All Assembly Lines at Toyota's Auto Plants in Japan Have Been Shut Down

Over a problem in its computer system.

Yuri Kageyama
Aug 29, 2023
This aerial photo shows Toyota's Motomachi plant on March 1, 2022, in Toyota, central Japan.
This aerial photo shows Toyota's Motomachi plant on March 1, 2022, in Toyota, central Japan.
Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota's 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

The automaker doesn't believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

Toyota said later that production will restart on Wednesday.

"We apologize for all the troubles we have caused," it said in a statement.

Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.

The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The chips shortage woes had only recently started to ease for Japan's top automaker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury brand.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 18, 2023
Eco Pro Cam Canada Lp Exterior 1
Ford Building Cathode Manufacturing Facility to Boost EV Supply Chain
August 29, 2023
Google
General Motors Teams Up with Google Cloud on AI Initiatives
August 29, 2023
This aerial photo shows Toyota's Motomachi plant on March 1, 2022, in Toyota, central Japan.
All Assembly Lines at Toyota's Auto Plants in Japan Have Been Shut Down
August 29, 2023
Related Stories
Google
Automotive
General Motors Teams Up with Google Cloud on AI Initiatives
Gm
Automotive
GM Invests in AI, Battery Materials Innovator Mitra Chem
A driverless shuttle stops for a passenger on San Francisco's Treasure Island as part of a pilot program to assess the safety and effectiveness of autonomous vehicles for public transit on Aug. 16, 2023.
Automotive
San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi Expansion
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 18, 2023
Eco Pro Cam Canada Lp Exterior 1
Automotive
Ford Building Cathode Manufacturing Facility to Boost EV Supply Chain
Once production begins in the first half of 2026, the site will have the capacity to produce up to 45,000 tons of CAM per year.
August 29, 2023
Google
Automotive
General Motors Teams Up with Google Cloud on AI Initiatives
The companies shared new details on AI collaboration and announced future generative AI explorations.
August 29, 2023
Nhana Thenew T4
Automation
New Holland Launches All-Electric, Autonomous Tractor
The tractor's electrified drivetrain promotes silent power with high torque and fast response achieved at the lowest speeds.
August 28, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
Automotive
Auto Workers Vote Overwhelmingly to Let Union Leaders Call Strikes Against Detroit Companies
They have the authority if a contract agreement isn't reached.
August 25, 2023
Ap23236666264498
Automotive
General Motors to Close IT Center Near Phoenix, Eliminate 940 Jobs
Similar centers in Warren, Michigan, near Detroit, suburban Atlanta, and in Austin, Texas, will remain open.
August 25, 2023
Hummer Ev Earthcruiser 02
Automotive
GMC's 'EarthCruiser' Hummer EV Promises 7 Days of Off-Grid Power
It consists of a carbon fiber EarthCruiser house fully integrated into the chassis of the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup.
August 24, 2023
Gm
Automotive
GM Invests in AI, Battery Materials Innovator Mitra Chem
Mitra will help accelerate GM's commercialization of affordable electric vehicle batteries.
August 24, 2023
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and local officials join Hyundai Motor Manufacturing President and CEO Ernie Kim to announce the company's $290 million investment in Montgomery.
Automotive
Hyundai Invests $290 Million to Improve U.S. SUV Production
Some $190 million will be used for tooling and equipment upgrades.
August 24, 2023
This photo provided by Audi shows the 2023 Audi R9, a high-performance coupe powered by a V10 engine. It's being discontinued for 2024.
Automotive
Edmunds: These Cars Will Be Gone After 2023
These cancellations tend to fly under the radar until it is too late for most people to try to snag a deal.
August 23, 2023
Potiker Resorter 1006346
Automotive
Meyers Manx Debuts Resorter Neighborhood Electric Vehicle
It features a detachable roof, upcoming zip-down window doors, standard electric A/C, a foldable windshield and wheels ready for any terrain.
August 21, 2023
A Mitsubishi Mirage.
Automotive
5 New Vehicles with Lowest U.S. Average Purchase Prices
The $20,000 price point was once the unofficial threshold of affordability.
August 21, 2023
Ap23231641443452
Automotive
GM's Cruise Autonomous Vehicle Unit Agrees to Cut Fleet in Half
The decision comes after two crashes in San Francisco.
August 21, 2023
A driverless shuttle stops for a passenger on San Francisco's Treasure Island as part of a pilot program to assess the safety and effectiveness of autonomous vehicles for public transit on Aug. 16, 2023.
Automotive
San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi Expansion
The free shuttle will run daily in a fixed route called the Loop around Treasure Island.
August 19, 2023
The new self driving SWAN (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) shuttle bus is displayed Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.
Automotive
Orlando Debuts Self-Driving Shuttle
The SWAN will whisk passengers around downtown.
August 18, 2023