Volvo Adds 195,000 Vehicles to Recall for Dangerous Air Bags

At least 19 people in the U.S. and 28 worldwide have been killed by exploding Takata inflators.

Oct 21st, 2021
Associated Press
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin. The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified U.S. driver was killed.
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin. The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified U.S. driver was killed.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

It's the company's third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflators made by supplier ZF/TRW. It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover nearly 768,000 older vehicles worldwide, according to Volvo.

The latest recall posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000 through May 4, 2007.

The problem is similar to widespread trouble with air bag inflators made by bankrupt Japanese air bag maker Takata. The company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

At least 19 people in the U.S. and 28 worldwide have been killed by exploding Takata inflators. More than 400 have been injured in the U.S.

The Volvo inflators do not use ammonium nitrate, but the propellant can still deteriorate when exposed to high heat and humidity, according to documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Volvo said in the documents that the fatality is the only inflator rupture case that it knows of.

ZF/TRW said the inflators were not sold to any other automakers in the U.S. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Livonia, Michigan, near Detroit.

Earlier this month Volvo recalled nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. for the same problem. That was in addition to a recall from November of 2020.

Volvo said Thursday that it will contact owners of all the recalled cars and tell them how to get the vehicles repaired.

Dealers will replace the driver's air bag “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator,” the Volvo documents say. Owners in the latest U.S. recall will be notified by letter starting Dec. 14.

More in Automotive
Ford
Tennessee Considering $900M Ford Incentive Package
Lawmakers must also approve a new development authority to oversee the site.
Oct 19th, 2021
Ford sign at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., July 27, 2021.
Ford Transmission Plant to Make Electric Power Units
The power units will replace the engine and transmission used in internal combustion engines.
Oct 19th, 2021
This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. Swedish automaker Volvo said Monday, Oct. 4,2021 it plans to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) by selling shares to fund its electric vehicle transformation strategy. Volvo and its parent company, Chinese carmaker Geely, have applied to hold an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stockholm.
Volvo Cars Launches IPO
A Chinese company bought Volvo from Ford in 2010.
Oct 19th, 2021
An electric car unveiled by Foxconn during a press event in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 18, 2021.
Smartphone Maker Announces Electric Car Venture
The contract electronics manufacturer aims to make cars for auto brands under a similar model.
Oct 18th, 2021
This is the grill of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo. U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.
U.S. Opens Probe into Ram Diesel Trucks; Engines Could Stall
The NHTSA received 22 complaints and two field reports of engines stalling due to high-pressure fuel pumps failing.
Oct 18th, 2021
David and Wendy Mills with a photo of their daughter at their home in Spring, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021.
More than a Dozen Auto Safety Rules Years Overdue
A highway safety group says the nation faces a “car crash epidemic" as safety rules languish.
Oct 18th, 2021
The Toyota logo is shown on a dealership in Manchester, N.H., in this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, file photo. Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The plant location wasn't announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.
Toyota to Build $1.29B U.S. Battery Plant
The company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people.
Oct 18th, 2021
In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo. Nippon Steel Corp. is suing Toyota Motor Corp. over a patent for technology key for electric motors in a rare case of legal wrangling between Japan’s top steelmaker and automaker over intellectual property.
Nippon Steel Sues Business Partner Toyota over Patent
The company demanded compensation totaling $177 million.
Oct 15th, 2021
The Nikola Tre FCEV cabover will add an anticipated range up to 500 miles to PGT’s freight hauling fleet.
Nikola Signs Potential Deal for 100 Trucks
The trucks will have a 500-mile range.
Oct 14th, 2021
Vw
Report: VW CEO Suggests Slow EV Shift Could Eliminate 30K Jobs
He said the company needs to transition to electric vehicles more quickly.
Oct 13th, 2021
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston. U.S. highway safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn’t file recall paperwork when it updated Autopilot software so it would do a better job spotting parked emergency vehicles.
U.S. Regulators Seek Answers from Tesla over Lack of Recall
It follows an investigation of Tesla vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles.
Oct 13th, 2021
This April 5, 2021 file photo shows the logo of LG Electronics Inc. outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics has reached a deal with General Motors to pay as much as $2 billion to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to battery fires.
LG to Pay GM $2B for Bolt Battery Recall
GM said batteries that have two manufacturing defects can cause fires.
Oct 12th, 2021