Tesla Shares Tumble after Company Misses Delivery Target

The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock is down nearly 70% since the start of last year.

Tom Krisher
Jan 4, 2023
The Tesla logo is seen at the company's store in Denver's Cherry Creek Mall on Feb. 9, 2019. Shares of Tesla tumbled Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets.
The Tesla logo is seen at the company's store in Denver's Cherry Creek Mall on Feb. 9, 2019. Shares of Tesla tumbled Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets.

The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.

Tesla said Monday that it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow deliveries by 50% nearly every year.

The 2022 figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, but it was shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company’s 50% growth target. Sales grew 40% year over year, while production climbed 47% to 1.37 million.

The shortfall came despite a major year-end sales push that included rare $7,500 discounts in the U.S. on the Models Y and 3, the company’s top-selling models. Analysts said that Tesla also offered discounts in China, leading some to question whether demand for the company's vehicles is softening.

Tesla Inc., based in Austin, Texas, also had to deal with rising cases of novel coronavirus in China, which hampered production at its Shanghai factory.

Cowen and Co. analyst Jeffrey Osborne expected investors to focus on missing the delivery target, but he only saw modest negative reaction “following acute weakness the past few weeks on production cuts in China and discounting.”

Investors will need to see stability in profit margins despite lower prices, and demand and order trends showing resumed growth this year for the stock to get further support, Osborne wrote in a note to investors early Tuesday.

In an apparent effort to shore up the stock price, Tesla announced Monday that it would hold an investor day event on March 1 at its factory near Austin. Investors will be able to see Tesla's production line, discuss expansion plans and see the platform that will go beneath Tesla's next generation of vehicles.

The Tesla stock decline also has cost Musk billions, bumping him out of the top spot for the world’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes.

Also playing into the stock drop is Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter and his sale of Tesla stock to help fund the purchase. Musk sold another $2.58 billion worth of Tesla stock last month and has sold nearly $23 billion worth of his car company’s shares since April, when he started building a position in Twitter.

Many investors are worried that Musk has become too distracted as CEO of Twitter and isn't paying enough attention to the electric vehicle company. Musk has said he would step down as Twitter CEO when he finds someone to run the social media platform.

Latest in Automotive
Eos
EOS Linx Increases EV Chargers by 2600% in Second Year
December 22, 2022
Regulator
Pressure-Reducing Regulator Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Performance
December 22, 2022
Hf Day
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Charging Station for Hydrogen, Battery EVs
November 22, 2022
This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Ford Recalling Some F-150 Vehicles Due to Wiper Motor
November 18, 2022
Related Stories
Members of United Auto Workers Local 807 carry picket signs after going on strike, May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa.
Automotive
UAW Workers to Vote on CNH Offer 8 Months After Strike Began
A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen here on Feb. 9, 2019.
Automotive
Tesla Offers Rare Year-End Discounts on 2 Top-Selling Models
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a self-driving vehicle, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix.
Automotive
Phoenix Airport 1st to Offer Self-Driving Ride Service Waymo
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
A Tesla charges at a station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021. Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2022.
Technology
Tesla Sold Record 1.3 Million Vehicles Last Year
It was just shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company's 50% growth target.
January 2, 2023
Faction D1 Delivery Ssf 1
Automotive
Faction Debuts Driverless Delivery Cars in San Francisco
The company’s vehicle fleet combines autonomy with remote human teleoperation to carry out its deliveries.
December 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 23 At 10 24 13 Am
Aerospace
Rolls-Royce Ready to Test Massive Jet Engine
The UltraFan demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches and offers a 25% fuel efficiency improvement compared with the first generation of Trent engine.
December 30, 2022
A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen here on Feb. 9, 2019.
Automotive
Tesla Offers Rare Year-End Discounts on 2 Top-Selling Models
An indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles.
December 28, 2022
I Stock 1334481793
Automotive
Stellantis to Buy Stake in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Symbio
“Symbio’s technical roadmap perfectly matches with Stellantis’ hydrogen roll-out plans in Europe and in the U.S."
December 23, 2022
The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership, Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
U.S. Probing Automated Driving System Use in 2 Tesla Crashes
The vehicles may have been operating on automated driving systems.
December 22, 2022
Eos
Automotive
EOS Linx Increases EV Chargers by 2600% in Second Year
EOS Linx installed charging sites at strategic locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.
December 22, 2022
I Stock 1347471831
Automation
Stellantis Wraps aiMotive Buy, Advances Autonomous Driving Ambitions
aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational independence.
December 22, 2022
Regulator
Automotive
Pressure-Reducing Regulator Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Performance
It's specially designed for use onboard commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
December 22, 2022
The United States Postal Service yesterday announced that it expects to acquire at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles.
Automotive
USPS to Deploy 66,000 Electric Vehicles by 2028
The total investment is expected to reach $9.6 billion.
December 21, 2022
Gm
Recalls
GM Recalling Bolt EVs; Seat Belt Problem Could Cause Fires
Exhaust gases from the front seat belt pretensioners can come in contact with carpet fibers.
December 21, 2022
An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, on Aug. 25, 2022. People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1, 2023, because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks.
Laws & Regulations
Rule Delay Makes Big EV Tax Credit Possible Early Next Year
A key provision has been temporarily put on hold.
December 21, 2022
Tractor-trailers stacked up along eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Airpark Road, Aurora, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022.
Automotive
EPA to Tighten Pollution Limits for New Trucks
Truck makers would be required to slash nitrogen oxide pollution more than 80%.
December 20, 2022
I Stock 1296252531
Automotive
Do Polar Bear Paws Hold the Secret to Better Tire Traction?
The taller papillae of polar bears help to increase traction on snow relative to shorter ones.
December 20, 2022