Mercedes to Build Its Own Electric Vehicle Charging Network

When completed, the network will have 400 charging stations.

Associated Press
Jan 6, 2023
A ChargePoint electric vehicle charging hub, center, is on display at the Mercedes-Benz booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
A ChargePoint electric vehicle charging hub, center, is on display at the Mercedes-Benz booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.

The German luxury automaker said at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas Thursday that it will start building the North American network this year at a total cost of just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion). When completed in six or seven years, the network will have 400 charging stations with more than 2,500 high-power plugs, the company said.

Networks in Europe and China and other markets will follow, with completion of the full network by the end of the decade, when the company intends to sell all electric vehicles depending on market conditions. The full network will have more than 2,000 charging stations and over 10,000 plugs worldwide, Ola Källenius, chairman of Mercedes-Benz's management board, told reporters.

The company said the Mercedes-branded network will be open to owners of all electric vehicles, but Mercedes owners will be able to reserve charging ports and get preference over other makes.

The move will help the company compete with Tesla, which says on its website that it has 40,000 charging ports worldwide. Tesla's network is mostly for exclusive use of Tesla owners, although CEO Elon Musk has said there are plans to open it to other brands. The network gives Tesla a competitive advantage over other EV brands, which have to rely on a patchwork of network of privately owned charging stations.

Each Mercedes station will have four to 12 ports with up to 350 kilowatts of charging power. Mercedes will share the cost of the North American network equally with MN8 Energy, a large solar energy and battery storage operator in the U.S. EV charging network provider ChargePoint also is a partner.

The network will address customer concerns about not having enough range to get to their destination, and finding a working charging station, said Markus Schäfer, Mercedes' chief technology officer.

While other charging networks are being developed, "We thought we had to go further and take the initiative here and create our branded global Mercedes-Benz network," Schäfer said.

The charging hubs will be built in key cities and population centers, close to major roads and near retail businesses and restaurants. Some will be at participating Mercedes dealerships, the company said. "We know where our customers are in North America, we know where we're selling electric vehicles," Schäfer said.

The stations will be in safe, well-lighted locations, Schäfer said, "not in the backyard somewhere of a shopping center next to a dumpster."


Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Eos
EOS Linx Increases EV Chargers by 2600% in Second Year
December 22, 2022
Regulator
Pressure-Reducing Regulator Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Performance
December 22, 2022
Hf Day
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Charging Station for Hydrogen, Battery EVs
November 22, 2022
Related Stories
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares stands beside the Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Ram Electric Pickup Joins Crowded Field Next Year
Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson unveils the Peugeot Inception Concept car during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Stellantis Preps Cost Cuts Due to Higher EV Prices
The Tesla logo is seen at the company's store in Denver's Cherry Creek Mall on Feb. 9, 2019. Shares of Tesla tumbled Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets.
Automotive
Tesla Shares Tumble after Company Misses Delivery Target
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares stands beside the Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Ram Electric Pickup Joins Crowded Field Next Year
It looks like a halfway point between Tesla's angular Cybertruck and a conventional gas pickup.
January 6, 2023
Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson unveils the Peugeot Inception Concept car during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Stellantis Preps Cost Cuts Due to Higher EV Prices
Among the cuts are reducing the number of the automaker's factories.
January 6, 2023
Ap23004604102295
Aerospace
Stellantis, Archer Aviation Partner on Electric Aircraft
The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers.
January 5, 2023
Payfor Charge Hero 2000x1125 Updated
Automotive
Amazon to Let EV Drivers Locate and Pay for Charging with Alexa
Through the deal with EVgo, customers can access over 150,000 U.S. public charging stations.
January 5, 2023
Lightyear
Automotive
Lightyear Opens Waitlist for Its First Solar-Powered Vehicle
Production will start by the end of 2025.
January 5, 2023
A row of new Ford Fusions are for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa., Nov. 19, 2015.
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Woes Caused U.S. Auto Sales to Fall 8% Last Year
Vehicle sales dropped to their lowest level in more than a decade.
January 5, 2023
Mercedes
Recalls
Mercedes Recalls Nearly 324K Vehicles Due to Engine Stalling
The engines can stall while they're being driven.
January 5, 2023
Ap23005088019538
Automotive
Sony and Honda Unveil Prototype EV
Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda's 12 plants in the U.S.
January 5, 2023
1
Automotive
Davinci Motor's Electric Motorcycle DC100 Set for U.S. Launch
The bike tops out at 124 mph.
January 4, 2023
This photo provided by Ford shows the 2024 Ford Mustang, a muscle car that might be the last V8-powered Mustang from the brand.
Automotive
Top Vehicles to Look Out for in 2023
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks.
January 4, 2023
The Tesla logo is seen at the company's store in Denver's Cherry Creek Mall on Feb. 9, 2019. Shares of Tesla tumbled Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets.
Automotive
Tesla Shares Tumble after Company Misses Delivery Target
The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock is down nearly 70% since the start of last year.
January 4, 2023
A Tesla charges at a station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021. Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2022.
Technology
Tesla Sold Record 1.3 Million Vehicles Last Year
It was just shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company's 50% growth target.
January 2, 2023
Faction D1 Delivery Ssf 1
Automotive
Faction Debuts Driverless Delivery Cars in San Francisco
The company’s vehicle fleet combines autonomy with remote human teleoperation to carry out its deliveries.
December 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 23 At 10 24 13 Am
Aerospace
Rolls-Royce Ready to Test Massive Jet Engine
The UltraFan demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches and offers a 25% fuel efficiency improvement compared with the first generation of Trent engine.
December 30, 2022