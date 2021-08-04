GM Posts $2.8B Profit, Ups Guidance

Even though GM plants cranked out 200,000 fewer vehicles than they did during the same quarter in 2019.

Aug 4th, 2021
Tom Krisher
The Chevrolet logo is displayed on the facade of a dealership , Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Woburn, Mass. Despite a computer chip shortage that temporarily closed some of its factories, General Motors made a healthy $2.8 billion second-quarter net profit in the second quarter.
The Chevrolet logo is displayed on the facade of a dealership , Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Woburn, Mass. Despite a computer chip shortage that temporarily closed some of its factories, General Motors made a healthy $2.8 billion second-quarter net profit in the second quarter.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

DETROIT (AP) — Despite a computer chip shortage that temporarily closed some of its factories, General Motors made a healthy $2.8 billion net profit in the second quarter.

The earnings came even though GM plants cranked out 200,000 fewer vehicles than they did during the same quarter in 2019, the last comparable quarter before the coronavirus pandemic.

The automaker told the same story as competitors Ford, Stellantis, and others, saying that high prices and strong demand for expensive pickup trucks and luxury SUVs overcame inventory shortages.

The average GM vehicle sold for over $48,000 from April through June, up more than $5,200 from a year earlier, according to Edmunds.com.

Excluding one-time items, GM made $1.97 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.82. Revenue was $34.2 billion, which also exceeded analysts' estimates of $29.92 billion, according to FactSet.

The profit eclipsed the same quarter in 2020, when GM lost $806 million as plants closed and sales slumped at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

GM also raised its net income guidance for the full year to $7.7 billion and $9.2 billion, and pretax earnings of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion. It had been $10 billion to $11 billion.

GM shares fell 3.4% in trading before Wednesday's opening bell, to $55.90.

From April to June two years ago, GM factories produced more than 785,000 vehicles, according to the LMC Automotive consulting firm. But LMC estimated that fell 38% to 569,664 last quarter as GM ran short of semiconductors and had a herky-jerky production schedule with plants shut down on and off through the quarter.

Just Tuesday, GM announced that pickup truck plants in Flint, Michigan, Silao, Mexico, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, would be closed next week due to the chip shortage. Production is to resume on Aug. 16. But factories in Tennessee and Mexico that make cars and SUVs that were down since July 19 will come back on line Monday.

Related
Gm Logo Ap 5ec7ca3926f80
GM, Toyota & Honda Post Big Profits
Aug 4th, 2021
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
I Stock 458663765
Ferrari Surges Back
The luxury sports car maker posted a $245 million quarterly profit.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., addresses the urgent need to counter climate change in the US with transformational investments in clean jobs, during an event at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Climate Bid Faces Tricky Path Over Money for Electric Cars
New legislation provides $7.5 billion to build a national network of charging outlets.
Jul 30th, 2021
In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, the logo of Volkswagen at a car is photographed during the Car Show in Frankfurt, Germany. Luxury brands Audi and Porsche are fattening the bottom line at German automaker Volkswagen. The company's premium brands saw record sales in the first half of the year. That helped the Wolfsburg-based auto giant make more money than it did even before the pandemic. The company made 11.4 billion euros, or $13.5 billion, in the first half of the year.
Volkswagen Earnings Beat Pre-Pandemic Levels
VW's luxury brands, Porsche and Audi, both turned in record unit sales for the first half of the year.
Jul 29th, 2021
Nissan showroom in Tokyo, May 11, 2021.
Nissan Returns to Profit
The automaker expects to be in the black this year after after two straight years of red ink.
Jul 28th, 2021
In a Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks with reporters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers union says it got $1.1 million for a lakefront house in northern Michigan that was being built for the former president who was sentenced to prison in a federal corruption probe. Cabin 4 at a UAW conference center on Black Lake was being built for Williams, who who retired in 2018 and in May was sentenced to 21 months in prison in an embezzlement scandal. The property in rural Cheboygan County was originally listed at $1.3 million. The union said it closed on the sale Friday. Spokesman Brian Rothenberg said he would check to see if the union covered its costs with the sale. Money will go to the union's General Fund, he said. “This sale rights a wrong from the past, and I want each and every one of you to know that we continue to implement ethics reforms throughout the organization,” new President Ray Curry wrote in a note to members Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
UAW Sells Jailed Ex-President's Lake House for $1.1M
The house, replete with a fireplace, wine cooler and a hidden storage room, was "subject to forfeiture,” due to law violations.
Jul 28th, 2021
In this June 22, 2021, file photo, employees stand near Endurance truck beds during a media tour of the Lordstown Motors complex in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors, an Ohio company that has come under scrutiny over the number of orders it claimed it had for the electric trucks that it wants to produce, acknowledged that it has received two subpoenas from federal regulators and that prosecutors in New York have opened an investigation.
Hedge Fund May Invest Up to $400M in Lordstown Motors
The struggling startup hopes to begin producing its electric pickup this fall.
Jul 27th, 2021
The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops Feb. 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colo. Tesla's quarterly profit has surpassed $1 billion for the first time thanks to the electric car pioneer's ability to navigate through a pandemic-driven computer chip shortage that has caused major headaches for other automakers. The financial milestone announced Monday, July 26, 2021 extended a two-year run of prosperity that has erased questions about Tesla’s long-term viability raised during its early years of losses and production problems.
Tesla Hits First Billion-Dollar Quarterly Profit
The financial milestone extends a two-year run of prosperity.
Jul 27th, 2021
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference after touring Phillips & Temro in Eden Prairie, Minn. Monday, July 26, 2021. Minnesota became the first Midwestern state to adopt a plan for encouraging the switchover to electric vehicles, as Gov. Walz predicted that someday people will wonder why there was such as fuss.
Minn. Becomes First Midwestern State to Adopt 'Clean Car' Rules
Fourteen other states already have adopted similar standards, which require manufacturers and dealers to supply more electric vehicles.
Jul 27th, 2021
This April 23, 2018 file photo shows Rana el Kaliouby, CEO of the Boston-based artificial intelligence firm, Affectiva, poses in Boston. El Kaliouby has a new job, deputy CEO of Smart Eye — after the Swedish eye-tracking company bought Affectiva for $73.5 million in June 2021. Carmakers are looking to companies like Smart Eye as they brace for new safety rules and standards around the world that could require dashboard cameras to detect dangerous driver behavior in semi-autonomous vehicles.
Smart Eye Deputy CEO Talks Automotive AI
Carmakers are bracing for new safety rules and standards around the world that could require dashboard cameras to detect dangerous driver behavior.
Jul 26th, 2021
I Stock 482068763
TVA Web Series to Promote Electric Vehicles
The first episode features the Nissan Leaf, which is manufactured in Tennessee.
Jul 23rd, 2021
In 2015, Volkswagen admitted to cheating U.S. diesel engine tests.
$399M Settlement Approved with Volkswagen, Former Execs
The compensation is a fraction of what Volkswagen spent as a result of its emissions scandal.
Jul 22nd, 2021