Chrysler to Be All-Electric By 2028

And it won't launch its first electric vehicle until 2025.

Jan 5th, 2022
Associated Press
The Chrysler logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show is displayed on Feb. 14, 2019. Chrysler says, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, it plans for its vehicle lineup to go all electric by 2028. It's the latest brand to announce a major shift away from gas-powered cars amid pressure to act on climate change.
The Chrysler logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show is displayed on Feb. 14, 2019. Chrysler says, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, it plans for its vehicle lineup to go all electric by 2028. It's the latest brand to announce a major shift away from gas-powered cars amid pressure to act on climate change.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file

LONDON (AP) — Chrysler plans go all electric by 2028, the latest automaker to announce a shift away from gasoline-powered engines under rising pressure to act on climate change.

The company said Wednesday that it will launch its first electric vehicle by 2025. Chrysler announced its electric plans along with a new AI-enabled vehicle system powered by a battery that it says can travel 350 to 400 miles (563 to 644 kilometers) per charge.

Fiat Chrysler is part of Europe's Stellantis, the parent company that also owns PSA Peugeot.

“Our brand will serve at the forefront as Stellantis transforms to deliver clean mobility and connected customer experiences,” Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand, said in a news release.

Stellantis last month announced a strategy to embed AI-enabled software in 34 million vehicles across its 14 brands in a bid to gain $22.6 billion (20 billion euros) in annual revenue by 2030. It's part of a broad transformation in the auto industry, as companies race toward more fully electric and hybrid propulsion systems, more autonomous driving features and increased connectivity in cars.

All top automakers are working on electric vehicles amid concerns about climate change.

More in Automotive
Ford
Ford Jacks Up Production of Electric F-150, Cites Big Demand
The company says nearly 200,000 people have put down refundable deposits on the trucks.
Jan 4th, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a press conference to introduce the auto-driving system upgrade for Chinese Tesla owners in Beijing, China on Oct. 23, 2015. Activists on Monday, Jan 3. 2022 are appealing to Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.
Tesla Urged to Close Showroom in Controversial Region
One organization called Tesla's presence "economic support for genocide.”
Jan 4th, 2022
Used cars for sale on display in Oklahoma City, June 24, 2021.
Would-Be Buyers Aghast at Used Car Prices
The average price of a used vehicle in the U.S. soared to more than $29,000.
Jan 3rd, 2022
On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, Tesla said the company delivered a record 936,000 vehicles the year before, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count.
Tesla Says it Delivered Record 936K Vehicles in 2021, up 87%
An analyst said the production increase was likely boosted by growing demand from car buyers in China.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by an Altima sedan, May 15, 2012.
Labor Officials to Review Order Blocking Nissan Plant Union Vote
The effort seeks to organize fewer than 100 of the factory's thousands of employees.
Dec 23rd, 2021
The Lingenfelter El Camino concept electric conversion project represents the first successful independent installation of the Chevrolet Performance Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate package. Proof of concept vehicle shown.
GM Wants to Electrify Everything
From ground support equipment to watercraft.
Dec 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1182744070
More Money Needed for Maine to Reach Green Vehicle Goals
A new report opens the door to controversial funding methods — such as a gas tax hike or a vehicle-miles-traveled tax.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Workers clear debris from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on April 26, 2019, in Lakewood, Colo., following a deadly pileup involving a semi-truck hauling lumber. A truck driver who was convicted of causing the fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver was sentenced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to 110 years in prison. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from the April 2019 crash.
Leniency Urged for Trucker Sentenced to 110 Years
Support has swelled after a driver was convicted over an accident where his brakes failed.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in Portland, Ore., how he can play video games on the vehicle's console while driving. The U.S. has opened a formal investigation into a report that Tesla vehicles allow people to play video games on a center touch screen while they are driving.
U.S. Probes Potential of Drivers Playing Video Games in Teslas
The move follows a complaint about Teslas equipped with "gameplay functionality."
Dec 22nd, 2021
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 that its order finds that Nikola Corp. violated the antifraud and disclosure control provisions of the federal securities laws. In July, Trevor Milton, was freed on $100 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging he lied about the company.
EV Startup Nikola Settles with U.S. for $125M
The company's founder was charged with two counts of securities fraud and wire fraud.
Dec 21st, 2021
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan is reflected in an electronic vehicle as it charges as he speaks during an event to announce the Agency's final rule for federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for light duty vehicles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, outside the EPA Headquarters, in Washington.
Biden Boosts Fuel-Economy Standards
A final rule issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year.
Dec 21st, 2021
General Motors President Dan Ammann speaks at the New York International Auto Show, April 1, 2015.
CEO of GM's Cruise to Leave Company
The change comes just as the company is about to start a fully autonomous ride-hailing service.
Dec 17th, 2021