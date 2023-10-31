Toyota's $8 Billion Investment to Add 3,000 Jobs at North Carolina Battery Plant

This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid EVs.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 31, 2023
Construction Work At Toyota North Carolina 5 1 1500x900
Toyota

Toyota announced a new investment of nearly $8 billion that will add approximately 3,000 jobs at Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). This brings total investment to approximately $13.9 billion and job creation to more than 5,000.

This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles (BEV’s) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV’s). An additional eight BEV/PHEV battery production lines will be added to the two previously announced, for a total of 10 battery lines. Production will be increased in a phased approach, with line launches planned through 2030 to reach a total production of more than 30GWh annually.

In 2021, Toyota, in partnership with Toyota Tsusho, announced the new Liberty location with an initial investment of $1.29 billion for battery production and the creation of 1,750 new jobs.

Overall, the campus will boast seven million square feet, equating to 121 football fields of battery production.

Toyota has reportedly put more than 24.6 million hybrid, plug-in hybrid, fuel cell and battery electric vehicles on the road globally. By 2025, the company plans to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus model.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 24, 2023
Construction Work At Toyota North Carolina 5 1 1500x900
Toyota's $8 Billion Investment to Add 3,000 Jobs at North Carolina Battery Plant
October 31, 2023
I Stock 1334481793
Stellantis Expects Auto Workers Strike to Cost It $795M in Q3 Profits
October 31, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
UAW and Stellantis Reach Tentative Contract Deal
October 30, 2023
Related Stories
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
Automotive
UAW and Stellantis Reach Tentative Contract Deal
United Auto Workers signs for a strike are shown at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
Automotive
General Motors Reaches Tentative Agreement with UAW
Battery
Automotive
Koura Proposes $800 Million Investment to Create EV Battery Supply Chain Anchor Facilities in Louisiana
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
More in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 24, 2023
I Stock 1334481793
Automotive
Stellantis Expects Auto Workers Strike to Cost It $795M in Q3 Profits
The Europe-based maker of Jeep, Fiat and Peugeot reported a 7% boost in net revenues.
October 31, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
Automotive
UAW and Stellantis Reach Tentative Contract Deal
About 14,000 workers who were on strike at two Stellantis plants were told to return to work.
October 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 30 At 9 20 33 Am
Automotive
Ford's EV Charging Network Expanding Past 100,000 Chargers
Three new providers are joining the automaker's "network of networks."
October 30, 2023
United Auto Workers signs for a strike are shown at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
Automotive
General Motors Reaches Tentative Agreement with UAW
The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.
October 30, 2023
Lg Chem Special Flame Retardant Cft
Automotive
LG Develops Material to Delay Thermal Runaway in EVs
It combines super flame barrier material technology with advanced thermoplastics manufacturing.
October 27, 2023
Ap23293634190562
Automotive
Ford Earnings Fall Short of Estimates
The announcement comes after the company struck a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers.
October 27, 2023
I Stock 1327299705
Automotive
Toyota Recalls Highlanders to Make Sure Bumper Covers, Hardware Can't Fall Off
The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023.
October 27, 2023
I Stock 1408397231
Automotive
Indian EV Battery Materials Company to Build its First U.S. Plant
The company said the plant is anticipated to generate 500 new jobs.
October 27, 2023
Ap23299654894345
Automotive
General Motors, Stellantis in Talks for Deals that Mirror Ford's
Additional strikes would be painful to the companies, especially at GM.
October 27, 2023
Battery
Automotive
Koura Proposes $800 Million Investment to Create EV Battery Supply Chain Anchor Facilities in Louisiana
The first proposed project is a $400 million manufacturing facility.
October 26, 2023
Ap23299014361670
Automotive
Autoworkers Reach a Deal with Ford
It's a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers.
October 26, 2023
Ap23298649327612
Automotive
Hyundai is Rapidly Building its First U.S. Electric Vehicle Plant
Production is on track for 2025.
October 26, 2023
Ap23298801751445
Automotive
Hyundai to Hold Software-Upgrade Clinics for Vehicles Targeted by Thieves
Theft rates of the affected automobiles soared after thieves discovered these models lack engine immobilizers
October 26, 2023
Ap23299178144597
Automotive
Jeep Maker Stellantis Investing $1.6B in Chinese EV Manufacturer Leapmotor
Stellantis said it expects to benefit from Leapmotor's "tech-first EV ecosystem."
October 26, 2023