Nissan Recalls over 800K SUVs

A key defect can cut off the engine while driving.

Associated Press
Feb 28, 2023
A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, Feb. 28, because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven. The recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.
A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, Feb. 28, because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven. The recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.
AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

This can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash.

The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan hasn't come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they'll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that won't stay in the open position should contact their dealers.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Hero B84 I9161 Edit
Nissan to Trial All-Electric, Heavy-Duty Trucks for New Vehicle Deliveries
February 24, 2023
Sop Image
Faraday Future Plans to Begin FF 91 Futurist Production Next Month
February 21, 2023
A ballet dancer warms up before an open rehearsal at the Audi automobile factory in Gyor, Hungary, Thursday, Feb 16, 2023.
Energy Crisis Pushes Hungarian Ballet Rehearsals Into Audi Factory
February 20, 2023
Related Stories
Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in London, on Feb. 6, 2023. Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Automotive
Nissan Accelerates Shift to Electric Vehicles
Cars give off exhaust fumes as children head to school in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more greenhouse gas emissions and need larger batteries than their smaller cousins, according to the International Energy Agency.
Automotive
Energy Agency: SUV Growth Weighs on Emissions, Batteries
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck is displayed on stage during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show on Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Automaker Stellantis has reported its earnings grew in 2022 from a year earlier as it pressed an industrywide strategy to shift into electric vehicles, leading to a jump in sales. The company said Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, that net revenue of 179.6 billion euros was up 18% from 2021. It reported net profit of 16.8 billion, up 26% from 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis Earnings Rise as EV Push Drives Higher Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Automotive
I Stock 1430047894
Automotive
Stellantis Investing $155M in Three Indiana Plants
With the investment, more than 265 jobs will be retained across all three plants.
February 28, 2023
I Stock 1368930807
Automotive
Mexican President Says Tesla to Build Plant in Mexico
He says the company has committed to building a plant in Monterrey.
February 28, 2023
A sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nev., on Oct. 13, 2018.
Automotive
Tesla Wants $330M in Additional Nevada Tax Breaks
The company says it will create 3,000 jobs at an average rate of $33.49 per hour and invest $3.6 billion into the economy.
February 28, 2023
Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in London, on Feb. 6, 2023. Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Automotive
Nissan Accelerates Shift to Electric Vehicles
Nissan plans to roll out 19 electric vehicle models by 2030, doubling its goal.
February 27, 2023
Ap23055699592659
Automotive
Mexican States in Hot Competition Over Possible Tesla Plant
The northern industrial state of Nuevo Leon seemed to have an early edge in the race.
February 27, 2023
Cars give off exhaust fumes as children head to school in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more greenhouse gas emissions and need larger batteries than their smaller cousins, according to the International Energy Agency.
Automotive
Energy Agency: SUV Growth Weighs on Emissions, Batteries
The IEA suggested that it’s time for the car industry to downsize its vehicles.
February 27, 2023
Hero B84 I9161 Edit
Automotive
Nissan to Trial All-Electric, Heavy-Duty Trucks for New Vehicle Deliveries
Two major manufacturers of electric heavy-duty trucks, Nikola and Kenworth, will each provide trucks that will pull traditional car haulers.
February 24, 2023
Tires made from natural rubber derived from a desert shrub, sit on a cart before the pit stop contest ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Automotive
IndyCar to Use Sustainable Tires Made from Desert Shrub
The tires will make their season debut in St. Petersburg.
February 24, 2023
Digital Rearview Mirror Graphic
Automotive
Ford Debuts Digital Rearview Mirror for Transit Vans
The Digital Rearview Mirror features a high-definition monitor that displays a panoramic view of the area behind the van.
February 23, 2023
This photo provided by Kia shows the 2023 Kia Sportage, a compact SUV with a first-time hybrid variant.
Automotive
Edmunds: Honda CR-V Hybrid vs Kia Sportage Hybrid
Which one is the fuel-sipping SUV champ.
February 22, 2023
Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2023.
Automotive
Musk's Tesla Pay Package Under Scrutiny
Attorneys want a judge to invalidate a 2018 compensation package potentially worth more than $55 billion.
February 22, 2023
I Stock 1143375932
Automotive
Hyundai Supplier Plans $300M Metal Stamping Plant, 740 Jobs
Hyundai said in May that it would build a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Ellabell.
February 22, 2023
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck is displayed on stage during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show on Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Automaker Stellantis has reported its earnings grew in 2022 from a year earlier as it pressed an industrywide strategy to shift into electric vehicles, leading to a jump in sales. The company said Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, that net revenue of 179.6 billion euros was up 18% from 2021. It reported net profit of 16.8 billion, up 26% from 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis Earnings Rise as EV Push Drives Higher Sales
Stellantis plans to convert all of its European sales and half of its U.S. sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030.
February 22, 2023
Sop Image
Automotive
Faraday Future Plans to Begin FF 91 Futurist Production Next Month
The company expects the first vehicles built at its FF ieFactory California to be coming off the assembly line in early April.
February 21, 2023
Hurricane Truck Front Angle
Automotive
Oshkosh Debuts Zero-Emission Electric Garbage Truck
Product prototype testing on designated routes will be completed in 2023, with customer deliveries starting in 2024.
February 21, 2023