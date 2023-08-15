While Criminal Case Against Tesla Driver Ends, Legal and Ethical Questions on Autopilot Endure

Critics say the electric vehicle maker continues a misleading marketing campaign.

Stefanie DazioTom Krisher
Amy Taxin
Aug 15, 2023
Clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo.
Clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A criminal prosecution against a Tesla driver in Los Angeles County will end on Tuesday, the final step of a case believed to be the first time in the U.S. prosecutors brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system.

But the conclusion of driver Kevin Aziz Riad's case is offering little solace to Lorena Ochoa, whose spouse was one of two people killed in the 2019 crash in a Los Angeles suburb. She believes both Tesla and Aziz Riad, who received probation as punishment, should face harsher consequences.

Aziz Riad faces a restitution hearing on Tuesday, where a judge will determine how much money he owes the families of Gilberto Alcazar Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Nieves-Lopez. Aziz Riad was using Autopilot, and the case has raised legal and ethical questions about the technology, particularly as Tesla sales grow and more automakers equip cars with similar systems.

The victims' families have separately filed civil lawsuits against Aziz Riad and Tesla that are ongoing.

Tesla says on its website that its cars require human supervision and are not autonomous, but critics say the electric vehicle maker continues a misleading marketing campaign implying that vehicles using Autopilot can drive themselves.

"They make cars that they know cause accidents, and they don't care," said Ochoa, Alcazar Lopez's spouse, in an interview in Spanish last week. "Families are broken, lives are lost and they don't care."

Authorities say Aziz Riad, a limousine service driver, was at the wheel of a Tesla Model S that was moving at 74 mph (119 kph) when it left a freeway and ran a red light on a local street in Gardena, California, on Dec. 29, 2019. The Tesla struck a Honda Civic at an intersection, and Alcazar Lopez and Nieves-Lopez died at the scene.

Tesla says Autopilot technology can keep a car in its lane, maintain some distance from cars in front of it and make lane changes. But Autopilot has had trouble with stopping for emergency vehicles parked on roads, and it's also under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for braking without driver input.

U.S. safety regulators are probing Tesla's partially automated driving systems in at least 35 crashes and 17 deaths nationwide since 2016. The automaker did not respond to requests for comment.

Experts saw the felony charges for the deaths of Alcazar Lopez and Nieves-Lopez as a warning for drivers who use systems like Tesla's Autopilot that they cannot rely on them to control vehicles and could face prosecution if a tragedy occurred.

Aziz Riad, the Tesla driver, pleaded no contest to two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Despite facing more than seven years behind bars, a judge sentenced him to probation in June.

Ochoa blames both Aziz Riad and Tesla for her spouse's death. She had hoped Aziz Riad would go to prison and feels probation was too lenient.

"How can there be justice if the person who took the life of the father of my children, of my husband, is free and is not paying for the mistake he made?" she said. "It is not fair."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office defended the plea deal in a statement, saying the disposition "was arrived at taking into account all of the evidence and materials presented in the case."

The couple had separated but co-parented their three children and remained on good terms. In 2019, Alcazar Lopez was living in Los Angeles with their eldest. He was a good father, Ochoa said, and looked out for his family even though the spouses were apart.

Alcazar Lopez and Nieves-Lopez had been on their first date when the crash occurred.

Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina law professor who follows automated vehicles, says the law has to balance two arguments that are both correct. One is that people should be held accountable for mistakes if they fail to control a two-ton vehicle. Another is that in Aziz Riad's case, there's no evidence he intended to kill anyone.

Arthur Barens, Aziz Riad's criminal defense lawyer, said he is "comfortable" with probation given his client did not mean to do anything wrong.

The question of civil liability is even more complex. Is Aziz Riad responsible for the deaths, since he was behind the wheel, or is Tesla?

It's possible to argue Tesla engineers should know that people will become too reliant on driver-assist systems and trust them too much, Walker Smith said.

For years, he and others have said Tesla can do more to make its technology safer. Their suggestions include limiting Autopilot use to freeways, as well as upgrading a driver-monitoring system that currently allows drivers to "check out" while behind the wheel. Walker Smith also wants Tesla's technology to shut down faster if it determines drivers are not watching the road.

Similar technology from Ford and General Motors, for instance, monitor drivers with infrared cameras to make sure they're paying attention. If they don't, the systems warn the drivers and will turn off. They also confine use of their systems to mostly limited-access freeways and turn them off when they are on city streets, which are more complex and present more dangers.

Don Slavik, an attorney representing Alcazar Lopez's family in their lawsuit, said he will argue in court that Tesla has been marketing its cars as being able to drive themselves since at least 2016. Civil attorneys for Aziz Riad and Nieves-Lopez's family did not respond to inquiries.

Slavik said he has little hope Tesla will change its behavior or upgrade the technology even if he wins a big judgment for Alcazar Lopez's family.

"Maybe not this case, but after they get hit enough times, maybe they'll make some significant changes," he said.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 3, 2023
Fisker
Fisker Customers Will Gain Access to Tesla Superchargers
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1156653120
Ultra-Poly Recycles Damaged Bumpers Into Chassis Components
August 15, 2023
Clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo.
While Criminal Case Against Tesla Driver Ends, Legal and Ethical Questions on Autopilot Endure
August 15, 2023
Related Stories
This photo provided by Honda shows the 2023 Honda CR-V, a compact SUV that was recently redesigned and now offers a hybrid engine in the mid to upper trim levels.
Automotive
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Mazda CX-50 vs. Honda CR-V
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck is displayed on stage during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show on Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Tensions Rise in UAW Contract Talks with Stellantis as Strike Threat Looms
The empty driver's seat is shown in a driverless Chevy Bolt car named Peaches carrying Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke during a ride in San Francisco, Sept. 13, 2022.
Automotive
Recalling Wild Ride With Robotaxi Named Peaches as Regulators Mull San Francisco Expansion Plan
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
More in Automotive
Canoo
Automotive
Canoo Debuts Electric Cargo Van
The LDV 190 features a unique and patent-pending interchangeable rear cargo cartridge.
August 15, 2023
Fisker
Automotive
Fisker Customers Will Gain Access to Tesla Superchargers
Fisker customers will utilize a NACS adapter to plug in at Superchargers starting in Q1 2025.
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1156653120
Automotive
Ultra-Poly Recycles Damaged Bumpers Into Chassis Components
The new program uses recycled material to create vibration and noise attenuation components.
August 15, 2023
Nikola has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 209 Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).
Automotive
Coolant Leak in Single Battery Pack the Probable Cause of Nikola Truck Fire
The company issued a voluntary recall and told owners to park the trucks outside.
August 14, 2023
A rendering of Canoo's battery module manufacturing facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, OK.
Automotive
Canoo's Incentive Package Worth $113M in Oklahoma
The automaker plans to invest $320 million and create more than 1,360 jobs.
August 14, 2023
Ap23226496880094
Automotive
Ford Lures Apple Executive to Run New Unit Selling Software Subscription Services
At Apple, he oversaw Apple TV plus, iCloud storage, Apple Books, the arcade and fitness operations and other businesses.
August 14, 2023
I Stock 486791090
Automotive
Thieves Go High-Tech to Steal Today's Computerized Cars
Today's vehicles can contain over 100 computers and millions of lines of software code.
August 14, 2023
Ap23223557676863
Automotive
Demand for the New 486-Horsepower V-8 Ford Mustang is Roaring
There are about 13,000 U.S. orders for the 2024 Mustangs, Ford says.
August 14, 2023
I Stock 1368930807 (1)
Automotive
U.S. Probes Fatal Crash Involving Tesla Likely Running on Autopilot
The Tesla ran beneath a heavy truck in Virginia.
August 11, 2023
A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because the back door was not completely shut, while traffic backs up behind it, on Feb. 15, 2023.
Automotive
Two Rival Robotaxi Services Win Approval in California
They can operate throughout San Francisco despite safety concerns.
August 11, 2023
Cobra
Automotive
Classic Recreations Unveils Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra
Only 10 will be made.
August 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 09 At 9 50 15 Am
Automotive
GM Makes Vehicle-to-Home Bidirectional Charging Available for Upcoming EVs
The first vehicles to receive the technology include the previously announced 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST.
August 9, 2023
This photo provided by Honda shows the 2023 Honda CR-V, a compact SUV that was recently redesigned and now offers a hybrid engine in the mid to upper trim levels.
Automotive
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Mazda CX-50 vs. Honda CR-V
Which one of these SUVs is the better buy?
August 9, 2023
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck is displayed on stage during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show on Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Tensions Rise in UAW Contract Talks with Stellantis as Strike Threat Looms
The union's contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis all expire on Sept. 14.
August 9, 2023
Ap23221008429207
Automotive
Profit at Honda Doubles on Healthy Global Auto, Motorcycle Sales
Honda is banking on growth in EVs in the U.S. market.
August 9, 2023