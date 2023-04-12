Hyundai Supplier Announces $72M Georgia Plant

The factory will create some 180 jobs.

Associated Press
Apr 12, 2023
Hyundai
iStock

MIDWAY, Ga. (AP) — A South Korean company will build a $72 million factory to make half shafts, axles and brake systems for a Hyundai Motor Group auto assembly plant in coastal Georgia.

Seohan Group announced Tuesday that it would build the plant near Midway, south of Savannah, with plans to hire at least 180 new employees.

Seohan Auto Georgia is the seventh major supplier to locate in the region after Hyundai said in May it would build a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Ellabell, Georgia. The site could grow to 8,100 employees and is slated to begin producing vehicles in 2025.

Seohan and six other suppliers have since pledged to invest nearly $2 billion and hire more than 4,600 people.

Like a number of South Korean suppliers, Seoul-based Seohan already supplies a Hyundai assembly plant in Montgomery, Alabama and a Kia plant in West Point, Georgia. Seohan makes axles and driveshafts at two plants in Auburn, Alabama, that opened in 2008 and 2014. The company said last year that it would invest $13.5 million in the plants, which jointly employ more than 200 people, to make parts for electric vehicles. But the company said Tuesday that it needs additional capacity to make parts as automakers convert to electric propulsion.

"Sustained growth of the EV market over the past few years suggests that accelerated changes to the automotive market is inevitable," Seohan Auto Georgia Corp. CEO Jung Kee Koo said in a statement. "We believe Georgia will be the center of the EV industry, and will be a new frontier for Seohan's future with limitless opportunities and potential."

The plant will be located in a business park off Interstate 95 near Midway, in Liberty County. The company plans to begin production in late 2024.

Seohan also could qualify for $2.7 million in state income tax credits, at $3,000 per job over five years, as long as workers make at least $31,300 a year. The state will also pay to train workers.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because the back door was not completely shut, while traffic backs up behind it, on Feb. 15, 2023.
Robotaxis Take San Francisco on Ride Into Future
April 5, 2023
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a meeting with Japan's Minister for Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi before they signed a memorandum of cooperation at the White House Complex in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
U.S., Japan Reach Deal on Vital Minerals for EV Batteries
March 28, 2023
Moderm Warehouse 467729448 1255x837 (1)
How Equipment Health Analytics Help Achieve True Lights-Out Operations
March 15, 2023
Related Stories
The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
Ford to Convert Ontario Plant into Electric Vehicle Complex
A motorist charges his electric vehicle at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. About half of U.S. adults say they are not likely to go electric when it comes time to buy a new vehicle, a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago shows.
Automotive
4 in 10 Say Next Vehicle May Be Electric
This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday, April 7, 2023, that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23.
Automotive
GM Cruise Recalls 300 Robotaxis After Crash Involving Bus
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
Ford to Convert Ontario Plant into Electric Vehicle Complex
Some production workers will be furloughed.
April 11, 2023
Photo 1
Automotive
Kia Building Plant Capable of Producing 150,000 Commercial EVs Per Year
Kia plans to show SW, the first model in the company's dedicated "purpose-built" vehicle lineup, in 2025.
April 11, 2023
A motorist charges his electric vehicle at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. About half of U.S. adults say they are not likely to go electric when it comes time to buy a new vehicle, a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago shows.
Automotive
4 in 10 Say Next Vehicle May Be Electric
Many of those who don't plan to buy an EV cite high cost as the primary reason.
April 11, 2023
Ap23100672044327
Automotive
EPA Car Rule to Push Huge Increase in EV Sales
The proposed regulation would set greenhouse gas emissions limits for the 2027 through 2032 model years for passenger vehicles.
April 11, 2023
Canoo Pickup Truck
Automotive
Canoo Secures Oklahoma City EV Manufacturing Facility
In phase 1, Canoo expects to employ more than 500 people.
April 10, 2023
Ap23097616217652
Automotive
U.S. Probes Crash Involving Tesla That Hit Student Leaving Bus
The March 15 crash in Halifax County, North Carolina, injured a 17-year-old student.
April 10, 2023
I Stock 1205217071
Automotive
Walmart is Building Its Own Electric Vehicle Charging Network
This would be in addition to the almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations the company already has available at more than 280 U.S. facilities.
April 7, 2023
Tmmal Solar Array Hero Image
Energy
Toyota Announces $49M Solar Project for Alabama Engine Plant
More than 70% of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama's power will soon be generated by the sun.
April 7, 2023
Ap23097481304567
Automotive
Tesla Cuts Prices on All Models for Third Time This Year
The cuts that appeared Friday on Tesla's website ranged from $5,000 per vehicle.
April 7, 2023
This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday, April 7, 2023, that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23.
Automotive
GM Cruise Recalls 300 Robotaxis After Crash Involving Bus
Cruise characterized the crash as a fender-bender.
April 7, 2023
Cami Stc 3
Automotive
GM Says 2023 BrightDrop Zevo 600s are Sold Out
Ryder plans to add 4,000 BrightDrop EVs to their rental and lease fleet through 2025.
April 6, 2023
People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo.
Recalls
Honda Recalls CR-Vs in Cold States to Fix Frame Rust Problem
Salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach.
April 6, 2023
This photo provided by Ford shows the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, a sporty electric compact SUV that offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 310 miles.
Automotive
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
Both are ideal electric SUVs.
April 5, 2023
A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because the back door was not completely shut, while traffic backs up behind it, on Feb. 15, 2023.
Automotive
Robotaxis Take San Francisco on Ride Into Future
A pair of ride-hailing services are heading toward uncharted territory.
April 5, 2023