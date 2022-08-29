LG, Honda to Set Up U.S. Joint Venture to Make EV Batteries

Yuri Kageyama
Aug 29, 2022
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

TOKYO (AP) — Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.

The plant’s site is still undecided, but construction will begin in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025, they said.

The joint venture is to be set up this year, with the closing of the deal subject to regulatory approval.

“Our joint venture with Honda, which has significant brand reputation, is yet another milestone in our mid- to long-term strategy of promoting electrification in the fast-growing North American market,” said LG Energy Solution Chief Executive Youngsoo Kwon.

The plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America, including the company’s Acura luxury brand, according to a joint statement.

LG, a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and power systems, already makes them in joint ventures with U.S. automakers General Motors and Ford Motor Co., as well as South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, but has operations across the world, including the U.S., China and Australia.

Demand for electric vehicles is expected to grow in the U.S. and many other nations because of concerns about climate change and pollution, as well as rising gas prices. All of the world’s top automakers are strengthening their EV lineups.

“Honda is working toward our target to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities the company is involved in by 2050,” said Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe.

A new U.S. law includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. But to qualify for the full credit, the electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with 40% of the metals mined or recycled on the continent.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Ethos Asset Management Inc Havo Inc
Havo Secures Financing to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans
August 8, 2022
Toyota responds to critical needs following unprecedented Kentucky flooding.
Toyota Donates $750,000 to Kentucky Flooding Victims
August 3, 2022
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The United Auto Workers union is increasing the strike pay it offers workers who walk off the job for the second time this year in 2022, following a spate of strikes amid the ongoing worker shortages nationwide.
UAW Rescinds Strike Pay Increase
July 29, 2022
Related Stories
The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on the policy, which would set the nation’s most aggressive mandates for transitioning to electric vehicles.
Automotive
California Poised to Phase Out Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2022 Toyota Avalon, a large, comfortable sedan that gets up to 44 mpg in mixed driving, depending on the trim level.
Automotive
Five Cars That Won't Be Around for 2023
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
Automotive
Kia/Hyundai Seat Belt Pretensioners Under Investigation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Cars are parked at an electric charging station in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. California is poised to required 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
Automotive
Calif. EV Requirements Face Obstacles
The problem areas and what's being done.
August 26, 2022
The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on the policy, which would set the nation’s most aggressive mandates for transitioning to electric vehicles.
Automotive
California Poised to Phase Out Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars
The ambitious step could reshape the U.S. car market.
August 25, 2022
657302
Automotive
Polestar to Build Batteries for 'Flying' Electric Boats
Candela’s electric boats ‘fly’ above the surface and use up to 80% less energy at high speeds compared to traditional motorboats.
August 24, 2022
The Oshkosh eJLTV was unveiled in January 2022 as the first-ever silent drive hybrid eJLTV.
Automotive
Oshkosh Receives 5 Patents for Hybrid Tactical Vehicle
The vehicle was unveiled in January 2022 as the first-ever silent drive hybrid eJLTV.
August 24, 2022
Beowulf from BAE Systems is an unarmored, tracked and highly versatile vehicle for carrying personnel and a variety of payloads in either of its two compartments.
Automotive
BAE's Beowulf Vehicle Gets $278 Million Contract
The vehicle can traverse snow, ice, rock, sand, mud and swamp conditions.
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Automotive
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
Sales of fossil fuel-powered cars will be banned by 2030.
August 24, 2022
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2022 Toyota Avalon, a large, comfortable sedan that gets up to 44 mpg in mixed driving, depending on the trim level.
Automotive
Five Cars That Won't Be Around for 2023
Small SUVs and sedans make up this list.
August 24, 2022
Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, Aug. 23, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday.
Automotive
Tesla Hopes New Investors Go for the Ride After Stock Split
Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1.
August 24, 2022
A new tax credit for U.S. buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America has ignited the specter of a trade war as a domestic imperative of the Biden administration and Democrats collides with the complex realities of globalization.
Trade
New Electric Vehicle Tax Credits Raise Talk of Trade War
Manufacturers in Europe and South Korea have threatened to lodge legal complaints with the WTO.
August 24, 2022
One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies.
Operations
Rare Earths Processor Buys Rights to Mine in Greenland
Rare earths are used to manufacture EVs, wind turbines, electronics, robots and other machinery.
August 23, 2022
The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.
Safety
Fire Risk Prompts Hyundai, Kia Hitch Recalls
They haven't figured out how to fix it yet.
August 23, 2022
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar workers as it moves reduce costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles, leaders of the Dearborn, Mich., automaker announced Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in a companywide email.
Automotive
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
The cuts represent about 6% of the 31,000 full-time salaried work force in the the U.S. and Canada.
August 22, 2022
Air Sapphire 04 Epk Srgb
Automotive
Lucid Debuts New Super Powerful, Limited Production EV
Lucid Air Sapphire is scheduled for deliveries in the U.S. and Canada next year.
August 22, 2022
Cq5dam web 881 495
Automotive
Lincoln Debuts Concept Car with No Steering Wheel
The L100 features a glass roof, reverse-hinged doors and smart wheel covers.
August 19, 2022
Ponsse Ev1
Automotive
Ponsse Debuts Electric Forest Machine Concept
The PONSSE EV1 concept has been developed for forwarders with a 15-ton load-carrying capacity.
August 17, 2022