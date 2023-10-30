General Motors Reaches Tentative Agreement with UAW

The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.

Tom KrisherFrank Bajak
Haleluya HaderoCorey WilliamsJohn Raby
Oct 30, 2023
United Auto Workers signs for a strike are shown at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
United Auto Workers signs for a strike are shown at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a six-week-old strike against Detroit automakers, a person briefed on the deal said Monday.

The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.

The deals will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments. Combined they bring the wage increase to over 30% over the life of the contract.

The person briefed on the matter, who didn't want to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the deal, said the deal was to be announced early Monday.

The contract with GM will essentially be the same as the other two automakers but will have differences.

GM was the last company to reach a deal, and the union added a factory in Tennessee to the strike list on Saturday in an effort to turn up the pressure. The UAW reached tentative agreement last week with Ford and it wasted no time in hitting GM where it hurts financially,

Nearly 4,000 unionized workers on Saturday walked out of GM's largest North American plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, hours after the deal with Stellantis was announced. They join about 14,000 GM workers already striking at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

Spring Hill produces the engines for vehicles assembled at nine plants as far afield as Mexico, including Silverado and Sierra pickups. It's a big money maker for GM that amplifies the company's financial pain after workers walked off the job last week in Arlington, Texas, where full-size SUVs including the Tahoe and Suburban are produced. Vehicles assembled at the Spring Hill plant now joining the strike include the electric Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Acadia and Cadillac crossover SUVs.

Presidents of the Ford union locals voted unanimously in Detroit on Sunday to endorse that tentative contract after UAW President Shawn Fain explained its details, the union tweeted.

As he explained the particulars to the full membership in a later livestream, Fain, along with Chuck Browning, the UAW vice president, said the deal represents a "historical inflection point" for reviving union power in an America where "we were being left behind by an economy that only works for the billionaire class."

"UAW members at Ford will receive more in straight general wage increases over the next 4 1/2 years than we have over the last 22 years combined," Browning said.

Fain called the deal "a turning point in the class war that has been raging in this country for the past 40 years."

The Ford and Stellantis pacts, which would run until April 30, 2028, include 25% in general wage increases for top assembly plant workers, with 11% coming once the deal is ratified.

The Ford agreement revives cost-of-living adjustments that the UAW agreed to suspend in 2009 during the Great Recession.

At Stellantis, workers get cost-of-living pay that would bring raises to a compounded 33%, with top assembly plant workers making more than $42 per hour. Top-scale workers there now make around $31 per hour.

Gordon, the University of Michigan professor, said the Stellantis deal "shows that the car companies feel they are at the mercy of the UAW, that the UAW is not going to give any mercy."

Starting wages for new Stellantis hires will rise 67% including cost-of-living adjustments to over $30 per hour. Temporary workers will get raises of more than 165%, while workers at parts centers will get an immediate 76% increase if the contract is ratified.

Like the Ford agreement, it will take just three years for new workers to get to the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said. Similarly, the union won the right to strike over plant closures.

Bruce Baumhower, president of the local union at a large Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, that had been on strike since September, said he expected workers to vote to approve the deal because of pay raises including the immediate 11% raise on ratification. "It's a historic agreement as far as I'm concerned."

The UAW began targeted strikes against all three automakers on Sept. 15 after its contracts with the companies expired. At the peak, about 46,000 UAW workers were on strike — about one-third of the union's 146,000 members at all three companies.

Latest in Automotive
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
October 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 30 At 9 20 33 Am
Ford's EV Charging Network Expanding Past 100,000 Chargers
October 30, 2023
United Auto Workers signs for a strike are shown at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
General Motors Reaches Tentative Agreement with UAW
October 30, 2023
Lg Chem Special Flame Retardant Cft
LG Develops Material to Delay Thermal Runaway in EVs
October 27, 2023
Related Stories
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
Automotive
UAW and Stellantis Reach Tentative Contract Deal
Battery
Automotive
Koura Proposes $800 Million Investment to Create EV Battery Supply Chain Anchor Facilities in Louisiana
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Automotive
Strikes Trim Profit at GM in Otherwise Strong Quarter
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 30 At 9 20 33 Am
Automotive
Ford's EV Charging Network Expanding Past 100,000 Chargers
Three new providers are joining the automaker's "network of networks."
October 30, 2023
Lg Chem Special Flame Retardant Cft
Automotive
LG Develops Material to Delay Thermal Runaway in EVs
It combines super flame barrier material technology with advanced thermoplastics manufacturing.
October 27, 2023
Ap23293634190562
Automotive
Ford Earnings Fall Short of Estimates
The announcement comes after the company struck a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers.
October 27, 2023
I Stock 1327299705
Automotive
Toyota Recalls Highlanders to Make Sure Bumper Covers, Hardware Can't Fall Off
The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023.
October 27, 2023
I Stock 1408397231
Automotive
Indian EV Battery Materials Company to Build its First U.S. Plant
The company said the plant is anticipated to generate 500 new jobs.
October 27, 2023
Ap23299654894345
Automotive
General Motors, Stellantis in Talks for Deals that Mirror Ford's
Additional strikes would be painful to the companies, especially at GM.
October 27, 2023
Battery
Automotive
Koura Proposes $800 Million Investment to Create EV Battery Supply Chain Anchor Facilities in Louisiana
The first proposed project is a $400 million manufacturing facility.
October 26, 2023
Ap23299014361670
Automotive
Autoworkers Reach a Deal with Ford
It's a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers.
October 26, 2023
Ap23298649327612
Automotive
Hyundai is Rapidly Building its First U.S. Electric Vehicle Plant
Production is on track for 2025.
October 26, 2023
Ap23298801751445
Automotive
Hyundai to Hold Software-Upgrade Clinics for Vehicles Targeted by Thieves
Theft rates of the affected automobiles soared after thieves discovered these models lack engine immobilizers
October 26, 2023
Ap23299178144597
Automotive
Jeep Maker Stellantis Investing $1.6B in Chinese EV Manufacturer Leapmotor
Stellantis said it expects to benefit from Leapmotor's "tech-first EV ecosystem."
October 26, 2023
This photo provided by Chevrolet shows the redesigned 2024 Traverse.
Automotive
The 5 2024 Vehicles Worth Waiting For
What's coming down the pike in the next three to six months.
October 25, 2023
Ethan Pierce, left, a material handler of 23 years at General Motors, leads a line of picketers outside the company's assembly plant, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.
Automotive
UAW Strikes at GM Plant in Texas as Union Goes After Cash Cows
About 5,000 workers walked out in Arlington, where GM makes big, high margin SUVs.
October 25, 2023
The sporty FT-Se is displayed in a dim light before Toyota Motor Corp. CEO Koji Sato speaks during a briefing on the media day at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Automotive
Japan's Automakers Unveil EVs Galore to Catch Up with Tesla
Tesla's global vehicle deliveries last year grew 40% from the previous year, to 1.31 million EVs.
October 25, 2023