U.S. Safety Agency Closes Probe into Dodge, Ram Rotary Gear Shifters

The investigation, opened in December of 2016, covered almost 1.3 million pickup trucks.

Associated Press
Jan 29, 2024
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators will not seek a recall after a seven-year investigation into complaints alleging that Dodge and Ram vehicles can roll away after being shifted into park.

The problem was similar to one that was blamed in the death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin, although the company was in the process of recalling his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee to address the issue.

The investigation, opened in December of 2016, covered almost 1.3 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks from the 2013 to 2017 model years, as well as Dodge Durango SUVs from 2014 through 2017.

At issue were electronic dial-like rotary gear selector knobs that were new at the time and different from previous mechanical shifters that used a lever to select gears. The knobs are turned to the left or right and have detents that click into gear.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday that it and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, had received nearly 1,500 complaints that the vehicles would roll after drivers put them in park.

But the agency said it did not find evidence that a design or manufacturing defect caused the rollaway incidents. Plus, Fiat Chrysler did a "customer satisfaction campaign" to update software so the vehicles automatically shift into park if the driver's door is opened.

The agency said it monitored vehicles that got the update and found that the service campaign was "effective in reducing the frequency of vehicle rollaway incidents in the subject vehicles."

Investigators also analyzed reports that the vehicles rolled away even after the software update, but did not find an "actionable defect" that caused the problems. The agency also said that after the service campaign, customer complaints significantly decreased.

"Given the absence of an identified safety defect based on available information and FCA's customer satisfaction campaign which addresses the failure mode, further action is not warranted at this time," the agency wrote.

In a statement, Stellantis said it agrees with NHTSA's findings and is "pleased that our update appears to have resonated with customers."

Yelchin, 27, known for playing Chekov in the Star Trek film series, died in June of 2016 after his Jeep pinned him against a mailbox pillar and security fence at his home in Los Angeles.

His Grand Cherokee SUV was among a group of vehicles recalled because of complaints from drivers who had trouble telling if they put the console-mounted shift levers in park after stopping. Many reported that the vehicles rolled off after the driver exited.

The Grand Cherokee shift levers like Yelchin's had to be pushed forward or backward to change gears, confusing many drivers. In the recall, Fiat Chrysler changed the software so the vehicles automatically shift into park if the driver's door is opened.

Latest in Automotive
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
U.S. Safety Agency Closes Probe into Dodge, Ram Rotary Gear Shifters
January 29, 2024
Copper
Wieland North America to Invest $500 Million to Modernize Illinois Facility
January 29, 2024
Toyota Motor Corp. CEO Koji Sato bows in front of the media in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Jan 29, 2024.
Toyota Chief Apologizes for Cheating on Testing at Group Company, Again
January 29, 2024
The Lecar Model 459.
Brazilian Billionaire Sells Tech Company to Fund EV Startup
January 23, 2024
Related Stories
This aerial photo shows the logo of Daihatsu Motor Co. at its headquarters in Ikeda, north of Osaka, Japan, on Dec. 20, 2023.
Automotive
Japanese Carmaker That Faked Safety Tests Sees Long Wait to Reopen Factories
[image 1] Lge Ev Charger
Automotive
LG Opens U.S. Factory to Produce Advanced EV Chargers
Model Y electric vehicles stand on a conveyor belt at the opening of the Tesla factory in Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Tesla production stands still because of The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia.
Automotive
Tesla Puts German Factory Production on Hold as Red Sea Attacks Disrupt Supply Chains
Municipal bus approaching a wireless inductive charging pad.
Automotive
Partnership Looks to Accelerate Adoption of High-Power Wireless Charging for Commercial Vehicles
More in Automotive
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
This exclusive new video podcast teaches you how to stay on schedule, and maximize the safety and reliability of your systems in the process.
January 10, 2024
Toyota Motor Corp. CEO Koji Sato bows in front of the media in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Jan 29, 2024.
Automotive
Toyota Chief Apologizes for Cheating on Testing at Group Company, Again
False results were found for certification testing and other sampling inspections for engines.
January 29, 2024
The Lecar Model 459.
Automotive
Brazilian Billionaire Sells Tech Company to Fund EV Startup
This origin story sounds familiar.
January 23, 2024
This aerial photo shows the logo of Daihatsu Motor Co. at its headquarters in Ikeda, north of Osaka, Japan, on Dec. 20, 2023.
Automotive
Japanese Carmaker That Faked Safety Tests Sees Long Wait to Reopen Factories
An investigation found 174 cases of faked tests affecting dozens of models.
January 22, 2024
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is unveiled, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich.
Automotive
Flexible Underpinnings on New Stellantis Vehicles Will Help Company Navigate Political Changes
How does the platform beneath a new generation of automobiles have anything to do with politics and elections?
January 19, 2024
Lightship All Electric Rv
Automotive
Lightship Raises $34M to Bring All-Electric Travel Trailer to Market
It expects to add engineering and manufacturing jobs as it scales up production
January 17, 2024
Tesla
Automotive
Tesla Drivers Face Lengthy Charging Delays in Chicago Amid Subzero Temperatures
The usual 45-minute charge is taking about two hours.
January 17, 2024
I Stock 1347471831
Automotive
Stellantis Replacing North American COO Mark Stewart
He's being replaced by Carlos Zarlenga, currently president of Stellantis Mexico.
January 17, 2024
Ram Pro Master Ev
Automotive
Ram Introduces ProMaster Electric Van
It has a targeted range of up to 162 miles in city driving.
January 16, 2024
[image 1] Lge Ev Charger
Automotive
LG Opens U.S. Factory to Produce Advanced EV Chargers
The 100,000-square-foot plant will assemble Level 2 AC Chargers and Level 3 DC Chargers.
January 12, 2024
Us Marines With Charlie Company
Automotive
BAE Systems Delivers Amphibious Combat Vehicle Variant to U.S. Marines
ACV-30 is armed with a 30mm Remote Turret System.
January 12, 2024
Model Y electric vehicles stand on a conveyor belt at the opening of the Tesla factory in Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Tesla production stands still because of The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia.
Automotive
Tesla Puts German Factory Production on Hold as Red Sea Attacks Disrupt Supply Chains
The EV maker said its factory that makes Model Y vehicles and batteries will pause.
January 12, 2024
Ford engineers are using olive tree waste to create auto part prototypes.
Automotive
Ford Engineers Make Auto Part Prototypes from Food Waste
The parts are 40% olive tree waste.
January 11, 2024
Ap24011033078247
Automotive
Biden Awards $623M to States, Local Governments and Tribes to Build EV Charging Network
Grants being announced Thursday will fund 47 EV charging stations.
January 11, 2024
Ap24010688739461
Automotive
Cummins to Repair 600,000 Ram Trucks in $2B Emissions Cheating Scandal
Vehicles were equipped with the so-called "defeat devices" and will be recalled.
January 11, 2024