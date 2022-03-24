Oshkosh Defense Receives First Order for Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Fleet

The U.S. Postal Service announced today that it has placed its first order of Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) with Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation. The initial order is for 50,000 NGDVs and is valued at $2.98 billion.

Oshkosh Defense will manufacture both zero emission battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) for the USPS in their Spartanburg, South Carolina factory.

The first order will include a minimum of 10,019 BEVs. The NGDV contract allows the flexibility, when funding is provided, to increase the percentage of BEVs to be produced even after an order is placed.

“We’re incredibly proud to build the USPS NGDV. It is designed to be the modern, safe, dependable vehicle the carriers have been waiting for,” said John Bryant, Executive Vice President, Oshkosh Corporation, and President, Oshkosh Defense. “Facility preparations in South Carolina are well underway and hiring of team members has already begun.”

Oshkosh won the competitively awarded NGDV contract in February 2021. Production of the NGDVs is expected to begin in 2023.