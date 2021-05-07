China Propels BMW to Strong Profits

Sales were also up by double-digit percentages in most of Europe and the U.S.

May 7th, 2021
David McHugh
In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, visitors gather near a BMW M8 model on display at the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing, China. Booming sales in China helped propel German luxury carmaker BMW to stronger profits in the first three months of the year even as its home market Germany trailed the ongoing recovery in global car markets from the worst of the pandemic shutdowns.
In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, visitors gather near a BMW M8 model on display at the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing, China. Booming sales in China helped propel German luxury carmaker BMW to stronger profits in the first three months of the year even as its home market Germany trailed the ongoing recovery in global car markets from the worst of the pandemic shutdowns.
AP Photo/Andy Wong, File

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Booming sales in China helped propel German luxury carmaker BMW to stronger profits in the first three months of the year even as its home market Germany trailed the ongoing recovery in global car markets from the worst of the pandemic shutdowns.

BMW said that its sales in China nearly doubled in the quarter to 230,120 vehicles, partly reflecting the shutdowns in early 2020 as China was hit first by the pandemic. Sales in the overall Asia region however exceeded even pre-pandemic levels.

Sales were up by double-digit percentages in most of Europe and in the U.S. An exception was the company's home market in Germany, where sales dropped 5%. The earnings underscored the German auto industry's strong connections with China; competitor Volkswagen said Wednesday that it recorded a 61% increase in first-quarter unit sales there, helping it sharply increase profits.

The company said higher sales volume across key global markets as they rebound from the pandemic recession was accompanied by improved prices. Earnings were also supported by better used car prices in the US, which increases revenues from the sales of cars that have been leased to customers.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said that the quarter showed “our business model is a successful one, even in times of crisis.” He said the company's focus is on developing digitally connected, electric cars. The company more than doubled its sales of battery and electric vehicles in the quarter over the year earlier, to 70,200.

Zipse said that the fall in sales in Germany was less than that for the total market, meaning market share had increased, and said that sales in April, the first month of the new quarter, had been “significantly better.”

BMW net profit rose to 2.83 billion euros ($3.42 billion) from 574 million in the year-earlier period. Revenues rose 15% to 26.78 billion euros. Per-vehicle profitability, defined as operating result on sales, reached 9.8%, a big increase from 1.3% in the year-earlier quarter and within the company’s long-term target range.

Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said that the company had not lost any production due to the shortage of semiconductors — the silicon chips that enable many of the electronic functions in today's vehicles — that has affected the auto industry worldwide. He said, however, that the situation remains “tense” with regard to chip supply going forward.

More in Automotive
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
While physical inventory counts are a necessary evil, they don't need to be such a significant burden.
Apr 5th, 2021
Mb 98 Thumb
How Tesla Helped Solve a Hate Crime
He picked the wrong tire to steal.
May 5th, 2021
This photo provided by Ford Motor Company shows the 2022 Ford Bronco. The Bronco is an example of an off-road ready SUV with standard four-wheel-drive and rugged body-on-frame construction
Edmunds Top 5 Off-Road Vehicles for 2021
With special traction and ground clearance features, these vehicles can climb over rocks that would leave regular trucks or SUVs stuck, stranded or broken.
May 5th, 2021
In this file photo, the Stellantis logo is seen on a building of the historic Mirafiori headquarters in Turin, Italy.
Stellantis CFO: Chip Shortage Impact 'Controlled'
While revenues were up, lost production due to the global chip shortage for the first quarter was 190,000 vehicles.
May 5th, 2021
I Stock 1180627304
GM Profit Surges on Truck Sales
First-quarter net income surged to $2.98B as U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset a global shortage of computer chips.
May 5th, 2021
In a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Williams, a former president of the United Auto Workers who they say had 'two lives' — as a leader of a blue-collar union and a connoisseur of premium champagne and California vacation villas paid for with members' dues the U.S. attorney's office said in a court filing Monday, May 3, 2021.
Prosecutors Seek 2-Year Sentence for Ex-UAW Leader
Dennis Williams, who turns 68 next week, tried to portray himself as a reluctant participant.
May 4th, 2021
This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for problems that can cause engine fires. In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015.
Hyundai Recalls 390K Vehicles for Engine Fire Risk
Brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer, causing an electrical short.
May 4th, 2021
The hydrogen fuel cell Genesis GV80 concept SUV at the New York International Auto Show, Jacob Javits Center, New York, April 13, 2017.
Optical Hydrogen Sensors Eliminate Risk of Sparking
New research makes hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles safer.
May 4th, 2021
Tesla Car Charger At Night 615265552 2003x1501 (1)
Tesla Told to Provide Musk Compensation Documents
Shareholders are accusing Musk and Tesla's board of directors of breaching their fiduciary duties.
May 4th, 2021
Ep133tn
Huawei Could Acquire Automakers
The sanctions-hammered tech giant is apparently moving in a new direction.
May 4th, 2021
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
UAW Slams GM Over Mexico Investment
UAW Vice President Terry Dittes called the investment "a slap in the face to American workers."
May 3rd, 2021
Baidu Apollo Robotaxis move on a street at the Shougang Park in Beijing, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Chinese tech giant Baidu rolled out its paid driverless taxi service on Sunday, making it the first company that commercialized autonomous driving operations in China.
Driverless Taxi Program Rolls Out in China
Baidu, known for its search engines, has been testing autonomous driving on the open road since last year.
May 3rd, 2021