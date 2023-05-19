Biden-Harris Administration Invests $51M in Electric Vehicle Charging Network

The administration also announced the launch of the National Charging Experience Consortium.

Industrial Media Staff
May 19, 2023
Evcharging
iStock

The Biden-Harris Administration announced a $51 million Ride and Drive Electric funding opportunity through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to accelerate the electrification of the nation’s transportation sector and spur private sector investments in clean transportation.

The administration also announced the launch of the National Charging Experience Consortium to advance rapid, on-the-ground solutions that ensure a convenient, reliable, equitable and easy-to-use charging experience for all Americans with chargers that are made in America.

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation will administer the Ride and Drive Electric program and has funded DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory to lead the National Charging Experience Consortium. Managed by the Departments of Energy and Transportation, the Joint Office was created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build a national electric vehicle charging network that will spark public confidence in EV adoption and fill charging gaps in rural, disadvantaged and hard-to-reach locations.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, we are creating a new generation of good-paying jobs building the vehicles of the future and the infrastructure that supports them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “The EV revolution is well underway, and this funding will help to ensure that every American can access the benefits and count on a reliable EV charging network across the country.”

Ride and Drive Electric Funding Opportunity Announcement

Electrifying America’s transportation sector will play a critical role in mitigating greenhouse gas pollution and climate change while benefiting all Americans through improved health outcomes, reduced fuel and maintenance costs and strengthened energy security.

With more than 3 million EVs on the road, federal investments to reach President Biden’s goal of building a national network of 500,000 public EV charging ports will allow even more Americans to make the switch to electric. The Ride and Drive Electric funding opportunity will advance this mission by:

  • Enhancing EV charging resilience
  • Providing equitable access and opportunity in electrification through community-driven models for EV charging deployment and workforce development
  • Improving EV charging performance and reliability  

This funding will help to increase reliability of chargers by providing funding for validating and testing charging equipment; advance new business models for electrified shared mobility and fleet-based services; and increase opportunities for underserved communities through new jobs and training resources, among others.

Aligning with the President’s Justice40 Initiative, all applicants must outline the benefits that will be delivered to disadvantaged communities through the Ride and Drive Electric funding opportunity.  

Latest in Automotive
An old factory building in Highland Park, Mich., a small Detroit enclave is seen on May 9, 2023.
Detroit Enclave Built on Auto Industry Struggles Under $20M Water Debt
May 19, 2023
Ap23138657850517
Will Dashboard AM Radio Be Saved?
May 19, 2023
Evcharging
Biden-Harris Administration Invests $51M in Electric Vehicle Charging Network
May 19, 2023
I Stock 1423493008
How Do Automated Guided Vehicles Improve Manufacturing?
May 18, 2023
Related Stories
Fisker ramps up production for customer cars to enable deliveries in June.
Automotive
Fisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean
Dr. Carlos Ortuno drives a Bolivian-made, Quantum electric car to a house call, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Automotive
Bolivian EV Startup Hopes Tiny Car Will Make It Big in Lithium-Rich Country
The logo of the German car manufacturer BMW is displayed on the headquarters in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2018.
Automotive
BMW: Don't Drive Older Models With Takata Air Bag Inflators
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a self-driving vehicle, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix.
Automotive
Waymo Robotaxis Make More Inroads in Phoenix, San Francisco
More in Automotive
An old factory building in Highland Park, Mich., a small Detroit enclave is seen on May 9, 2023.
Automotive
Detroit Enclave Built on Auto Industry Struggles Under $20M Water Debt
The once thriving auto manufacturing town is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy because it cannot pay its bills.
May 19, 2023
Ap23138657850517
Automotive
Will Dashboard AM Radio Be Saved?
A bipartisan bill would require automakers to keep it in new cars.
May 19, 2023
I Stock 1423493008
Automation
How Do Automated Guided Vehicles Improve Manufacturing?
Automated guided vehicles share many advantages of stationary robotics but expand them to mobile workflows.
May 18, 2023
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Safety
More Than 30M Drivers Don't Know If They're at Risk from Dangerous Airbag Blast
An airbag parts manufacturer is refusing to recall 67 million inflators.
May 18, 2023
Ap23125497760847
Automotive
Ford Recalls SUVs, Some for a Second Time
Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn't work.
May 18, 2023
Hydrogen Truck
Automotive
World's Largest Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Completes Successful Year of Trials
The proof-of-concept mining truck is a critical technology in heavy industry's efforts to reduce its reliance on diesel and other fossil fuels.
May 17, 2023
Ap23132813451121
Automotive
Why Hyundai and Kia Have Everyone Else Playing Catch-Up
This success isn't attributable to one single factor, such as short-lived marketing schemes like rock-bottom pricing or unsustainable rebates.
May 17, 2023
Ap23136831362598
Automotive
Musk Says He's Not Stepping Down as Tesla CEO
He said the company may begin advertising soon.
May 17, 2023
Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, sits in a regional court room in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Automotive
Ex-Audi Chief Pleads Guilty in Diesel Scandal
He is the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.
May 16, 2023
This is the Jeep logo on the front end of a Jeep Cherokee on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls Nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs
The power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
May 16, 2023
Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Automotive
Court: Musk Must Still Have Tweets Approved
His tweets must first be approved by a Tesla attorney.
May 15, 2023
A Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot, Aug. 10, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill.
Automotive
Delaware Supreme Court Overturns Ruling Prohibiting Tesla Dealerships
Last year, Tesla was barred from selling its electric cars directly to customers.
May 15, 2023
Fisker ramps up production for customer cars to enable deliveries in June.
Automotive
Fisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean
The next phase of Fisker Ocean One deliveries will start in June.
May 15, 2023
Mechanic Jon Guthrie inspects the underside of a 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck at Japanese Auto Professional Service in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Automotive
Americans Are Holding on to Vehicles Longer Than Ever
Potential buyers are repelled by high car prices.
May 15, 2023
Dr. Carlos Ortuno drives a Bolivian-made, Quantum electric car to a house call, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Automotive
Bolivian EV Startup Hopes Tiny Car Will Make It Big in Lithium-Rich Country
The car can be recharged from a household outlet.
May 15, 2023