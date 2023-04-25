GM, Samsung Plan New EV Battery Cell Factory in U.S.

But the intended location of the $3 billion factory is still a mystery.

Tom Krisher
Apr 25, 2023
People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9, 2021. General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9, 2021. General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.

They did not announce the intended location of the new factory, which is expected to begin operations in 2026, GM and Samsung SDI said in a statement. GM and Samsung SDI plan to jointly operate the factory, which is expected to make nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells. The companies said it was expected to create thousands of jobs.

The project is GM's fourth joint venture battery cell factory. It has announced three others with South Korea's LG Energy Solution. A 900-worker factory near Warren, Ohio, is starting to build cells, while plants in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Lansing, Michigan, are in the works.

The announcement coincides with a visit to the United States by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The two countries are marking the 70th anniversary of their alliance with a summit that was also feature announcements on new nuclear deterence efforts, cyber security and other areas of cooperation.

Samsung was picked as the partner for the fourth plant after some Chevrolet Bolt batteries made by LG caught fire, forcing GM to recall about 142,000 vehicles due to a battery manufacturing problem. The recall cost GM about $1.9 billion, and the automaker said it was reimbursed for the cost by LG.

“We will do our best to provide the products featuring the highest level of safety and quality produced with our unrivaled technologies to help GM strengthen its leadership in the EV market,” Samsung SDI President and CEO Yoon-ho Choi said in a statement.

The new factory will have more than 30 gigawatt hours of capacity and will increase GM’s total U.S. battery cell capacity to about 160 gigawatt hours when it is at full production, the companies said.

GM has pledged to sell only electric vehicles by 2035. It has said that because of its huge investment in battery plants and a North American EV supply chain, six of its current or upcoming electric vehicles are to be eligible for the full $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit. They are the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt SUV, the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup, the Cadillac Lyriq SUV and the upcoming Chevy Blazer and Equinox electric SUVs.

Under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, EVs must be assembled in North America, and a certain percentage of their battery parts and minerals have to come from North America or a U.S. free trade partner to qualify for the full tax credit.

Workers at the Ohio battery plant have voted to join the United Auto Workers union, which is pushing to organize the other factories and get top wages for the workers. Union officials have said they must organize the battery plants so that workers making engines and transmissions have a place to go when jobs making internal combustion vehicles are phased out.

Electric vehicles have 30% to 40% fewer moving parts and require about 30% fewer labor hours to build them.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Cami Stc 3
GM Says 2023 BrightDrop Zevo 600s are Sold Out
April 6, 2023
A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because the back door was not completely shut, while traffic backs up behind it, on Feb. 15, 2023.
Robotaxis Take San Francisco on Ride Into Future
April 5, 2023
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a meeting with Japan's Minister for Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi before they signed a memorandum of cooperation at the White House Complex in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
U.S., Japan Reach Deal on Vital Minerals for EV Batteries
March 28, 2023
Related Stories
Boston Public Schools put its first 20 Blue Bird Vision electric school buses into service.
Automotive
Boston Public Schools Puts First 20 Blue Bird Electric Buses in Operation
Automotive
Automotive
How Will Automakers Transition Their Workforce to Favor EVs?
Hyundai
Automotive
Hyundai Supplier Announces $72M Georgia Plant
The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
Ford to Convert Ontario Plant into Electric Vehicle Complex
More in Automotive
Boston Public Schools put its first 20 Blue Bird Vision electric school buses into service.
Automotive
Boston Public Schools Puts First 20 Blue Bird Electric Buses in Operation
The school buses can carry a maximum of 71 students for up to 120 miles on a single charge.
April 24, 2023
Automotive
Automotive
How Will Automakers Transition Their Workforce to Favor EVs?
Auto workers need to retrain themselves to be EV-capable or risk losing their positions.
April 21, 2023
Koji Sato, President of Toyota Motor Co., delivers a speech during a news conference on April 7, 2023, in Tokyo.
Automotive
Toyota's New President Vows to Step Up EV Push
He's calling for an aggressive shift on "electrification."
April 21, 2023
Ap23110709227329
Automotive
Thefts Prompt 17 States to Urge Recall of Kia, Hyundai Cars
Videos circulating on the social media service TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.
April 21, 2023
Snow coats the trees and cars in Edwards, Colo., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The new snow was wet and heavy.
Recalls
Michelin Recalls Snow Tires That Don't Have Enough Traction
Initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
April 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 20 At 9 19 30 Am
Automotive
BorgWarner Investing $20 Million in Michigan EV Charger Facilities
It will create approximately 186 jobs, including engineering, manufacturing and service positions.
April 20, 2023
Large 54543 Hyundai Motor Works With Medical Centersin Korea To Utilize Its Wearable Robot X Ble Me Xfor Patient Rehabilitation
Automotive
Hyundai Building Wearable Robot for Patient Rehabilitation
The ‘X-ble MEX’ is a wearable medical robot Hyundai Robotics Lab developed to help with lower muscle reconstruction and joint mobility recovery.
April 20, 2023
Toyota's 'Mobility for All' efforts aim to leave no one behind in transition to a future of electrified vehicles.
Automotive
Toyota Addresses Sustainability, EV Charging in Underserved Areas
The strategy centers on access to charging, providing affordable mobility solutions and reducing carbon emissions.
April 19, 2023
Ap23108753010167
Automotive
New Jersey Halts Electric Vehicle Rebates, Demand Too High
The Charge Up New Jersey program has disbursed an estimated $35 million for the fiscal year ending this July.
April 19, 2023
Ap23097481304567
Automotive
Tesla Cuts U.S. Prices Again Ahead of 1Q Earnings Release
The company lopped $3,000, or about 6%, off the starting prices for all three versions of the Model Y small SUV, Tesla's top-seller.
April 19, 2023
Ap23107498761967
Automotive
Volkswagen Unveils Electric Luxury Sedan
It promises a 435-mile battery range.
April 18, 2023
Frito Lay North America Schneider
Automotive
Frito-Lay, Schneider Announce Debut Electric Vehicle Shipment
The snack maker is the first contractor on Schneider's fleet of Freightliner eCascadias.
April 17, 2023
I Stock 1369268936 (1)
Automotive
New U.S. Tax Credit Rules Narrow List of Eligible EVs
Most of the more than 60 electric or plug-in hybrids on sale in the U.S. won't get any tax credits.
April 17, 2023
Production3
Automotive
Faraday Future’s First Production FF 91 Vehicle Comes Off the Line
The first vehicle rolling off the line has changed significantly since the FF 91 was initially revealed.
April 17, 2023
I Stock 1406099666
Automotive
Volvo, Coke Bottler to Deploy Electric Trucks
The company will be the first Canadian food and beverage manufacturer to use zero-emission trucks.
April 14, 2023