Tesla Ordered to Pay $1.5 Million over Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations in California

The company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory.

Associated Press
Feb 5, 2024
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.

The complaint filed in San Joaquin County alleged illegal disposal of hazardous waste and violation of laws involving storage and management of the waste, according to statements from several of 25 district attorneys offices in California involved in the case.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an Associated Press email seeking comment. The district attorneys' statements said Tesla cooperated with the investigation and acted to improve compliance with laws that were brought to its attention by the prosecutors.

"Electric vehicles play a role in environmental betterment, yet it's imperative to recognize that their production and maintenance yield detrimental waste," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas.

Tesla owns and operates approximately 57 car service centers and 18 solar energy facilities in California, and manufactures electric vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fremont.

The settlement includes $1.3 million in civil penalties, $200,000 to cover costs of the investigation, training of employees and third-party waste audits.

Latest in Automotive
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Tesla Ordered to Pay $1.5 Million over Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations in California
February 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 02 At 10 06 16 Am
McDonald's Built a Custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda for the Hamburgler
February 2, 2024
A Tesla vehicles charge, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga. Tesla reports their earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
U.S. Investigation of Tesla Steering Problems Upgraded
February 2, 2024
Ap24033454083089
Tesla Recalls Nearly 2.2M Vehicles to Fix Warning Lights That Are Too Small
February 2, 2024
Related Stories
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a Rivian R1T electric pickup near Boulder, Colorado.
Automotive
What You Actually Need to Know About Wintertime Driving with an EV
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda bows during a news conference in Nagoya, central Japan, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.
Automotive
Officials Raid Toyota Group Plant after Company Admitted Cheating on Engine Testing
Assembly line worker Janice DeBono looks over a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV at the General Motors Orion Assembly, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich.
Automotive
GM Made $10 Billion Last Year Despite Autoworkers Strike
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
Automotive
U.S. Safety Agency Closes Probe into Dodge, Ram Rotary Gear Shifters
More in Automotive
Screen Shot 2024 02 02 At 10 06 16 Am
Automotive
McDonald's Built a Custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda for the Hamburgler
Spot the "Burgercuda" and win free food from the fast food chain.
February 2, 2024
A Tesla vehicles charge, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga. Tesla reports their earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
Automotive
U.S. Investigation of Tesla Steering Problems Upgraded
It's one step closer to a recall.
February 2, 2024
Ap24033454083089
Automotive
Tesla Recalls Nearly 2.2M Vehicles to Fix Warning Lights That Are Too Small
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also upgraded a 2023 investigation into Tesla steering problems.
February 2, 2024
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Automotive
Musk Wants Tesla Investors to Move Carmaker's Corporate Registration to Texas
The urge comes after a Delaware court decided he shouldn't get a multibillion-dollar pay package.
February 1, 2024
Bae Systems Acv 30 Amphibious
Automotive
BAE Systems Delivers New Amphibious Combat Vehicle Test Variant to Marine Corps
The vehicle mounts a stabilized, medium caliber Remote Turret System manufactured by KONGSBERG.
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1462328477
Automotive
Terrifying Hack Makes Automotive Radar 'Hallucinate'
It can hide the approach of an existing car or create a phantom car.
February 1, 2024
An SAIC Volkswagen plant is seen in the outskirts of Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Automotive
Major Automakers May Be Using Aluminum Produced with Forced Labor
Global demand for aluminum is projected to double between 2019 and 2050.
February 1, 2024
A 2022 Rivian R1T is used for a crash test research by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Development Center and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Midwest Roadside Safety Facility on Oct. 12, 2023 in Lincoln, Neb.
Automotive
Test Crashes Show Nation's Guardrails Can't Handle Heavy EVs
A nearly 4-ton 2022 Rivian R1T tore through the metal guardrail and hardly slowed.
January 31, 2024
1706713304039
Automotive
Ford to Offer Free Tesla Supercharger Adapter to Eligible EV Customers
The automaker will start to transition to the NACS charge port from 2025.
January 31, 2024
Tesla CEO Elon Musk waves as he arrives at the annual political festival Atreju, organized by the Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy political party, in Rome, Dec. 16, 2023.
Automotive
Judge: Elon Musk Can't Keep $55 Billion Tesla Pay Package
Lawyers say the compensation package should be voided because it was the product of sham negotiations.
January 31, 2024
Ann Carlson, shown in an undated photo, has served as acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, where she started as chief counsel in 2021.
Automotive
Insider Q&A: NHTSA Has the People & Knowhow to Regulate High-Tech Vehicles
Departing U.S. road safety chief says the agency has the right people in place.
January 30, 2024
The Toyota logo is seen, Sept. 13, 2023, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Automotive
Toyota Tells Owners to Park Old Corolla, Matrix and RAV4 Models
The air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel.
January 30, 2024
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda bows during a news conference in Nagoya, central Japan, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.
Automotive
Officials Raid Toyota Group Plant after Company Admitted Cheating on Engine Testing
The testing scandal comes at a time of otherwise stellar performance for Toyota.
January 30, 2024
Assembly line worker Janice DeBono looks over a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV at the General Motors Orion Assembly, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich.
Automotive
GM Made $10 Billion Last Year Despite Autoworkers Strike
But it's prepared for lower auto prices this year.
January 30, 2024
I Stock 1143375932
Automotive
Soon You'll Be Able to Buy a Hyundai on Amazon
And only a Hyundai.
January 29, 2024