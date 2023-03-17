        An unexpected error occurred: Network error: Response not successful: Received status code 500
      
            [
  {
    "message": "Cannot execute GraphQL operations after the server has stopped.",
    "extensions": {
      "code": "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR"
    }
  }
]

Ford Recalls 1.5M Vehicles to Fix Brake Hoses, Wiper Arms

Ford says it's aware of one crash.

Associated Press
Mar 17, 2023
A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars. The company says in documents posted Friday by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Ford will mail owner notification letters starting April 17. They'll get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.

Owners who are experiencing problems should call their dealer, Ford says. There are some parts already available for repairs. The company says only about 2% of the vehicles will have brake hose leaks.

Ford says it's aware of one crash with no mention of injuries due to the problem.

The second recall covers more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break.

Dealers will replace the arms if needed. Owners will be notified starting March 27.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
This photo provided by Kia shows the 2023 Kia Niro, a small hatchback hybrid that has an EPA estimate of up to 53 mpg combined.
Edmunds: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
March 15, 2023
Lightship Road 3
Lightship Launches Its First All-Electric Travel Trailer
March 8, 2023
The ACV is an 8x8 platform that provides open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability, payload, and growth potential to accommodate the evolving operational needs of the U.S. Marine Corps.
BAE Gets $256M to Make More Amphibious Combat Vehicles
March 7, 2023
        An unexpected error occurred: Network error: Response not successful: Received status code 500
      
            [
  {
    "message": "Cannot execute GraphQL operations after the server has stopped.",
    "extensions": {
      "code": "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR"
    }
  }
]
          
        An unexpected error occurred: Network error: Response not successful: Received status code 500
      
            [
  {
    "message": "Cannot execute GraphQL operations after the server has stopped.",
    "extensions": {
      "code": "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR"
    }
  }
]