Americans Accused in Auto Exec's Escape Stand Trial in Japan

The charges carry a possible penalty of up to three years in prison.

Jun 14th, 2021
Yuri Kageyama
This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor go on trial in Tokyo on Monday, June 14, 2021, on suspicion they helped Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail in Japan and escape to Lebanon in December 2019.
This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor go on trial in Tokyo on Monday, June 14, 2021, on suspicion they helped Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail in Japan and escape to Lebanon in December 2019.
DHA via AP, File

TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans charged with helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he was facing accusations of financial misconduct agreed Monday that they took part in a scheme for him to escape the country.

Statements by Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, on the opening day of their trial in Tokyo suggest the pair don’t plan to fight charges of assisting a criminal. That carries a possible penalty of up to three years in prison.

Keiji Isaji, one of the attorneys for the Taylors, told The Associated Press after the court session that he wants the trial to “proceed efficiently.” He said ending the trial quickly is “in the best interests of his clients.” He declined to confirm his team was hoping for a suspended sentence if they are convicted, meaning no time would be served. He stressed the decision was up to the judge.

The Taylors appeared calm as they were led into the courtroom in handcuffs, with ropes tied around their waists.

They said little except to answer the judge's questions, such as “Yes, your honor,” and “I hear you well,” when asked about simultaneous interpreting relayed through headphones.

Prosecutors read out a statement accusing Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, and Peter Taylor of arranging to hide Ghosn in a box for musical equipment. It was loaded onto a private jet that flew him from the western city of Osaka to Lebanon via Turkey in December 2019.

Ryozo Kitajima, one of the prosecutors, said Peter Taylor met with Ghosn at a hotel several times in 2019 and introduced Ghosn to his father. He said Peter Taylor also received $562,500 in two transfers to pay for chartering the jet and other expenses. Peter Taylor arranged for Ghosn to change his clothing at a Tokyo hotel. His father and another man, George-Antoine Zayek later accompanied Ghosn to the Osaka airport, Kitajima said.

Zayek has not been arrested.

The prosecutors said bitcoins worth $500,000 were transferred from Ghosn's son Anthony's account to Peter Taylor in 2020, purportedly to cover the Taylors' defense costs.

After a brief discussion with Chief Judge Hideo Nirei and their defense lawyers, the Taylors agreed there were no mistakes in the statement.

Prosecutors said that during their detention the Taylors had expressed remorse and that the pair had been misled to believe helping someone jump bail was not illegal in Japan. They said Ghosn's wife Carole told them Ghosn was being tortured. The prosecutors quoted the Taylors as saying they were not tortured and were treated in a way that was “fair and professional.”

The trial's next session is set for June 29, when prosecutors will continue their questioning.

The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts last year and extradited to Japan in March. Ghosn has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship and Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan. The authorities say Ghosn paid the Taylors at least $1.3 million.

Ghosn led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades before his arrest in 2018. He was charged with falsifying securities reports in under-reporting his compensation and of breach of trust in using Nissan money for personal gain. He says he is innocent and says he fled Japan because he did not expect to get a fair trial. More than 99% of criminal cases in Japan result in convictions.

Peter Taylor told a Massachusetts court in January that he met Ghosn in 2019 in Japan to pitch his digital marketing company to help repair Ghosn’s tarnished reputation. He said Ghosn asked him to bring him gifts, food and DVDs from his wife, and to deliver gifts, including to relatives in Lebanon.

Peter Taylor said he left Japan for Shanghai on Dec. 29, 2019, and was not in Japan when Ghosn is accused of fleeing. He denied he was in touch with his father at that time, court documents say.

No Japanese executives have been charged in the scandal at Nissan, Yokohama-based manufacturer of the Leaf electric car, March subcompact and Infiniti luxury models.

Extraditions between Japan and the U.S. are relatively rare, even for serious crimes. The possible penalty of three years in prison is the minimum required for an extradition.

Separately, the same court is trying another American, Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, on charges he under-reported Ghosn’s compensation. That trial began in September.

Kelly’s trial has focused on whether reporting of deferred compensation for Ghosn may have violated the law. Several other senior executives at Nissan, including some non-Japanese, were aware of the arrangements.

Kelly says he is innocent and was only looking for lawful ways to pay Ghosn more to prevent him from leaving for a rival automaker.

Before his arrest, Ghosn was an auto industry star, having orchestrated Nissan’s rebound from the brink of bankruptcy after he was sent to Japan by its French alliance partner Renault in 1999.

Ghosn's pay was halved, by about 1 billion yen ($10 million), in 2010 when Japan began requiring disclosure of high executive pay.

The concern was that his relatively high compensation might be viewed unfavorably since Japanese top executives tend to draw lower pay packages than their peers in other countries.

___

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for the annual general meeting of FC Bayern Munich soccer club in Munich, Germany. Volkswagen says the executive in charge during the company's diesel scandal will pay the firm 11.2 million euros ($13.6 million) in compensation. The company said in a statement Wednesday, June 9, 2021 that an investigation showed former CEO Martin Winterkorn failed to get to the bottom of the scandal quickly after regulators started asking questions, and didn't ensure truthful answers to the inquiries.
Former VW Boss Has to Pay Back $13 Million
The company said he failed to quickly get to the bottom of the diesel emissions scandal.
Jun 9th, 2021
In this Wednesday, May 8, 2013 file photo a Ferrari logo is displayed on a wheel in the department Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy. Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari has tapped Benedetto Vigna, an Italian executive at Europe’s largest semiconductor chipmaker, as its new CEO, the company announced Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ferrari Taps Chip-Maker Executive as New CEO
Benedetto Vigna joins the company after Ferrari's announced its first fully electric supercar will be launched in 2025.
Jun 9th, 2021
In this Thursday, June 25, 2021, file photo, the electric Endurance pick-up truck is on display at Lordstown Motors Corporation, in Lordstown, Ohio. Startup commercial electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors says it may not be in business a year from now as it tries to secure funding to start full production of an electric pickup truck. In a quarterly regulatory filing released Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Lordstown says the $587 million it had on hand as of March 31 isn’t enough to start commercial production and begin selling the truck.
Lordstown Motors Warns it May Not Stay in Business
A recent SEC filing paints a dire picture.
Jun 9th, 2021
In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, left, talks with EVgo Chief Executive Officer Cathy Zoi, before the start of an event near an EVgo electric car charging station at Union Station in Washington. If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: Fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B.
Slow Charging Times a Threat to EV Sales
Automakers are trying to cut charging times to something close to the five or 10 minutes of a conventional gasoline fill-up.
Jun 8th, 2021
Traffic Ap
US Traffic Deaths Up 7%
The number of deadly accidents in 2020 erased 13 years of progress.
Jun 4th, 2021
Electric Car Being Charged At Charging Station 586371292 3866x2580 (1)
Expert Weighs in on Tesla, Batteries and EVs' Biggest Challenge
"Tesla didn’t try to go out and make a great EV. Tesla designed a great car that was safer, faster and more usable, which happened to be electric."
Jun 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1167257353
GM Says Chip Shortage Not as Bad as Feared
The automaker says its efforts to manage the crisis have worked better than expected.
Jun 3rd, 2021
A Volkswagen ID.4 electric car of the Civil Aviation is parked on the Aegean Sea island of Astypalea, Greece during the official launch of a project to introduce and test electric vehicles and sustainable energy systems on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The government has partnered with the German carmaker on the island project aimed a switching to electric vehicle use over the next five years.
Volkswagen Tests Electric Cars, Transit Apps on Greek Island
The five-year project will test the adoption of electric vehicles in areas switching to sustainable energy.
Jun 3rd, 2021
In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento, Calif. Officials from California, New York and other states urged the Environmental Protection Agency June 2, to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards.
Calif. Urges EPA to Let State Set Car Emissions Standard
It would reverse a Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter standards nationwide.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Members of Carlos Ghosn's defense team, Jean Yves Le Borgne, left, and Jean Tamalet leave the Justice Palace in Beirut, May 31, 2021.
Judges Question Fugitive Auto Magnate
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn sat before French investigative judges for several hours over suspicions of financial misconduct.
Jun 1st, 2021
Nasatn
GM, Lockheed Martin Partner on Moon Rover
General Motors’ newest vehicle will be out of this world. Literally.
Jun 1st, 2021