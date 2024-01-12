Tesla Puts German Factory Production on Hold as Red Sea Attacks Disrupt Supply Chains

The EV maker said its factory that makes Model Y vehicles and batteries will pause.

Associated Press
Jan 12, 2024
Model Y electric vehicles stand on a conveyor belt at the opening of the Tesla factory in Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Tesla production stands still because of The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia.
Model Y electric vehicles stand on a conveyor belt at the opening of the Tesla factory in Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Tesla production stands still because of The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia.
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

BERLIN (AP) — Tesla says it's temporarily halting most production at its German factory because of attacks in the Red Sea, a vital global shipping corridor.

The electric vehicle maker said in a statement Thursday night that its factory near Berlin, which makes Model Y vehicles and batteries, will pause from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11.

It's a fresh sign of how the hostilities in the Mideast are disrupting global manufacturing supply chains, with shipping companies reporting that they're being forced to reroute vessels carrying goods and components on the longer route around the southern tip of Africa. Analysts say the detour adds 10 days or more to the journey.

"The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope are also affecting production in Grünheide," Tesla said. "The significantly longer transport times create a gap in the supply chains."

The U.S. led airstrikes on Thursday against Yemen's Houthi rebels in response to their attacks on Red Sea shipping,

Tesla said normal operations are expected to resume on Feb. 12. The factory in Grünheide, southeast of Berlin, is Tesla's first in Europe. It opened in 2022 and employs 11,000 workers.

Latest in Automotive
[image 1] Lge Ev Charger
LG Opens U.S. Factory to Produce Advanced EV Chargers
January 12, 2024
Us Marines With Charlie Company
BAE Systems Delivers Amphibious Combat Vehicle Variant to U.S. Marines
January 12, 2024
Model Y electric vehicles stand on a conveyor belt at the opening of the Tesla factory in Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Tesla production stands still because of The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia.
Tesla Puts German Factory Production on Hold as Red Sea Attacks Disrupt Supply Chains
January 12, 2024
Ford engineers are using olive tree waste to create auto part prototypes.
Ford Engineers Make Auto Part Prototypes from Food Waste
January 11, 2024
Related Stories
[image 1] Lge Ev Charger
Automotive
LG Opens U.S. Factory to Produce Advanced EV Chargers
Municipal bus approaching a wireless inductive charging pad.
Automotive
Partnership Looks to Accelerate Adoption of High-Power Wireless Charging for Commercial Vehicles
In this a photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Tesla Gigafactory in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone is seen in east China's Shanghai on Sept. 26, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Moves Forward With Plan to Build Energy-Storage Battery Factory in China
This aerial photo shows the logo of Daihatsu Motor at its headquarters in Ikeda, Osaka, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Toyota Motor Corp. said it's subsidiary Daihatsu will suspend shipments of all of its vehicles in and outside of Japan in a safety data fabrication scandal after an investigation found issues with 64 models that included Toyota and other brands.
Automotive
Toyota Unit Raided After Faked Tests
More in Automotive
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Manufacturers can no longer differentiate solely through products. See how a unified data platform can elevate your service experiences to be more efficient while reducing costs.
January 9, 2024
Us Marines With Charlie Company
Automotive
BAE Systems Delivers Amphibious Combat Vehicle Variant to U.S. Marines
ACV-30 is armed with a 30mm Remote Turret System.
January 12, 2024
Ford engineers are using olive tree waste to create auto part prototypes.
Automotive
Ford Engineers Make Auto Part Prototypes from Food Waste
The parts are 40% olive tree waste.
January 11, 2024
Ap24011033078247
Automotive
Biden Awards $623M to States, Local Governments and Tribes to Build EV Charging Network
Grants being announced Thursday will fund 47 EV charging stations.
January 11, 2024
Ap24010688739461
Automotive
Cummins to Repair 600,000 Ram Trucks in $2B Emissions Cheating Scandal
Vehicles were equipped with the so-called "defeat devices" and will be recalled.
January 11, 2024
Saloon
Automotive
Honda Debuts Two New EV Concept Models at CES 2024
The company also debuted a redesigned "H Mark."
January 10, 2024
Municipal bus approaching a wireless inductive charging pad.
Automotive
Partnership Looks to Accelerate Adoption of High-Power Wireless Charging for Commercial Vehicles
InductEV is reinventing how commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries by charging on route.
January 10, 2024
A hydrogen combustion engine designed by Motul in conjunction with GCK Battery is seen on display during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Hydrogen Energy Back in the Vehicle Conversation at CES 2024
Hydrogen energy has snuck its way back into the conversation thanks to two automotive giants.
January 10, 2024
Ap24009699166506
Automotive
New Rules Mean Fewer EVs Qualify for a Tax Credit
The rules largely target battery components from nations "of concern."
January 10, 2024
Ev
Energy
DOE Announces $32.5 Million in Funding to Advance Transportation Electrification
The projects will focus on expanding EV deployment and supporting EV charging infrastructure.
January 9, 2024
The Evergrande Group headquarters logo is seen in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Sept. 24, 2021.
Automotive
Police Detain EV Exec in China
The company has been in crisis for two years.
January 8, 2024
Workers assemble a car at a Vinfast factory in Hai Phong, Vietnam, on Sept. 29, 2023.
Automotive
VinFast to Build $2B EV Plant as Part of Global Expansion
VinFast said it is committing $500 million in the first phase of construction.
January 8, 2024
The Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle.
Automotive
Nikola Made 42 Hydrogen Fuel Electric Trucks in 2023
And seven of them won't be sold.
January 5, 2024
A Tesla charging station is seen, Sept. 28, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga.
Automotive
Tesla Recalls 1.6 Million EVs Exported to China
To fix automatic steering and door latch glitches.
January 5, 2024
Hyundai and Kia have signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics for a service partnership that will enhance the connectivity between residential and mobility spaces.
Automotive
Hyundai & Kia Partner with Samsung to Connect Your Car to Your Home
Drivers will be able control various home appliances through voice commands while driving.
January 4, 2024