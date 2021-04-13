Lawyer Nominated to Monitor UAW

Appointing an independent monitor is part of a settlement the union agreed to in the wake of a multi-million dollar embezzlement and kickback scheme.

Apr 13th, 2021
In this file photo Neil Barofsky testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this file photo Neil Barofsky testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
AP Photo/Harry Hamburg, File

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. attorney's office in Detroit is recommending that a federal judge name New York lawyer Neil Barofsky to monitor the United Auto Workers union's behavior after a corruption scandal. Appointing an independent monitor is part of a settlement the union agreed to with federal prosecutors in December. He'll stay in place for six years unless both sides agree to a shorter term.

Barofsky leads the law firm Jenner & Block's monitorship practice. He monitored two units of Credit Suisse following multibillion-dollar settlements. He also was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and served as Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, which bailed out banks and two auto companies after the 2009 financial crisis.

After a monitor is appointed, the union has six months to hold a secret-ballot election to decide whether members will vote directly to pick the union's future leaders. Barofsky would monitor the election, as well as compliance with the settlement. Currently union leaders are picked by delegates to a national convention.

The monitor will administer the election, will have the power to approve hiring or discharges of union employees, and can end or approve contracts, the settlement agreement says. Acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin made the motion to hire Barofsky on Monday, according to court records. The union submitted the names of three candidates, and the appointment still must be approved by Judge David Lawson.

The agreement came in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption that reached into the upper ranks of the 400,000-member UAW. It held off a possible federal takeover of the union due to the bribery and embezzlement investigation that has lasted more than five years.

The probe has led to 11 convictions of union members, including two former presidents. The U.S. Attorney's office said it uncovered embezzlement of over $1.5 million in dues money, kickbacks to union officials from vendors, and $3.5 million in illegal payments from executives at Fiat Chrysler who wanted to corruptly influence contract talks.

UAW President Rory Gamble, who was not charged in the probe, has said the union is now clean and will have safeguards in place to prevent the scandal from happening again.


More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board. The board on Thursday, March 25, 2021 found that a Musk tweet in May of 2018 unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization.
Musk Statement on Tesla Production Raises Questions
He told investors about vehicles in production that were never made.
Apr 12th, 2021
Mm 206 Thumb
The World’s First Completely Carbon-Neutral Car
Polestar wants to remove carbon emissions from its manufacturing as well as its vehicles.
Apr 9th, 2021
In this aerial photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of semiconductors is forcing General Motors to further cut production at six North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter. The shutdowns likely will crimp dealer inventory of vehicles made at the plants, but GM says it has managed to keep factories humming that make hot-selling and profitable full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.
GM, Ford Add to Production Cuts Amid Chip Shortage
The shutdowns likely will crimp dealer inventory.
Apr 8th, 2021
In this file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa.
Biofuels Producers, Farmers Not Sold on Switch to EVs
They argue that now is the time to increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel, not abandon them.
Apr 8th, 2021
I Stock 1276693284
Vermont Plant Could Become Off-Road Electric Vehicle Hub
Officials hope to attract three Quebec EV-related companies to the site.
Apr 8th, 2021
I Stock 1256653705
Fruit Fly Behavior Could Advance Autonomous Vehicles
Could the way drosophila use antennae to sense heat help teach self-driving cars to make decisions?
Apr 8th, 2021
General Motors President Mark Reuss confirmed the recently revealed GMC Hummer EV SUV will be built at Factory ZERO.
GM to Build Electric Silverado, Hummer EV at Factory Zero
The automaker plans to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025.
Apr 7th, 2021
Genesistn
New Genesis X Called 'Hottest Concept Car in a Decade'
Auto writers everywhere are swooning over this one.
Apr 6th, 2021
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Tesla Appeals Order to Delete Musk Tweet
Federal labor regulators found that the tweet unlawfully threatened employees if they decided to be represented by a union.
Apr 6th, 2021
Toyotatn
Toyota’s Refrigerated Vaccine Vehicle
It’s the first in the world to achieve the proper standard for vaccine transport.
Apr 5th, 2021
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government’s road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood. Details of the probes covering nearly 215,000 vehicles were posted Friday, April 2, 2021, on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
VW, Audi Face Two Safety Probes
One complaint alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood.
Apr 5th, 2021