Tom’s Truck Center Adds Nikola Battery-Electric Semi-Trucks to EV Truck Lineup

Nikola battery-electric semi-trucks are now available at Tom's Truck Center in Santa Ana, Calif. and Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Southern California-based Tom’s Truck Center, an industry leader in commercial truck sales and service, has added the Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) to its electric commercial truck lineup.

Nikola’s zero-emissions trucks are now available for sale at Tom’s Truck Center’s two dealerships (along Interstate 5 in Santa Ana, Calif. and Santa Fe Springs, Calif.), and the Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) is expected to be available by the end of the year.

The Nikola Tre BEV is expected to travel up to 330 miles on a charge and the Nikola Tre FCEV is expected to travel up to 500 miles on a tank of hydrogen.

Nikola’s integrated energy and zero-emissions truck portfolio will be underpinned by developing hydrogen supply and refueling infrastructure, an essential step in helping to decarbonize the heavy-duty transport sector and has previously announced four stations located in the cities of Ontario, Colton, West Sacramento, and a parcel servicing the Port of Long Beach.

In addition to Nikola zero-emission trucks, Tom’s Truck Center currently offers GreenPower EV cargo vans, Ford EV Transit cargo vans, and REE EV Platforms. Next year, Tom’s will add Hino EV and Isuzu EV trucks. Tom’s Truck Center also provides two convenient places for recharging, with “fast chargers” available at the two Tom’s Truck Center dealerships.

“We are dedicated to supporting the transition to zero-emission vehicles in the commercial truck space and adding Nikola Tre BEVs, and soon Nikola Tre FCEVs, is the perfect addition,” said Tom’s Truck Center President and CEO KC Heidler. “Converting vehicles of this size to electric will be a game changer in reducing overall emissions. We have already seen robust sales of the new Nikola trucks; we completed our first 14 BEV sales last month, which are expected to take delivery in May, and are on track for even more in the coming months.”