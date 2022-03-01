Stellantis Plans to Launch Jeep Electric SUV Early Next Year

The company wants 50% of its U.S. sales to be from EVs by 2030.

Mar 1st, 2022
Associated Press
Stellantis
iStock

Automaker Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

The company said Tuesday that it anticipates having more than 75 battery electric vehicles and global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030.

Stellantis says the Jeep brand will have its first fully electric SUV launching early next year and a new Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck will arrive in 2024.

The company aims to increase planned battery capacity by 140 gigawatt-hours to approximately 400 gigawatt-hours.

Last month Stellantis said that it made 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

