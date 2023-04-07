GM Cruise Recalls 300 Robotaxis After Crash Involving Bus

Cruise characterized the crash as a fender-bender.

Associated Press
Apr 7, 2023
This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday, April 7, 2023, that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco.

Cruise says in government documents posted Friday that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23. The “articulated” two-section bus slowed as it was leaving the stop and was hit by the self-driving vehicle.

Cruise characterized the crash as a fender-bender and said no one was hurt. The company says in documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it did the software update on March 25.

“Cruise determined that the collision was caused by an issue related to prediction of the unique movements of articulated vehicles in rare circumstances,” the company said in documents.

The company said no other crashes have happened due to the problem and that the same thing won't happen again after the update. Cruise said it did the recall to be transparent and add to public understanding of the crash.

A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because the back door was not completely shut, while traffic backs up behind it, on Feb. 15, 2023.
Robotaxis Take San Francisco on Ride Into Future
April 5, 2023
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a meeting with Japan's Minister for Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi before they signed a memorandum of cooperation at the White House Complex in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
U.S., Japan Reach Deal on Vital Minerals for EV Batteries
March 28, 2023
Moderm Warehouse 467729448 1255x837 (1)
How Equipment Health Analytics Help Achieve True Lights-Out Operations
March 15, 2023
