torque from hands on the steering wheel to make sure drivers are paying attention. Critics say that's not enough to make sure drivers are staying alert.

Some Teslas have driver-facing cameras, but tests show Autopilot will still work even if the cameras are covered up, Funkhouser said. Teslas also don't use radar and rely solely on cameras to spot obstacles, she said.

GM allowing drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on two-lane roads could be a problem because it could delay reaction time, Funkhouser said. Drivers could have a coffee cup in one hand and a hamburger in another, she said. "There isn't a mechanism to make sure that your hands are ready," she said.

Drivers, she said, need to pay extra attention when traveling on two-lane roads due to higher risks from vehicles that are turning, crossing or merging into traffic.

Before the expansion, Super Cruise was able to work on about 400,000 miles (644,000 kilometers) of roads, largely interstate highways or major roads connecting larger cities. The expansion, to be added gradually with online software updates at no added cost, will take place through next year, GM said.

Latest in Automotive
Ford Motor Co., President and CEO Jim Farley announces the automaker's new BlueOval Battery Park, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
Ford to Rethink Where It Builds Vehicles
February 15, 2024
This photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Stellantis Profits Take Hit from North American Strikes
February 15, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
GM Nearly Doubling Road Miles Where Drivers Can Use Partially Automated Driving System
February 15, 2024
Kia
Doowon Climate Control Invests $30 Million for Automotive Manufacturing Facility in Georgia
February 9, 2024
Related Stories
Ford Motor Co., President and CEO Jim Farley announces the automaker's new BlueOval Battery Park, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
Automotive
Ford to Rethink Where It Builds Vehicles
This photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis Profits Take Hit from North American Strikes
Kia
Automotive
Doowon Climate Control Invests $30 Million for Automotive Manufacturing Facility in Georgia
A GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
Automotive
Former Tesla Exec Joins General Motors in Newly Created Role of VP of Batteries
More in Automotive
Ford Motor Co., President and CEO Jim Farley announces the automaker's new BlueOval Battery Park, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
Automotive
Ford to Rethink Where It Builds Vehicles
The CEO says the UAW strike was a "watershed moment" for the company.
February 15, 2024
This photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis Profits Take Hit from North American Strikes
And it expects 2024 to be "turbulent."
February 15, 2024
Kia
Automotive
Doowon Climate Control Invests $30 Million for Automotive Manufacturing Facility in Georgia
The facility will produce climate control systems for use in traditional and electric vehicles.
February 9, 2024
A GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
Automotive
Former Tesla Exec Joins General Motors in Newly Created Role of VP of Batteries
He was a key driver in the creation of Tesla's first gigafactory.
February 8, 2024
A car gets charged at the new Electrify America indoor electric vehicle charging station during a preview in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Automotive
Indoor EV Charging Station Offers a Glimpse Into the Future
The 20-plug direct-current fast-charging station is part of a trend toward more appealing neighborhood stations.
February 8, 2024
Ap24039296213390
Automotive
Honda Reports Its Profit Rose on the Back of Strong U.S. Demand
Honda said it remained committed to "initiatives toward electrification."
February 8, 2024
Ap24039353892551
Automotive
Nissan's Profit Stumbles on China Sales Decline
Nissan expects to sell 3.55 million vehicles globally for the year through March.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1492211242
Automotive
Why Lincoln Electric Is Now in the EV Charging Business
Once a welding technology firm, Lincoln Electric continues to re-invent itself. Other industrial companies should take note.
February 8, 2024
Ap24037783855104
Automotive
Ford Posts $523 Million Q4 Net Loss
The automaker faced large pension charges and effects from the autoworkers strike.
February 7, 2024
Toyota Motor North America Ev Production To Ky
Automotive
Toyota Investing $1.3B to Get Kentucky Plant Ready for Building Electric SUVs
It adds a battery pack assembly line to the facility.
February 6, 2024
The Honda company logo is shown outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Recalls
Honda Recalling More Than 750,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Passenger Seat Air Bag Sensor
The front passenger air bags could inflate when they're not supposed to.
February 6, 2024
A GMC company logo is displayed at a GMC Truck dealership Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Castle Rock, Colo.
Recalls
General Motors Recalling over 323,000 Heavy-Duty Pickups
The tailgates can open unexpectedly.
February 6, 2024
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Automotive
Tesla Ordered to Pay $1.5 Million over Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations in California
The company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory.
February 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 02 At 10 06 16 Am
Automotive
McDonald's Built a Custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda for the Hamburgler
Spot the "Burgercuda" and win free food from the fast food chain.
February 2, 2024
A Tesla vehicles charge, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga. Tesla reports their earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
Automotive
U.S. Investigation of Tesla Steering Problems Upgraded
It's one step closer to a recall.
February 2, 2024