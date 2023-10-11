LG Energy Solution, Toyota Sign Long-Term Battery Supply Agreement to Power EVs in the U.S.

LG Energy Solution will supply automotive battery modules at an annual capacity of 20GWh.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 11, 2023
LG Energy Solution’s NCMA Long Cell Pouch-type Battery
LG Energy Solution
LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. announced that they have signed a supply agreement for lithium-ion battery modules to be used in Toyota battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that will be assembled in the U.S.

Under the contract, LG Energy Solution will supply automotive battery modules at an annual capacity of 20GWh starting from 2025. The battery modules, consisting of high-nickel NCMA (nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum) pouch-type cells, will be manufactured in LG Energy Solution’s Michigan facility.

The innovative power solutions will support Toyota’s expanding line of BEVs, part of its multi- pathway product strategy, including a new BEV model that will be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in 2025. They will also help further Toyota’s vehicle electrification initiatives, as it aspires to offer 30 BEV models globally across its Toyota and Lexus brand nameplates and produce up to 3.5 million BEVs annually by 2030.

“At Toyota, our goal is to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible, as fast as possible,” said Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America. “Having secure supplies of lithium-ion batteries at scale with a long-term relationship to support Toyota’s multi-pathway approach and growth plans for BEVs in North America is critical to achieving our manufacturing and carbon reduction plans."

To fulfill the supply agreement, LG Energy Solution will invest about $3 billion in its Michigan facility to establish new production lines for battery cells and modules exclusively for Toyota, with completion slated for 2025. Initially, the battery modules will go to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to be assembled into battery packs and equipped onto BEVs.

