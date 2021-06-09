Lordstown Motors Warns it May Not Stay in Business

A recent SEC filing paints a dire picture.

Jun 9th, 2021
Associated Press
In this Thursday, June 25, 2021, file photo, the electric Endurance pick-up truck is on display at Lordstown Motors Corporation, in Lordstown, Ohio. Startup commercial electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors says it may not be in business a year from now as it tries to secure funding to start full production of an electric pickup truck. In a quarterly regulatory filing released Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Lordstown says the $587 million it had on hand as of March 31 isn’t enough to start commercial production and begin selling the truck.
In this Thursday, June 25, 2021, file photo, the electric Endurance pick-up truck is on display at Lordstown Motors Corporation, in Lordstown, Ohio. Startup commercial electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors says it may not be in business a year from now as it tries to secure funding to start full production of an electric pickup truck. In a quarterly regulatory filing released Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Lordstown says the $587 million it had on hand as of March 31 isn’t enough to start commercial production and begin selling the truck.
AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File

DETROIT (AP) — Startup commercial electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors says it may not be in business a year from now as it tries to secure funding to start full production of an electric pickup truck.

In a quarterly regulatory filing Tuesday, Lordstown said the $587 million it had on hand as of March 31 isn't enough to start commercial production and begin selling the full-size pickup, called the Endurance.

“These conditions raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least one year,” the company said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of the company, which is set up in a now-closed General Motors plant east of Cleveland, fell 16.2% to close Tuesday at $11.22. The lost another 3% in after-hours trading.

On May 24, CEO Steve Burns warned that production could be cut by over half to only 1,000 vehicles this year unless Lordstown raised an undisclosed amount of new capital.

Tuesday's SEC filing appears to be much more dire. “Going concern” is a term companies typically use when noting that their outside auditors are questioning their ability to remain in business.

Lordstown reported a first-quarter net loss of $125 million and said it had a deficit of $259 million as of March 31.

The filing said management is evaluating new sources of capital, including issuing more equity or borrowing from partners, government or financial institutions.

“There can be no assurance that such financing would be available to us on favorable terms or at all,” the filing said.

Burns said in May the company expects to lose up to $380 million this year, but he assured investors that Lordstown will end 2021 with at least $50 million in cash.

He said the company expects to start making the Endurance in September.

The $52,500 Endurance has passed two of the U.S. government’s toughest crash tests, and it will beat Ford Motor Co.’s electric F-150 to market, he said, adding that Lordstown has purchase agreements for about 30,000 of the trucks.

A company spokesman said he could not comment beyond Burns' guidance from May.

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
I Stock 1167257353
GM Says Chip Shortage Not as Bad as Feared
The automaker says its efforts to manage the crisis have worked better than expected.
Jun 3rd, 2021
A Volkswagen ID.4 electric car of the Civil Aviation is parked on the Aegean Sea island of Astypalea, Greece during the official launch of a project to introduce and test electric vehicles and sustainable energy systems on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The government has partnered with the German carmaker on the island project aimed a switching to electric vehicle use over the next five years.
Volkswagen Tests Electric Cars, Transit Apps on Greek Island
The five-year project will test the adoption of electric vehicles in areas switching to sustainable energy.
Jun 3rd, 2021
In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento, Calif. Officials from California, New York and other states urged the Environmental Protection Agency June 2, to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards.
Calif. Urges EPA to Let State Set Car Emissions Standard
It would reverse a Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter standards nationwide.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Members of Carlos Ghosn's defense team, Jean Yves Le Borgne, left, and Jean Tamalet leave the Justice Palace in Beirut, May 31, 2021.
Judges Question Fugitive Auto Magnate
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn sat before French investigative judges for several hours over suspicions of financial misconduct.
Jun 1st, 2021
Nasatn
GM, Lockheed Martin Partner on Moon Rover
General Motors’ newest vehicle will be out of this world. Literally.
Jun 1st, 2021
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, May 11, 2021.
Energy Secretary Sells Stock in Electric Bus Maker Touted by Biden
She is a former member of the Proterra board.
May 28th, 2021
in this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, the company logo shines off the hood of an unsold 2021 Model 3 sedan at a Tesla dealership, in Littleton, Colo. Two key groups that offer automobile safety ratings have yanked their top endorsements of some Tesla vehicles because the company has stopped using radar on its safety systems.
Safety Ratings Yanked on 2 Tesla Models
Tesla made some changes that caused Consumer Reports and IIHS to make the abrupt decision.
May 28th, 2021
In this May 13 photo, a Canadian National locomotive passes by freight containers at the Canadian National Taschereau yard in Montreal.
CN Addresses Concerns Over $34B Railway Deal
Canadian National's CEO believes selling 70 of the 27,000 miles of track the two railroads own will help it get regulatory approval for the deal.
May 26th, 2021
In a photo provided by Ford, Linda Zhang, F-150 Lightning chief engineer, explains details of Ford's first all-electric truck.
Ford: EVs to be 40% of Global Sales by 2030
Through April, only 1.2% of Ford's 2021 sales in the U.S. have come from electric vehicles.
May 26th, 2021
Tesla Car Dealer Entrance 605780520 3700x2696
Russian Deported After Failed Tesla Ransomware Plot
The distributed denial-of-service attack would have flooded the Tesla network with junk data while a second intrusion extracted data for ransom.
May 25th, 2021
Ford Logo Ap
Ford CEO: Automated Driving Systems Need Regulation
He suggested that legislators and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were moving too slowly.
May 24th, 2021