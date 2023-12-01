New U.S. Rules Could Limit EV Tax Credits

They are aimed at curbing China, but could slow consumer acceptance of electrics.

Matthew Daly
Dec 1, 2023
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. The Biden administration has proposed new rules that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit. The rules announced Dec. 1 could complicate efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. The Biden administration has proposed new rules that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit. The rules announced Dec. 1 could complicate efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration proposed new rules Friday that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit, complicating efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.

Plans outlined by the Treasury and Energy departments would limit EV buyers from claiming the full tax credit if they purchase cars containing battery materials from China and other countries that are considered hostile to the United States.

The new rules — required under Biden’s signature climate law approved last year — are likely to slow consumer acceptance of electric vehicles just as Biden is trying to ramp up sales to help meet his goal to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. EV sales have tripled since Biden took office, but the U.S. still depends on foreign sources — especially China — for many of critical minerals needed to produce EV batteries.

The proposals are set to become final in January, following a 30-day public comment period.

It’s still not clear which vehicles would be eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit under the new rules because the government has yet to publish any lists.

Congress included language in the Inflation Reduction Act that bars electric cars from qualifying for the full tax break if critical minerals or other battery components were made by a “foreign entity of concern.” The law defines that as any company that is owned by, controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction of North Korea, China, Russia or Iran, although the main target is China.

Administration officials said the auto industry has long been aware of the pending rules and has taken steps to develop auto-supply chains in the United States and distance the industry from China, which has long dominated production and processing of minerals such as lithium and graphite used in EV batteries.

The White House hopes the new tax-credit rules will encourage development of auto-supply chains in the U.S.

“Automakers have already adjusted the supply chain to ensure buyers who are eligible for these credits are continuing to do so,'' Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters at a briefing this week. “These changes take time, but companies are making investments in Americans who are buying these cars.''

Spurred by the climate law, carmakers such as General Motors and Hyundai, are racing to build factories in the United States to produce batteries and process materials like lithium. But they are still years away from being able to produce an electric vehicle without materials and components from China.

Adeyemo and other officials said the rules are intended to provide clarity following months of uncertainty over how strictly the administration would interpret rules on foreign entities of concern, sometimes referred to as FEOC.

“Clarity is exactly what we’re after with manufacturers in particular as they make major investments in EVs that are vital for the future growth of this important industry,'' said Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk.

Asked how many cars that now qualify for tax credits will lose some or all of the credit next year, Adeyemo said the auto companies themselves “will determine which ones qualify” by their actions.

“These are sophisticated players,'' Turk added, referring to the auto industry. Ford, GM and other U.S. companies ”are moving already'' to boost U.S. supplies of batteries and critical minerals and will move further to comply in coming months, Turk said.

Sam Abuelsamid, a mobility analyst for Guidehouse Insights, expects many EVs now eligible for the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit will see that cut in half next year when the new regulations take effect.

Automakers can probably comply with a requirement that 60% of battery parts come from North America next year to qualify for a $3,750 tax credit, he said. But it will be much harder for them to get batteries with half their critical minerals from the U.S. or countries with which it has a free trade agreement, and it’s likely they’ll lose $3,750 of the credit.

Beginning in 2024, an eligible clean vehicle may not contain any battery components that are manufactured by a foreign entity of concern, Treasury said. Beginning in 2025 clean vehicle must not contain any critical minerals that were extracted, processed, or recycled by a foreign entity of concern in order to qualify for a tax credit.

As a result, 2024 and 2025 are likely to be tough years for automakers to meet the battery content requirements, Abuelsamid and other analysts said.

To allow for credits to continue while the rulemaking process proceeds, the proposed rules would provide a transition period for EVs placed in service after Jan. 1, Treasury said.

While smaller tax credits and high interest rates could hurt EV sales, a new rule allowing tax credits to be applied at the time of sale might offset those problems, Abuelsamid said. Getting the tax credit upfront — rather than waiting until filing tax returns next year — “will actually reduce your monthly payment, which is a major stumbling block for consumers,” he said.

Customers also can lease an EV and get the full tax credit since they are classified under the law as commercial vehicles exempt from the North America manufacturing and battery-content requirements.

Before the new rules were announced, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin urged Treasury to adopt the “strictest possible standards” to prevent Chinese-produced minerals or Chinese battery companies from winning electric vehicle tax credits.

Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was a key author of the provision barring the full tax credit if battery components are manufactured or assembled by a “foreign entity of concern” such as China.

"China has routinely shown a blatant disregard for fair competition, unfairly leveraged state-sponsored investments, and wielded their market domination in key industries as a cudgel,'' Manchin wrote in a Nov. 13 letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. China is currently responsible for nearly three-quarters of the world’s cathode production, 92% of anode production and 76% of lithium-ion battery cell production, Manchin wrote.

The complexity of the rules is shown by controversy over Ford Motor Co.'s plans to build a factory in Michigan that would employ about 1,700 people to make batteries for new and existing EVs. Ford says a wholly owned subsidiary would own the factory and employ the workers. But China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, or CATL, which is known for its lithium-iron-phosphate expertise, would supply technology, some equipment and workers.

Adeyemo and other officials declined to say whether batteries from the Ford plant would qualify for tax credits.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. The Biden administration has proposed new rules that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit. The rules announced Dec. 1 could complicate efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.
New U.S. Rules Could Limit EV Tax Credits
December 1, 2023
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. The windows were broken during a demonstration intended to show the strength of the glass. Musk is expected to give an update on manufacturing problems with the long-awaited Cybertruck at an event Thursday marking the first deliveries of the futuristic, angular pickup truck.
Tesla Delivers First Cybertrucks
December 1, 2023
Electrictruck
Half of All Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks and Buses Sold in 2035 to be Electric
November 30, 2023
Related Stories
The Ultium Cell factory in Warren, Ohio, is shown, Friday, July 7, 2023.
Automotive
GM Believes It Will Start Making Money on EVs in 2025 as Higher Margin Models Arrive
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. The windows were broken during a demonstration intended to show the strength of the glass. Musk is expected to give an update on manufacturing problems with the long-awaited Cybertruck at an event Thursday marking the first deliveries of the futuristic, angular pickup truck.
Automotive
Tesla Delivers First Cybertrucks
Electrictruck
Automotive
Half of All Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks and Buses Sold in 2035 to be Electric
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A six-week United Auto Workers strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits this year, Ford said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Automotive
Ford: UAW Strike Ate Up $1.7B in Profits
More in Automotive
The Ultium Cell factory in Warren, Ohio, is shown, Friday, July 7, 2023.
Automotive
GM Believes It Will Start Making Money on EVs in 2025 as Higher Margin Models Arrive
GM's CFO conceded that the company has struggled to ramp up electric vehicle manufacturing.
December 1, 2023
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. The windows were broken during a demonstration intended to show the strength of the glass. Musk is expected to give an update on manufacturing problems with the long-awaited Cybertruck at an event Thursday marking the first deliveries of the futuristic, angular pickup truck.
Automotive
Tesla Delivers First Cybertrucks
And the starting price is $20K higher than initially promised.
December 1, 2023
Electrictruck
Automotive
Half of All Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks and Buses Sold in 2035 to be Electric
It is expected that almost 2.5 million battery electric commercial vehicles will be sold in 2035.
November 30, 2023
081 Hdsuv Gmd Release
Automotive
GM Defense Building Armored SUVs for the U.S. State Department
The new design incorporates protective armor into the manufacturing process.
November 30, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A six-week United Auto Workers strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits this year, Ford said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Automotive
Ford: UAW Strike Ate Up $1.7B in Profits
The six-week strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles.
November 30, 2023
An electric van drives past a visible in-road wireless charging coil to be installed in a street in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. A demonstration of the first electric vehicle charging road in the U.S. took place Wednesday on a quarter-mile stretch of a Motor City street.
Automotive
Nation's First EV-Charging Roads Installed in Detroit
Copper inductive charging coils allow vehicles equipped with receivers to charge up their batteries while driving, idling or parking above the coils.
November 29, 2023
A Chevrolet Bolt is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Automotive
Consumer Reports: EVs Less Reliable, on Average, Than Conventional Cars and Trucks
A survey found that EVs encountered nearly 80% more problems than ICE vehicles.
November 29, 2023
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the BMW i7, Cadillac CT5-V, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.
Automotive
Edmunds Tests Best Automotive Hands-Free Driving Systems
Edmunds analyzed hands-free drive systems from Ford, General Motors, Tesla and BMW.
November 29, 2023
A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Toyota is selling a part of its stake in components maker Denso to raise cash for its drive toward electric vehicles and other innovations, Japan's top automaker said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Automotive
Toyota to Sell $2B Denso Stake
The automaker is working to shore up cash for EV investments.
November 29, 2023
United Auto Workers members join the picket line, in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 reinstated its full-year earnings forecast that was withdrawn after the United Auto Workers began targeting the factories of Detroit automakers with strikes on Sept. 15.
Automotive
Despite $1.1B in Strike Costs, GM Bullish on Year
The Detroit automaker says it can absorb the agreed-upon pay hikes.
November 29, 2023
Gas Pump I Stock 1446527094
Energy
U.S. Gas Prices Have Fallen or Remained Steady for 10 Weeks Straight. Here's Why
A gallon of gas costs 30 cents less than it did this time last year.
November 28, 2023
Will Tesla’s workers be the next to approve a UAW contract?
Automotive
Next on UAW's To-Do List: Add More Members from Nonunion Factories
It's a formidable objective, but it looks like the UAW has the money, know-how and institutional infrastructure to launch these organizing campaigns.
November 28, 2023
Ap23326770937265
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls More than 32,000 Hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs
They pose a potential fire risk.
November 27, 2023
Ap23326713734445
Automotive
U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales to Hit Record this Year
But still lag behind China and Germany.
November 27, 2023
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt attach a Nissan badge to a car as they visit the car manufacturer Nissan, in Sunderland, England, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Automotive
Nissan Will Invest $1.4B to Make EVs at its UK Factory
The money also will go toward a new gigafactory.
November 27, 2023