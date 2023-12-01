Tesla Delivers First Cybertrucks

And the starting price is $20K higher than initially promised.

Tom Krisher
Dec 1, 2023
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. The windows were broken during a demonstration intended to show the strength of the glass. Musk is expected to give an update on manufacturing problems with the long-awaited Cybertruck at an event Thursday marking the first deliveries of the futuristic, angular pickup truck.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. The windows were broken during a demonstration intended to show the strength of the glass. Musk is expected to give an update on manufacturing problems with the long-awaited Cybertruck at an event Thursday marking the first deliveries of the futuristic, angular pickup truck.
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

DETROIT (AP) — With manufacturing kinks still to be worked out, Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers Thursday, two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when large-scale production will begin.

CEO Elon Musk showed off the angular electric trucks with an event at the company's factory outside of Austin, Texas, that was broadcast on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that he bought last year.

The ceremony started with Musk driving the truck on a stage in darkness and hopping into the bed to talk about it.

“It's the most unique thing on the road," he said. “Finally the future will look like the future.”

The truck is aimed at the most profitable part of the U.S. auto market that's now controlled mainly by Ford, General Motors and Ram truck maker Stellantis. But since Musk unveiled it four years ago, all three Detroit automakers have shown electric trucks of their own. Ford and GM and upstart Rivian already have trucks on sale, and the electric Ram is due out early next year.

Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the nation, followed by GM's Chevrolet Silverado and Stellantis Ram pickup. Combined, the Detroit automakers sold nearly 1.7 million big pickups through October at prices that can reach more than $100,000 per vehicle.

Musk said the Cybertruck's body is made of a stainless steel alloy developed by Tesla. The body panels had to be angular because they can't be stamped by a conventional press, he said. Stainless steel, he said, has no corrosion and doesn't need paint, but can still be mass produced.

The truck, he said, has 17 inches (43 centimeters) of ground clearance to drive off the road, and it can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds. It has four-wheel steering, with steering effort that changes based on the truck's speed. It can carry more than one ton in its bed and tow over 11,000 pounds (5,000 kilograms), Musk told the crowd.

Musk showed videos of the truck beating a Porsche 911 in the quarter mile, while the Cybertruck was towing another Porsche on a trailer. Another video showed it out-towing a Ford Super Duty pickup.

When Musk unveiled the truck four years ago, he said production would start in 2021.

But on the company's earnings conference call in October, Musk lamented how hard it has been to produce the innovative truck with a body made of hard-to-bend stainless steel.

“We dug our own grave with Cybertruck,” said Musk, who added that he didn’t think the company would reach its production target of 250,000 per year until 2025.

On the call, he told investors he wanted to temper expectations for the new trucks, citing "enormous challenges” to mass producing them. It also will be hard to generate cash flow while selling the trucks at a price people can afford, Musk said. He estimated it would take 18 months to a year before the truck produced significant positive cash flow.

“We have over 1 million people who have reserved the car, so it's not a demand issue,” he said. “But we have to make it and we need to make it at a price people can afford. Insanely difficult things.”

Tesla, Musk said, could easily have produced trucks similar to those already on the market, but he wanted to make something innovative and special.

“Special products that come along once in a long while are just incredibly difficult to bring to market to reach volume, to be prosperous,” he said.

He expects an upcoming lower-cost Tesla car to be more conventional and thus much easier to build.

On its website, Tesla said the a rear-wheel-drive version of the truck would start at an estimated $60,990. The top-line “Cyberbeast” would start at an estimated $99,990. Reservations can be made with a refundable $250 deposit. The trucks will have a single charge estimated range of 250 to 340 miles (400 to 550 kilometers).

When the truck was unveiled in 2019, Tesla said the base version would start at $39,900, with a tri-motor, long-range model costing $69,900. The truck was to have a range of 250 to 500 miles (400 to 800 kilometers) per electric charge.

During the ceremony, Musk repeated a stunt that went awry at the Cybertruck unveiling in 2019 when a Tesla executive hurled a softball-sized metal ball at a prototype’s supposedly shatterproof windows. The glass spider-cracked.

On Thursday an executive threw a baseball at the windows and they didn’t crack.

At the delivery ceremony, a line of trucks drove to a stage, where buyers met Musk for pictures, and he escorted them to the vehicles. In most cases, they got into the passenger side.

Latest in Automotive
The Ultium Cell factory in Warren, Ohio, is shown, Friday, July 7, 2023.
GM Believes It Will Start Making Money on EVs in 2025 as Higher Margin Models Arrive
December 1, 2023
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. The Biden administration has proposed new rules that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit. The rules announced Dec. 1 could complicate efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.
New U.S. Rules Could Limit EV Tax Credits
December 1, 2023
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. The windows were broken during a demonstration intended to show the strength of the glass. Musk is expected to give an update on manufacturing problems with the long-awaited Cybertruck at an event Thursday marking the first deliveries of the futuristic, angular pickup truck.
Tesla Delivers First Cybertrucks
December 1, 2023
Electrictruck
Half of All Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks and Buses Sold in 2035 to be Electric
November 30, 2023
Related Stories
The Ultium Cell factory in Warren, Ohio, is shown, Friday, July 7, 2023.
Automotive
GM Believes It Will Start Making Money on EVs in 2025 as Higher Margin Models Arrive
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. The Biden administration has proposed new rules that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit. The rules announced Dec. 1 could complicate efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.
Automotive
New U.S. Rules Could Limit EV Tax Credits
Electrictruck
Automotive
Half of All Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks and Buses Sold in 2035 to be Electric
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A six-week United Auto Workers strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits this year, Ford said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Automotive
Ford: UAW Strike Ate Up $1.7B in Profits
More in Automotive
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
Sponsored
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
Having grown to 7 figures in just 5 years, 70% of Fontana Candle’s business takes place during the holiday season.
December 1, 2023
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. The Biden administration has proposed new rules that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit. The rules announced Dec. 1 could complicate efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.
Automotive
New U.S. Rules Could Limit EV Tax Credits
They are aimed at curbing China, but could slow consumer acceptance of electrics.
December 1, 2023
Electrictruck
Automotive
Half of All Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks and Buses Sold in 2035 to be Electric
It is expected that almost 2.5 million battery electric commercial vehicles will be sold in 2035.
November 30, 2023
081 Hdsuv Gmd Release
Automotive
GM Defense Building Armored SUVs for the U.S. State Department
The new design incorporates protective armor into the manufacturing process.
November 30, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A six-week United Auto Workers strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits this year, Ford said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Automotive
Ford: UAW Strike Ate Up $1.7B in Profits
The six-week strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles.
November 30, 2023
An electric van drives past a visible in-road wireless charging coil to be installed in a street in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. A demonstration of the first electric vehicle charging road in the U.S. took place Wednesday on a quarter-mile stretch of a Motor City street.
Automotive
Nation's First EV-Charging Roads Installed in Detroit
Copper inductive charging coils allow vehicles equipped with receivers to charge up their batteries while driving, idling or parking above the coils.
November 29, 2023
A Chevrolet Bolt is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Automotive
Consumer Reports: EVs Less Reliable, on Average, Than Conventional Cars and Trucks
A survey found that EVs encountered nearly 80% more problems than ICE vehicles.
November 29, 2023
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the BMW i7, Cadillac CT5-V, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.
Automotive
Edmunds Tests Best Automotive Hands-Free Driving Systems
Edmunds analyzed hands-free drive systems from Ford, General Motors, Tesla and BMW.
November 29, 2023
A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Toyota is selling a part of its stake in components maker Denso to raise cash for its drive toward electric vehicles and other innovations, Japan's top automaker said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Automotive
Toyota to Sell $2B Denso Stake
The automaker is working to shore up cash for EV investments.
November 29, 2023
United Auto Workers members join the picket line, in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 reinstated its full-year earnings forecast that was withdrawn after the United Auto Workers began targeting the factories of Detroit automakers with strikes on Sept. 15.
Automotive
Despite $1.1B in Strike Costs, GM Bullish on Year
The Detroit automaker says it can absorb the agreed-upon pay hikes.
November 29, 2023
Gas Pump I Stock 1446527094
Energy
U.S. Gas Prices Have Fallen or Remained Steady for 10 Weeks Straight. Here's Why
A gallon of gas costs 30 cents less than it did this time last year.
November 28, 2023
Will Tesla’s workers be the next to approve a UAW contract?
Automotive
Next on UAW's To-Do List: Add More Members from Nonunion Factories
It's a formidable objective, but it looks like the UAW has the money, know-how and institutional infrastructure to launch these organizing campaigns.
November 28, 2023
Ap23326770937265
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls More than 32,000 Hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs
They pose a potential fire risk.
November 27, 2023
Ap23326713734445
Automotive
U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales to Hit Record this Year
But still lag behind China and Germany.
November 27, 2023
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt attach a Nissan badge to a car as they visit the car manufacturer Nissan, in Sunderland, England, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Automotive
Nissan Will Invest $1.4B to Make EVs at its UK Factory
The money also will go toward a new gigafactory.
November 27, 2023