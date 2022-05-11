Toyota's Profit Down on COVID Parts Crunch

But the Japanese automaker still wrapped up a year of record earnings.

May 11th, 2022
Yuri Kageyama
People walk past the logo of Toyota at a showroom in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota's profit declined 31% in the January-March 2022 quarter from the year before, but the Japanese automaker still wrapped up a year of record earnings.
People walk past the logo of Toyota at a showroom in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota's profit declined 31% in the January-March 2022 quarter from the year before, but the Japanese automaker still wrapped up a year of record earnings.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota's profit declined 31% in the January-March quarter from the year before, but the Japanese automaker still wrapped up a year of record earnings.

Toyota Motor Corp. reported Wednesday a profit of 533.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion) in the last quarter, down from 777.1 billion yen the previous fiscal year. Quarterly sales rose nearly 6% to 8.1 trillion yen ($62 billion).

Toyota and other automakers have been struggling to keep up with customer demand for their products because of parts shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company still sold 8.2 million vehicles around the world during the fiscal year through March, up from 7.6 million vehicles in the previous fiscal year.

For the fiscal year, Toyota racked up a 2.85 trillion yen ($21.9 billion) profit, up nearly 27% from 2.25 trillion yen the year before.

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury models and Camry sedan, said its profits got a boost from a favorable exchange rate. A weaker yen helps lift the performance of Japanese exporters like Toyota when overseas earnings are converted into yen.

Toyota’s operating income increased across global markets, including Japan, North America, Europe and the rest of Asia. The company said it’s expecting vehicle sales to grow in all regions in coming months. It also plans to boost electric vehicle sales, as customers show more interest in ecological vehicles and sustainability goals.

For the fiscal year through March 2023, Toyota forecast a profit of 2.26 trillion yen ($17 billion), 20% lower than the fiscal year that ended in March. It expects soaring materials costs to cut into its profits.

Toyota, based in Toyota city, central Japan, warned the various effects of COVID-19 have hurt its operations and added to uncertainty over what lays ahead.

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Anglo American is working to design, build and test a 1.2MWh battery pack, as the haul truck system uses multiple fuel cells that deliver up to 800kW of power, combining to deliver a total of 2MW of power.
Company Unveils Massive Hydrogen-Powered Mine Haul Truck
The company plans to go carbon neutral by 2040.
May 9th, 2022
Volta Trucks also intends to develop its own network of service and maintenance facilities.
Volta's Electric Trucks are Coming Soon to the U.S.
The company also intends to develop its own network of service and maintenance facilities.
May 5th, 2022
Stellantis Ap
Stellantis Revenue Up in Q1
The carmaker spoke to the impact of the Russian conflict in Ukraine.
May 5th, 2022
Overall, Ford said its April sales accounted for 13.8% total share of the industry.
Ford Claims Major Spike in Electric Vehicle Sales
Overall, Ford said its April sales accounted for 13.8% total share of the industry.
May 4th, 2022
The state announced on Monday, May, 2, 2022, that it and local governments had agreed to offer Rivian $1.5 billion of incentives to build a 7,500-job, $5 billion electric vehicle plant.
Georgia Sets $1.5B in Aid for Electric Vehicle Maker Rivian
It is, by far, the largest incentive package Georgia has ever offered to a company.
May 3rd, 2022
Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.
Musk Sells $4B in Tesla Shares, Presumably for Twitter Deal
Musk tweeted he doesn't plan any further sales of the company's shares.
Apr 29th, 2022
A 2021 Tesla Model 3 sedan sits in a near-empty lot at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. June 27, 2021. Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, its second recall this month, China's market regulator said Friday, April 29, 2022.
China Regulator Says 14,684 Teslas Recalled for Crash Risk
This latest recall affects 1,850 imported Model 3s and 12,834 of the same model made in China.
Apr 29th, 2022
A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S., Friday, April 29, because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST.
Ford Recalls Explorer SUVs That Can Roll Away While in Park
The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.
Apr 29th, 2022
A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. Four environmental groups that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt further purchases. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, April 28, 2022, in federal court in California, asks a judge to order the Postal Service to conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program.
Groups That Want to Electrify USPS Fleet File Lawsuit
They are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks.
Apr 28th, 2022
A Ford F-150 electric truck is displayed at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Dearborn, Mich.
Ford Loses $3.1B, Hit by Investment and Chip Shortage
The company said it sold 966,000 vehicles in the Q1, down 9% from a year earlier.
Apr 28th, 2022
A Delaware court on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, sided with Musk in a bitter legal battle over whether he acted against the best interest of other shareholders when he steered the electric car maker into a $2.6 billion acquisition of a solar panel maker founded by two of his cousins.
Elon Musk Prevails in Delaware Court Case on SolarCity Deal
The acquisition was worth $2.6 billion.
Apr 28th, 2022