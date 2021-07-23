GM Expands Driver-Assist Technology to 6 More Vehicles

GM's “Super Cruise” assisted vehicles can indicate when a lane change is safe and initiate the maneuver.

Jul 23rd, 2021
Associated Press
Gmc Ap
AP file

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Friday that it will include its expanded, hands-free driver-assisted technology on six vehicles next year.

GM's “Super Cruise” assisted vehicles can indicate when a lane change is safe and initiate the maneuver. Drivers can also go hands free while pulling a trailer.

Model year 2022 Super Cruise enabled vehicles include the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado2, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Sierra2. The capabilities will be introduced on the vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

GM said that Super Cruise, which was launched in 2017, will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including on the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer. Other vehicles that offer versions of Super Cruise include the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photo, a sign marks the pick lane for Lyft car share service outside the Pepsi Center in downtown Denver. Ford Motor Co. and a self-driving vehicle company it partly owns will join with the Lyft ride-hailing service to offer autonomous rides on the Lyft network. The service using Ford vehicles and a driving system developed by Argo AI will begin in Miami later this year and start in Austin, Texas, in 2022.
Ford to Deploy Autonomous Vehicles on Lyft Network
The service, using Ford vehicles and a driving system developed by Argo AI, will begin later this year.
Jul 21st, 2021
This Aug. 15, 2019, file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H. In a deal announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Japan’s top automaker Toyota is adding makers specializing in tiny “kei” cars, Daihatsu and Suzuki, to a partnership in commercial vehicles set up with Hino and Isuzu earlier this year.
Toyota Partners with Tiny Car Companies
"Kei" cars make up about 40% of the Japanese auto market.
Jul 21st, 2021
In this Feb. 5, 2015 file photo the logo of a Mercedes car is photographed during an annual press conference of Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany.
Daimler Posts $4.3B Q2 Profit Despite Chip Shortages
Profit margins reached into double digits for the third quarter in a row.
Jul 21st, 2021
L Charge
The EV Charging Industry Is Fast Growing Into A Billion Dollar Market
Jul 20th, 2021
Lordstown Motors Baja truck displayed during a media tour in Lordstown, Ohio, June 22, 2021.
Lordstown Motors Acknowledges Subpoenas, Investigation
The Securities and Exchange Commission asked for documents related to its merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
Jul 19th, 2021
Woven Planet Holdings Chief Executive James Kuffner speaks during a company event in Tokyo on Jan. 29, 2021.
Toyota Revs Up Digital Mapping Subsidiary
The automaker hopes more hires and investment will help Woven Planet develop new mobility technology.
Jul 15th, 2021
Mazda logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mazda Airbags Could Shatter Steering Wheel Part
The automaker is recalling nearly 261,000 cars.
Jul 14th, 2021
Jeep logo at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nov. 17, 2016.
Stellantis Says 98% of Models to Be Electric or Hybrid by 2025
The models include a fully electric Ram pickup in 2024 and a hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee later this year.
Jul 14th, 2021
A Chevrolet Bolt charges at an Electrify America site, Lakewood, Colo., Dec. 21, 2020.
Vehicle Charging Network to Double Stations by 2025
The expansion will include 1,800 fast-charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers.
Jul 14th, 2021
I Stock 1024594898
GM to Build $71M California Design Center
The facility will focus on mobility ventures outside the scope of traditional vehicles.
Jul 13th, 2021
I Stock 458071261
Car Makers Fined $1B Over Emission Collusion
Regulators said the companies resisted competition and denied consumers the chance to buy less-polluting cars.
Jul 12th, 2021