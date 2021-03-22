Japan Charges Americans With Helping Ghosn Flee

If convicted, the men face up to three years in prison.

Mar 22nd, 2021
Yuri Kageyama
This image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.
This image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.
DHA via AP, File

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors charged two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, Monday in the escape of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon, while he was out on bail.

Tokyo District Prosecutors have been questioning the Taylors since they were extradited from the United States earlier this month. They have been detained at a Tokyo detention center since March 2. Prosecutors said the Taylors were formally charged with helping a criminal escape, although dates and other details of a trial were undecided. The prosecutors sought their extradition for months after they were arrested and detained in the U.S. last May.

Tokyo Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said Monday was the last day the Taylors could have been detained without charges under Japanese law. Now that they have been charged they can continue to be detained. A court will decide whether they will be granted bail.

Yamamoto said prosecutors are requesting continued detention on the grounds the two might flee or conceal evidence. He declined to elaborate on the Taylors' health and other conditions, but said appropriate procedures were being taken. "We continue to be grateful to the U.S. authorities for their cooperation and hope to proceed with the trial," he said, referring to the Taylors' extradition.

The Taylors were not immediately available for comment, as is standard in Japan's criminal system, where more than 99 percent of those who go on trial are found guilty. Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for nearly two decades, was arrested in November 2018 and later charged with under-reporting his compensation and breach of trust.

He jumped bail and escaped to Lebanon in December 2019. Ghosn says he is innocent. Japan has put Ghosn on Interpol's wanted list, but Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan. Yamamoto said Japan was still determined to see Ghosn put on trial.

Michael Taylor, 60, with the help of another man, George-Antoine Zayek, hid Ghosn in a large black box supposedly containing audio equipment, although they knew Ghosn was not allowed to leave the country while awaiting trial, according to the prosecutors.

The box passed through airport security in Osaka, central Japan, and was loaded onto a private jet that flew Ghosn to Turkey. Peter Taylor, 28, is accused of meeting with Ghosn and helping his father carry out the escape. Authorities say the Taylors were paid at least $1.3 million. The Taylors' lawyers in the U.S. fought the extradition, saying they might be treated unfairly in Japan and subjected to "mental and physical torture."

They also argued that jumping bail is not a crime under Japanese law. That is technically accurate, but most people who escape are easily caught in Japan. Zayek is not in custody. Yamamoto declined to comment on Zayek's whereabouts.

Japanese prosecutors say they have enough evidence to convict the Taylors. If convicted, the Taylors face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,900).

Separately, Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, is on trial on charges of under-reporting Ghosn's compensation. Kelly, an American, says he is innocent as he did not know about such actions.

Nissan, as a company, is also standing trial. Nissan has acknowledged wrongdoing. A verdict is not expected for months.

More in Automotive
A press release photo of the SOLO from the Canadian firm ElectraMeccanica.
EV Company Building Factory in Arizona
The company expects to employ between 200 and 500 workers in producing as many as 20,000 of their three-wheeled electric vehicles annually.
Mar 18th, 2021
GM helped city residents and visitors rediscover the riverfront by developing the first phase of the RiverWalk, which – thanks to the private-public Detroit Riverfront Conservancy – offers 3.5 miles of outdoor public space, nearing the eventual goal of 5.5 miles. The progress has been so dramatic that Detroit riverfront was recently named by USA Today as the country’s best river walk in 2021.
GM RenCen Turns 25
Since 1996, the automaker has invested $1 billion in its new headquarters and Detroit riverfront.
Mar 17th, 2021
A 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ford Move Suggests Working from Home Will Outlast Virus
About 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home can continue to do so indefinitely.
Mar 17th, 2021
Ford World Headquarters 909753068 3600x2400
Ford Backs Out on Promise to Add Production at Ohio Plant
The still-unnamed model will not be made in the U.S.
Mar 17th, 2021
The BMW Group headquarters are pictured in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, March 16, 2021. German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed up the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030.
BMW Ramping Up Move into Electric Cars
But the speed of adoption would “depend on the availability of charging infrastructure."
Mar 17th, 2021
Mm 195 Thumb
Why GM Pickups Are Now Less Efficient
Truck fuel efficiency is about to get worse before it gets better.
Mar 16th, 2021
Workers complete a Volkswagen ID.3 body on the assembly line in Zwickau, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020.
Volkswagen Plans Six Battery Factories to Ramp Up Electrics
The automaker also plans a five-fold expansion of fast-charging stations by 2025.
Mar 16th, 2021
I Stock 474331666
Commercial Truck Electrification Within Reach
But policies are needed to spur widespread adoption.
Mar 16th, 2021
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Foxconn Mulls EV Production at Wisconsin Plant
The decision will be based on whether to house production in the U.S or Mexico.
Mar 16th, 2021
Steve Bock stands between his new Subaru Outback and his 1965 Ford Mustang at his home in Apex, N.C., on Friday, March 5, 2021. He would like to have an electric car, but says the prices will have to come down a lot before he can do it. Opinion polls show that most Americans would consider an EV if it cost less, if more charging stations existed and if a wider variety of models were available.
Automakers Embrace Electrics. But What About Buyers?
It adds up to a significant risk for the largest automakers.
Mar 16th, 2021
The company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold Tesla at a dealership late Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. On Monday, March 15, 2021, the U.S. government’s highway safety agency said it is sending a team to Detroit to investigate a crash involving a Tesla that drove beneath a semitrailer.
NHTSA to Investigate Tesla-Semi Crash
The crash circumstances are similar to two others in Florida in which Teslas drove beneath tractor-trailers.
Mar 16th, 2021
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2007, file photo, Edsel B. Ford II speaks at the Mackinac policy conference on Michigan's Mackinac Island, Mich. Ford II is retiring from the board of Ford Motor after serving as a board member for 33 years. The automaker also named some other members of the famous family as board nominees. Board nominees will be up for election at Ford's annual meeting on May 13, 2021.
Edsel B Ford II Retires from Ford Board, More Fords Join
Henry Ford's progeny still play a big role in the automaker's business.
Mar 15th, 2021