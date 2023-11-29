Despite $1.1B in Strike Costs, GM Bullish on Year

The Detroit automaker says it can absorb the agreed-upon pay hikes.

Tom Krisher
Nov 29, 2023
United Auto Workers members join the picket line, in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 reinstated its full-year earnings forecast that was withdrawn after the United Auto Workers began targeting the factories of Detroit automakers with strikes on Sept. 15.
United Auto Workers members join the picket line, in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 reinstated its full-year earnings forecast that was withdrawn after the United Auto Workers began targeting the factories of Detroit automakers with strikes on Sept. 15.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year due to production lost during a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend.

The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reinstated its full-year earnings forecast that was withdrawn after the United Auto Workers began targeting the factories of Detroit automakers with strikes on Sept. 15. Those strikes continued at GM until Oct. 30.

The company now predicts full-year net income of $9.1 billion to $9.7 billion, down from its previous outlook of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion. But GM expects to generate more cash for the full year. It expects free cash flow of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, an increase from a previous forecast of $7 billion to $9 billion.

To get there, GM expects to cut capital spending, including a slowdown in spending on electric vehicles and at Cruise, its troubled autonomous vehicle unit. California regulators revoked the San Francisco-based subsidiary's robotaxi license last month after one of its vehicles dragged a pedestrian to the side of a street after the person was hit by another car.

Barra wrote that GM expects the pace of Cruise’s expansion to cities outside of San Francisco to be more deliberate when driverless taxi operations resume “resulting in substantially lower spending in 2024 than in 2023.”

GM had big plans for Cruise, which it bought eight years ago. The Detroit automaker had been expecting annual revenue of $1 billion from Cruise by 2025 — a big jump from the $106 million last year. During the first nine months of this year Cruise posted pretax losses of $1.9 billion.

GM says it will raise its dividend 33% to 12 cents per share starting in January. It's also planning to buy back $10 billion of its shares.

Shares of GM rose 8.6% before Wednesday's opening bell, but remain down about 27% in the past year.

The company said new contracts with the UAW and Canadian autoworkers will cost $9.3 billion during the next four years and eight months, with $200 million more coming this year and $1.5 billion next year. The deals will increase costs per vehicle by $500 in 2024, but analysts say competition will limit automakers' ability to increase prices.

“We are finalizing a 2024 budget that will fully offset the incremental costs of our new labor agreements, and the long-term plan we are executing includes reducing the capital intensity of the business, developing products even more efficiently and further reducing our fixed and variable costs," CEO Mary Barra said in a prepared statement.

GM, as well as rivals Ford and Jeep maker Stellantis, agreed to new contracts with the UAW that raise top assembly plant worker pay by about 33% by the time the deals expire in April of 2028. The new contracts also ended some lower tiers of wages, gave raises to temporary workers and shortened the time it takes for full-time workers to get to the top of the pay scale.

At the end of the contract top-scale assembly workers will make about $42 per hour, plus they'll get annual profit-sharing checks.

UAW President Shawn Fain said during the contract talks that labor costs are only 4% to 5% of a vehicle's costs, and that the companies were making billions and could afford to pay workers more.

Barra, who will update shareholders on company finances Wednesday, conceded in a letter to investors that she’s disappointed in the pace of electric vehicle production, which she attributed to difficulties in assembling batteries.

But she wrote that GM has made improvements in the organization responsible for the work, and the company expects higher EV production and improved profit margins next year.

“While the rate of growth for EVs is slowing in the near term, it is projected to accelerate and grow substantially in the long term as customers have more EV choices, and the public charging network expands,” Barra wrote.

Earlier in the year GM delayed electric pickup truck production at a factory north of Detroit until 2025 as the growth rate in electric vehicle sales slowed.

In June of last year, electric vehicle sales were growing about 90% year over year, according to Motorintelligence.com. But by June of this year, the growth rate had slowed to about 50%, and automakers are fearful it will slow even further with consumers having reservations about how far they can travel and whether charging stations will be available.

Barra wrote that GM has a strong cash balance due to record profits from selling gas-powered vehicles and more efficient internal combustion and electric vehicle operations.

“We have a clear path forward that includes greater operating and investment efficiency,” she wrote.

Latest in Automotive
A Chevrolet Bolt is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Consumer Reports: EVs Less Reliable, on Average, Than Conventional Cars and Trucks
November 29, 2023
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the BMW i7, Cadillac CT5-V, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.
Edmunds Tests Best Automotive Hands-Free Driving Systems
November 29, 2023
A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Toyota is selling a part of its stake in components maker Denso to raise cash for its drive toward electric vehicles and other innovations, Japan's top automaker said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Toyota to Sell $2B Denso Stake
November 29, 2023
United Auto Workers members join the picket line, in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 reinstated its full-year earnings forecast that was withdrawn after the United Auto Workers began targeting the factories of Detroit automakers with strikes on Sept. 15.
Despite $1.1B in Strike Costs, GM Bullish on Year
November 29, 2023
Related Stories
A Chevrolet Bolt is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Automotive
Consumer Reports: EVs Less Reliable, on Average, Than Conventional Cars and Trucks
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the BMW i7, Cadillac CT5-V, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.
Automotive
Edmunds Tests Best Automotive Hands-Free Driving Systems
A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Toyota is selling a part of its stake in components maker Denso to raise cash for its drive toward electric vehicles and other innovations, Japan's top automaker said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Automotive
Toyota to Sell $2B Denso Stake
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory, on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Sues Swedish Agency as Striking Workers Stop Delivering License Plates
More in Automotive
A Chevrolet Bolt is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Automotive
Consumer Reports: EVs Less Reliable, on Average, Than Conventional Cars and Trucks
A survey found that EVs encountered nearly 80% more problems than ICE vehicles.
November 29, 2023
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the BMW i7, Cadillac CT5-V, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.
Automotive
Edmunds Tests Best Automotive Hands-Free Driving Systems
Edmunds analyzed hands-free drive systems from Ford, General Motors, Tesla and BMW.
November 29, 2023
A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Toyota is selling a part of its stake in components maker Denso to raise cash for its drive toward electric vehicles and other innovations, Japan's top automaker said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Automotive
Toyota to Sell $2B Denso Stake
The automaker is working to shore up cash for EV investments.
November 29, 2023
Gas Pump I Stock 1446527094
Energy
U.S. Gas Prices Have Fallen or Remained Steady for 10 Weeks Straight. Here's Why
A gallon of gas costs 30 cents less than it did this time last year.
November 28, 2023
Will Tesla’s workers be the next to approve a UAW contract?
Automotive
Next on UAW's To-Do List: Add More Members from Nonunion Factories
It's a formidable objective, but it looks like the UAW has the money, know-how and institutional infrastructure to launch these organizing campaigns.
November 28, 2023
Ap23326770937265
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls More than 32,000 Hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs
They pose a potential fire risk.
November 27, 2023
Ap23326713734445
Automotive
U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales to Hit Record this Year
But still lag behind China and Germany.
November 27, 2023
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt attach a Nissan badge to a car as they visit the car manufacturer Nissan, in Sunderland, England, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Automotive
Nissan Will Invest $1.4B to Make EVs at its UK Factory
The money also will go toward a new gigafactory.
November 27, 2023
Ap23329640450797
Automotive
Honda Recalls Vehicles Over Missing Seat Belt Part
The NHTSA credited the issue to an error made during assembly.
November 27, 2023
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory, on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Sues Swedish Agency as Striking Workers Stop Delivering License Plates
Tesla said not accessing the registration plates "constitutes an unlawful discriminatory attack."
November 27, 2023
Cars drive on the Garden State Parkway in Brick, N.J. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, the same day that New Jersey officials said they will move to end the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.
Automotive
New Jersey Banning Sale of New Gasoline-Powered Vehicles by 2035
It is one of a growing number of states to do so.
November 22, 2023
This photo provided by Honda shows the 2024 Civic.
Automotive
Edmunds: The 5 Best Cars for Under $30,000
Buying a low-priced car doesn't necessarily mean you have to settle for a subpar vehicle.
November 22, 2023
This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows the Ford company logo at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
Ford to Resume Building Michigan EV Battery Plant Delayed by Strike
But the automaker will scale back the factory size.
November 21, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks to a reporter from The Associated Press during an interview at the union's headquarters Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Detroit.
Automotive
UAW Chief Aims to Expand Membership to Nonunion Automakers
The UAW president said workers at nonunion plants, including Tesla, have inquired.
November 21, 2023
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 250K Vehicles
Bearings can fail and cause the engines to stall.
November 20, 2023