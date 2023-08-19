San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi Expansion

The free shuttle will run daily in a fixed route called the Loop around Treasure Island.

Terry Chea
Aug 19, 2023
A driverless shuttle stops for a passenger on San Francisco's Treasure Island as part of a pilot program to assess the safety and effectiveness of autonomous vehicles for public transit on Aug. 16, 2023.
A driverless shuttle stops for a passenger on San Francisco's Treasure Island as part of a pilot program to assess the safety and effectiveness of autonomous vehicles for public transit on Aug. 16, 2023.
AP Photo/Terry Chea

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First came the robotaxis. Then the driverless buses arrived.

San Francisco has launched an autonomous shuttle service -- less than a week after California regulators approved the expansion of robotaxis despite traffic and safety concerns.

The free shuttle will run daily in a fixed route called the Loop around Treasure Island, the site of a former U.S. Navy base in the middle of San Francisco Bay. The Loop makes seven stops, connecting residential neighborhoods with stores and community centers. About 2,000 people live on the island.

The all-electric vehicle, which doesn't have a driver's seat or steering wheel, is staffed with an attendant who can drive the bus with a handheld controller if necessary. The county is offering the shuttle service as part of a grant-funded pilot program to assess how autonomous vehicles can supplement the public transit system.

"Having the attendant on board makes everyone feel comfortable," said Tilly Chang, executive director of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority. "This is just a demonstration for now to see, what does it look like and how does it work to have a driverless shuttle in a low-volume, low-speed environment?"

San Francisco is one of a growing number of cities worldwide that are testing the safety and potential of self-driving vehicles to transform public transportation.

The shuttles are operated by Beep, an Orlando, Florida-based company that has run similar pilot programs in more than a dozen U.S. communities, including service at the Miami Zoo, Mayo Clinic and Yellowstone National Park.

"These shuttles are built for first-mile, last-mile, short connectivity routes. They're not intended to take the place of a bus system," said Beep project manager Shelley Caran. "The autonomous vehicle will have a better reaction time than a human and it will offer a more reliable service because they won't be distracted."

During a test ride Wednesday, the shuttle drove slowly and cautiously in autonomous mode. An attendant manually steered the vehicle around a utility truck that blocked part of the road.

"I didn't feel unsafe," said Dominic Lucchesi, an Oakland resident who was among the first to ride the autonomous shuttle. "I thought that it made some abrupt stops, but otherwise I felt like I was riding any other bus for the most part."

The boxy shuttle, which can sit up to 10 passengers, will operate 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day and circle the Loop every 20 minutes. The city has two shuttles — one can charge while the other ferries passengers.

The autonomous shuttle pilot project was launched after the California Public Utilities Commission voted to allow two rival robotaxi companies, Cruise and Waymo, to offer around-the-clock passenger service in San Francisco.

The approval came despite widespread complaints that the driverless taxis make unexpected stops, cause traffic backups and block emergency vehicles. On Wednesday, the city asked the commission to pause the robotaxi expansion.

Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, reported on social media that one of its robotaxis crashed into a city fire truck Thursday night, sending one passenger to the hospital.

Experts don't anticipate the same problems with driverless buses because they're expected to be staffed with drivers or attendants for the foreseeable future.

"Trained operators are going to be required even as we increase automation," said Nikolas Martelaro, autonomous-vehicle researcher at Carnegie Mellon University. "So the question there may not be how worried should someone be about losing their job versus what should they be thinking about the potential training that's required."

Autonomous driving technology could make buses safer, but requiring drivers or attendants on-board could undermine one of their perceived advantages: reduced labor costs.

"We still have to find a market for them," said Art Guzzetti, vice president at the American Public Transportation Association. "We're doing it to make the trip better, more efficient, not to take the worker's job."

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 18, 2023
The new self driving SWAN (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) shuttle bus is displayed Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.
Orlando Debuts Self-Driving Shuttle
August 18, 2023
Champion Bi125 Treating Tpv Part535
Automotive Parts Supplier Eliminates Hazardous Adhesion Promoter with Enercon Plasma Treating Technology
August 18, 2023
The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012.
Judge Declines to Approve Hyundai/Kia Class Action Settlement
August 17, 2023
Related Stories
Champion Bi125 Treating Tpv Part535
Automotive
Automotive Parts Supplier Eliminates Hazardous Adhesion Promoter with Enercon Plasma Treating Technology
This photo provided by General Motors shows the combined charging system or CCS plug.
Automotive
Edmunds: Tesla Wins EV Charge Plug Format War
Clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
While Criminal Case Against Tesla Driver Ends, Legal and Ethical Questions on Autopilot Endure
6 Ways to Improve Communication in a Manufacturing Company
Sponsored
6 Ways to Improve Communication in a Manufacturing Company
More in Automotive
The new self driving SWAN (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) shuttle bus is displayed Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.
Automotive
Orlando Debuts Self-Driving Shuttle
The SWAN will whisk passengers around downtown.
August 18, 2023
Champion Bi125 Treating Tpv Part535
Automotive
Automotive Parts Supplier Eliminates Hazardous Adhesion Promoter with Enercon Plasma Treating Technology
The company will reportedly save $850,000 on a multi-year project with General Motors.
August 18, 2023
The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012.
Automotive
Judge Declines to Approve Hyundai/Kia Class Action Settlement
The judge said it fails to provide "fair and adequate" relief to vehicle owners.
August 17, 2023
F3e Tt0 Wua Av1qy
Automotive
Lamborghini Teases First 100% Electric Car
"Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled."
August 16, 2023
Dean Kennedy blocks an entrance to the Flint Metal Center, Oct. 17, 2019 in Flint, Mich.
Automotive
UAW to Vote on Detroit 3 Strike Next Week
Talks are moving too slowly.
August 16, 2023
Jefferson County Public Schools buses packed with students make their way through the Detrick Bus Compound on the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.
Automotive
Tech Company Behind School Bus Problems Had Similar Issues Last Year
The company pitched its mathematical models and machine-learning technology as a way of saving money and smoothing out complex bus routes.
August 16, 2023
I Stock 1347150429
Automotive
Auto Parts Maker Shinhwa Plans $114M Expansion at Alabama Facility
Shinhwa plans to increase capacity by expanding die-casting operations.
August 16, 2023
This photo provided by General Motors shows the combined charging system or CCS plug.
Automotive
Edmunds: Tesla Wins EV Charge Plug Format War
Experts break down what EV owners need to know about the format changes.
August 16, 2023
Ks2 Mr Peasy2 Use
Software
CASE STUDY: Automotive Assembly Contract Manufacturer Supports Rapid Growth with MRP Software
Canadian contract manufacturer of RV and EV solutions KS2 found a way to tame their unwieldy inventory management and bills of materials.
August 15, 2023
Canoo
Automotive
Canoo Debuts Electric Cargo Van
The LDV 190 features a unique and patent-pending interchangeable rear cargo cartridge.
August 15, 2023
Fisker
Automotive
Fisker Customers Will Gain Access to Tesla Superchargers
Fisker customers will utilize a NACS adapter to plug in at Superchargers starting in Q1 2025.
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1156653120
Automotive
Ultra-Poly Recycles Damaged Bumpers Into Chassis Components
The new program uses recycled material to create vibration and noise attenuation components.
August 15, 2023
Clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
While Criminal Case Against Tesla Driver Ends, Legal and Ethical Questions on Autopilot Endure
Critics say the electric vehicle maker continues a misleading marketing campaign.
August 15, 2023
Nikola has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 209 Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).
Automotive
Coolant Leak in Single Battery Pack the Probable Cause of Nikola Truck Fire
The company issued a voluntary recall and told owners to park the trucks outside.
August 14, 2023
A rendering of Canoo's battery module manufacturing facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, OK.
Automotive
Canoo's Incentive Package Worth $113M in Oklahoma
The automaker plans to invest $320 million and create more than 1,360 jobs.
August 14, 2023